Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

CVB Financial: Navigating Through A Tough CRE Backdrop

Mar. 15, 2024 1:55 PM ETCVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) Stock
The Insiders Forum profile picture
The Insiders Forum
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • CVB Financial Corp. has seen a 25% decline in its shares since December 2023 due to concerns about the regional bank sector.
  • Despite this, CVB Financial had its second most profitable year in 2023 and has been consistently profitable since 1977.
  • The bank has a conservative approach, targeting privately held businesses in California, but its high exposure to commercial real estate is a concern.
  • With low valuations, a nearly five percent dividend yield, and recent insider buying; the stock merited further investigation.
  • A full investment analysis of CVB Financial follows in the paragraphs below.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at The Insiders Forum. Learn More »

Outside view of a bank with American flag

sshepard

Shares of California bank holding company CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) have fallen some 20% since December 2023 on a plethora of nagging concerns regarding the regional bank sector. That said, 2023 was the business-centric bank's second most profitable year in

Author's note: I present an update my best small and mid-cap stock ideas that insiders are buying only to subscribers of my exclusive marketplace, The Insiders Forum. Our model portfolio has more than doubled the return of its benchmark, the Russell 2000, since its launch.  To join our community and gain access to our market beating returns, just click on our logo below.

This article was written by

The Insiders Forum profile picture
The Insiders Forum
8.31K Followers

We are a team of analysts led by Bret Jensen, Chief Investment Strategist at Simplified Asset Management.

We run the investing group The Insiders Forum where we specialize in small and mid-cap stocks that insiders are buying. The Insiders Forum portfolio managed by Bret Jensen consists of 12-25 top stocks in different sectors of the market that are attractively valued and have had some significant and recent insider purchases. Our goal is to outperform the Russell 2000 (the benchmark) over time.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CVBF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CVBF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CVBF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.