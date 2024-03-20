millionsjoker/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

This is our first write-up for this tiny Canadian waterflooder. Journey Energy Inc. (OTCQX:JRNGF, TSX:JOY:CA) has oilfield operations in Alberta province, from which it pumps about 12,400 BOEPD, with 55% liquids. It also has an emerging footprint in the power generation business, with several generating plants. In 2022, Journey completed an acquisition that significantly boosted its oil output. Through 2023, the company has increased production and reserves organically and through acquisitions, from ~8,000 BOEPD in 2021 to ~12,595 BOEPD. Much of the boost is attributed to the acquisition.

JRNGF Sales Volumes (Journey Energy)

For 2024, it is guiding estimates down to 11,500-12,000 BOEPD, noting in its current filing that the 2024 drilling program is complete.

Journey continued to repay its term debt obligations in a timely manner while advancing its drilling program and power generation projects. For 2024, Journey’s drilling program is weighted towards the first quarter of the year wherein all three planned Medicine Hat oil wells have already been drilled.

Analysts rank the company as an overweight, with price targets between $3.50 and 6.00 CAD. The median is $5.00, so there is an implied uplift of ~50% from current levels. The company missed estimates of $0.11 for Q4, 2023, and estimates for Q1, Q2, 2024 have been reduced substantially to $0.01 CAD. Much of this was due to capital spending in the quarter for new drilling and work on power generation that should be tapering off in the new year.

As usual, there may be more here than meets the analysts eye, so we will dig a little deeper.

The case for Journey

Journey has considerable P1, 2, and 3 reserves as noted in their recent investor packet for YE 2023. The P1 NPV-10, indicates future cash flows that slightly exceed the current EV of the company. The split is 45% gas, 45% oil, and 10% NGLs improving slightly YoY.

JRNGF Reserves (JRNGF)

Journey's primary producing assets are waterfloods in the Ante Creek and Medicine Hat fields, that produce a high percentage of crude oil.

JRNGF Waterfloods (JRNGF)

I am generally a fan of low decline waterflood operations. There is no cheaper way to get oil and gas out of the ground - other than it flowing naturally. But, by the time we get to secondary recovery, we are well past unassisted flow. Bring on the injector wells, submersible pumps, and sweep up the considerable amount of oil that can remain in place. These are typically low decline wells that can recover capital costs in a year or less, and produce at a fairly steady rate for years beyond that.

Waterflood decline example (JRNGF)

Journey also has some Duvernay acreage that is on the oily side and is capable of producing at rates of 500-800 BOPD. They have delineated 55 future drilling locations, with plans to install extended reach horizontals in the 1.5-2.0 mile range.

Finally they have acreage in the Westerose Glauconitic sands. These are tight, clayey sands that feature low permeability and are best accessed through fracking. The company notes 24 future drilling locations that will completed with 1.0+ mile horizontals. The Company has completed a farm-in agreement with a freehold mineral owner in the Gilby area of Alberta. This farm-in, combined with Journey's existing acreage will give the company access to approximately fifty contiguous, gross sections for Duvernay development drilling. Journey currently plans to drill a minimum four Duvernay wells on this block during the four year primary term, with the first two wells now being planned for 2025.

A potential near-term catalyst for Journey

The company appears to be focused from a 2024 capital outlay perspective toward augmenting its electrical generating capacity at Gilbey, where coincidentally, the company has a gas plant for fuel. Gilbey generating will have a nameplate rating of 15GW, and consume about $9.5 mm in capital outlays this year. Next up in the Journey capital stack appears to be a refurbishment of a 16.5 MW generator plant at Mazeppa, which has been in the permitting stage thus far. In a recent press release Journey notes they have

Budgeted $6.3 million for re-energizing the Mazeppa power project in 2024. The Mazeppa facility is located near the community of High River, Alberta and consists of five, 3.3 MW generators and includes switch gear, coolers, and an export transformer. The generators, ancillary equipment, and buildings are in excellent condition as they previously had minimal run time.

I can see the logic of being its own customer for fuel, but the capital outlays are a drain for the present. The light (absolutely no pun intended) at the end of the tunnel lies in their expectation of gradually rising power demand, and prices for the same in Alberta.

It looks like Journey is building into a hungry market for power that will ensure a market for its gas, and arbitrage higher consumer prices for electricity. The grid presently is strained, as this article notes:

In a particularly high-profile example, Alberta was forced to declare an emergency grid alert in January when the system — under pressure from a number of natural gas plant outages as well as wind that was not blowing — came close to buckling. The province also found itself having to offer temporary electricity rebates last summer to help residents with dramatic spikes in their power bills.

JRNGF Electrical Generating (JRNGF)

With three plants operating by YE 2024 and plans for further expansion, generating could become a significant source of high margin revenue. The Alberta province contains two major population centers, Calgary, and Edmonton, with growth projected for each in the coming years. The company notes realized prices for natural gas well in excess of AECO for 2023.

Based on Journey's realized power prices in 2022, the average, effective, net realized price for natural gas used to generate power for the year was approximately $9.41/mcf. For the first nine months of 2023, the average, effective, net realized price was $9.47/mcf.

I am not normally a fan of companies as small as Journey bifurcating their structure into such diverse business units as oil production and consumer power generation. What puts this situation into a more acceptable light (there it is again-sorry.) for me is the obvious in-house consumption of their own gas for which they can rate at premiums to AECO pricing.

Q4 2023 and full-year financials

Journey recorded Adjusted Funds Flow of $18,376 in the fourth quarter of 2023 as compared to $18,513 in the third quarter. While there was an increase of 7% in average sales volumes quarter over quarter, which was mainly due to a successful fourth quarter drilling program, commodity prices decreased by 11% from the previous quarter and therefore Adjusted Funds Flow was consistent with the prior quarter. Price realizations for the quarter and full year were substantially below the prior quarter and full year 2022.

JRNGF Realized prices (JRNGF)

Cash flow from operating activities was $31,278 in the fourth quarter of 2023 as compared to $11,569 in the third quarter. The fourth quarter generated net income of $3,440 or $0.06 per basic share and $0.05 per diluted share. Increased capital spending in the quarter was largely responsible for the QoQ decline in net income.

Capital spending: Journey Energy Inc. spent $23,672 in its development and power capital programs during the fourth quarter of 2023. $9.3 million of capital was spent on power assets during the quarter and $11.2 million was spent on drilling and completion work for the fourth quarter drilling program. In addition, Journey spent $1.1 million in abandonment and reclamation work during the quarter.

During the Q-4, Journey made $6.0 million of repayments on its vendor-take-back debt. Throughout 2023 Journey repaid $49.8 million of its term debt obligations. As at December 31, 2023 the vendor take-back outstanding balance was $17.0 million, while the AIMCo balance was $43.6 million. Net debt came in at $61,676 as at December 31, 2023, which was 38% lower than the $98,768 at December 31, 2022 and resulting in a 0.8 times net debt to annualized fourth quarter Adjusted Funds Flow ratio.

Company filings.

Financing

On March 18, 2023, Journey closed a bought-deal flow-through share financing to issue 3.04 million flow-through shares at a price of $6.62/share resulting in gross proceeds of $20.1 million.

On March 6, 2024, Journey announced a $38 million convertible debenture bought-deal financing. The debentures have a coupon rate of 10.25% interest and are convertible into Journey shares at the option of the holder at the exercise price of $5.00/share.

Ramp up expenditures to complete our Gilby power facility in October 2024 (see power business update);

Provide for a minor expansion to 2024 capital, including a second Medicine Hat drilling program;

Provide funds to drill two Duvernay wells in 2025.

Company filings.

Risks

I can't really estimate from the company's management or Board structure what they actually know about power generation. It's reasonable to assume they know a fair bit, but they are fairly opaque on this point. The risk of course, is that costs are poorly estimated and constitute a drain on resources.

Other risks related to realized pricing seem already priced into Journey Energy stock, but if two drivers we apply to Canadian companies-startup of TMX, and narrowing WCS differential aren't realized, the company's cash generation will struggle.

Your takeaway

Journey Energy Inc. stock could be a sleeper as we navigate the year. The company has sold down on the earnings release, continuing a decline from Q3 of last year. The company is not overpriced at current levels with a TTM EV/EBITDA multiple of 3.43X. On a flowing barrel basis, the company is selling for $14K per barrel. Both metrics are attractive at the company's current selling price of $2.48 per USD.

Worth noting, Investors ditched Journey on the 11th of March, with a half million share sell day. Normal trading is in the 50K share per day range. The company's range recently has kept it well below its 200 day SMA, and Journey Energy stock has bounced off the $3.00 level twice since early December of last year. I think this overdone and conditions are in place for the company to recover during the course of the year.

Growth could come from rising prices as well as power generation in 2024/5. At full rating of 35K MW another $4-5 mm per year could be realized, along with receiving gas prices ~triple those of AECO.

I think Journey Energy Inc. stock is attractive to investors with a modest risk profile for long-term growth.

