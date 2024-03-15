Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 15, 2024 12:45 PM ETKE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) Stock
KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Q4 2023 Results Conference Call March 14, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Siting Li - IR Director

Stanley Peng - Co-Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Tao Xu - Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Timothy Zhao - Goldman Sachs

John Lam - UBS

Griffin Chan - Citi

Thomas Chong - Jefferies

Eddy Wang - Morgan Stanley

Operator

Hello, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by for KE Holdings, Inc.'s Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Please note that today's call, including the management's prepared remarks and question-and-answer session, will all be in English. Simultaneous interpretation in Chinese is available on a separate line for the duration of the call. To access the call in Chinese, you will need to dial into the Chinese language line.

At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. Today's conference call is being recorded. I would now like to turn the call over to your host, Ms. Siting Li, IR Director of the company. Please go ahead, Siting.

Siting Li

Thank you, operator. Good evening, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to KE Holdings, Inc. or Beike's fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 earnings conference call. The company's financial and operating results were published in the press release earlier today, and are posted on our company's IR website, investors.ke.com.

On today's call, we have Mr. Stanley Peng, our Co-Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Mr. Tao Xu, our Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Peng will provide an overview of our strategies and business development, and Mr. Xu will provide additional details on the Company's financial results.

Before we continue, I refer you to our safe harbor statement in our earnings press release, which applies to this call as we will make

