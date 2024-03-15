sshepard

Shares of California bank holding company CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) have fallen some 20% since December 2023 on a plethora of nagging concerns regarding the regional bank sector. That said, 2023 was the business-centric bank's second most profitable year in its history, and it has been in the black every quarter since 1977. With a 4.8% dividend yield but 76% of its loan portfolio in commercial real estate, the recent insider buying merited a deeper dive. An analysis follows below.

Company Overview:

CVB Financial Corp. is an Ontario, California-based bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, featuring 62 business financial centers and three Citizens Trust locations. It boasts total assets of $16.0 billion, making it the largest financial institution in the Inland Empire region of Southern California and one of the ten largest in the state. CVB was founded in 1974 as Chino Valley Bank, incorporated as a bank holding company in 1981, and went public in 1983 at $0.28 a share, after giving effect to 15 stock splits, mostly of the 5-for-4 or 11-for-10 variety. Shares of CVBF trade just below $17.00 a share, translating to a market cap of approximately $2.3 billion.

Approach

The bank has been extremely successful throughout its existence - more on the metrics to prove that below - by taking a very conservative approach, targeting privately held or mom-and-pop businesses predominantly in California (96%) with annual revenues between $1 million and $300 million that rank in the top quartile in their respective industries. At YE23, 61% of CVB's $8.9 billion loan portfolio was focused in Los Angeles County and surrounding environs (Orange County and Inland Empire), with the Central Valley and Sacramento comprising the next largest segment at 24%.

The bank has grown organically, as well as through the opening of greenfield properties and acquisitions, adding 32 net locations since the outset of 2000. CVB usually targets financial institutions with assets between $1 billion and $10 billion that are typically in or adjacent to an existing market.

Its portfolio primarily consists of loans to commercial real estate [CRE] ($6.8 billion or 76% of the total), followed by commercial and industrial ($1.0 billion - 11%). The CRE portfolio is marked by various exposures, including collateralization from industrial (34%), office (16%), retail (14%), multi-family (12%), and farmland (7%), amongst others, with an average loan size of $1.63 million. As can be seen below, delinquency rates for CRE loans have deteriorated across most categories in the space over the past year.

On the deposit side of the ledger, CVB has obligations (including customer repos) totaling $11.7 billion, down from $13.4 billion at YE22 - more on the reason for this decline below. It is comprised of consumers (27%), businesses that it has evaluated for loans (40%), and non-analyzed businesses (35%). The majority of these business deposits are operating accounts that generally utilize CVB's suite of treasury management products, meaning that they don't pay interest.

In December 2023, 62% of the bank's deposits were non-interest bearing, with the cost of interest-bearing deposits and customer repos at 1.60% - up from 0.24% in December 2022 - bringing its total cost of deposits to 0.62% in 4Q23 versus 1.88% for the average depository in the 50-regional bank KRX index in 3Q23. Not surprisingly, CVB's cost of deposit has consistently ranked amongst the five lowest in the KRX over the past five years, and with 77% of its customer deposit relationships lasting three years or longer, management anticipates maintaining its high percentage of non-interest bearing accounts. Also, its deposit beta, a measure of a change in deposit costs as a percentage of the change in Fed Funds, is very low at 11% since 1Q21. This in-built cost-of-deposit advantage permits CVB to offer loans to desirable clients at very competitive rates.

This balance sheet composition has translated into very consistent net interest margins, which have hovered in the mid-3s over the past decade through 2020, save 2018 and 2019 (4.03% and 4.36% respectively). That metric fell to 2.96% in 2021, owing to the exceedingly and artificially low interest rate environment, later rebounding to 3.30% in 2022 and 3.31% in 2023.

As an ancillary service to its Citizens Business Bank operations, CVB provides trust, investment, and brokerage-related services, as well as financial, estate, and business succession planning out of three Citizens Trust offices, which housed assets under management totaling $2.8 billion at YE23.

Share Price Performance

This approach of banking small to medium-sized businesses ("SMBs") and their owners through market cycles has resulted in 187 consecutive quarters of profitability - last losing money in 1977 - and 137 straight quarters of cash dividends. Forbes magazine has ranked CVB as one of the top four banks in the U.S. every year since 2016 (save 2018), attaining the top spot four times in that period, including 2023 (awarded February 2023). Stakeholders have also been rewarded as well, through substantial price appreciation, with shares of CVBF appreciating over 103-fold from IPO pricing to its all-time intraday high of $29.25 achieved in November 2022.

However, with the shock and scare related to the seemingly overnight failure of Silicon Valley Bancorp in March 2023 and the implosion and later sale of First Republic in May 2023 - both California financial institutions - shares of CVBF cratered 64% to a low of $10.66 on May 12, 2023, representing a level not seen in more than ten years. Although its stock rebounded over 100% to $21.77 a share in December 2023, lingering concerns regarding regional banks and their exposure to commercial real estate in general, as well as anticipated easing from the Fed, which could pressure net interest margins in the future, have capped any further momentum in the sector. Factor in CVB's exposure to California, where a net exodus of people and businesses has transpired since the pandemic, and it has been challenging for the bank's stock to catch a bid in 2024, which is down some 25% since attaining its post-Silicon Valley rebound high nearly three months ago.

Q4 2023 and FY23 Financials

CVB's Q4 2023 and FY23 financials did nothing to stem the slide. On January 24, 2024, the bank posted earnings of $0.35 a share (GAAP) on net interest income of $119.4 million versus $0.42 a share (GAAP) on net interest income of $123.4 million in Q3 2023 and $0.47 a share (GAAP) on net interest income of $137.4 million in Q4 2022, reflecting declines of 17%, 3%, 26%, and 13%, respectively. Even though the headline GAAP net income figure missed Street consensus by $0.03, when factoring in a $0.04 a share accrual expense for an FDIC special assessment to claw back money paid out to depositors at Silicon Valley and Signature Banks, it actually was a penny better. That FDIC charge will be collected at an annual rate of 13.4 basis points over eight quarterly assessment periods on uninsured deposits in excess of $5 billion.

Those results brought earnings for the year to $1.59 a share (GAAP) on net interest income of $488.0 million as compared to $1.67 a share on net interest income of $505.5 million in FY22. As said before, net interest margin was 3.31% versus 3.30% in the prior year. Return on average assets was 1.35% versus 1.39% in FY22, while return on average tangible common equity was 18.48%, down from 18.85% in FY22 but still solid. There really wasn't much difference between the two years except the FDIC assessment and a slightly higher effective tax rate due to income taxes and penalties associated with the surrender of certain bank-owned life insurance policies. It was the second most profitable year in the bank's history.

Balance Sheet & Analyst Commentary

The only meaningful change to CVB's financial statements was to its deposits, which fell $1.7 billion or 13% to $11.7 billion, owing to withdrawals by a large client to an external trust company for estate planning, as well as $800 million that was transferred by clients to Citizens Trust for investment into higher-yielding assets, such as treasuries. Also, non-performing loans did creep up $11.3 million sequentially to $21.3 million, but that amount still represented only 0.24% of all loans.

Total investment securities were $5.42 billion at YE23, of which $2.96 billion were available for sale, inclusive of a pre-tax net unrealized loss of $449.8 million. The unrealized loss was a decrease of $178.7 million sequentially and $50.3 million versus YE22.

The bank's capital ratios are in stellar shape, featuring a Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 14.6% versus a regulatory minimum of 7.0%. CVB's book value on December 31, 2023, was $14.91 per share, up 7% from $14.00 at YE22. Tangible book value was $9.31 per share, up 12% from $8.30 at YE22.

For its shareholders, CVB pays a quarterly dividend of $0.20 for a current yield of 4.7%. There is currently no authorized share repurchase program.

Despite the bank's stellar past, Street analysts are concerned about the California economy and remain skittish in light of two California banks failing in 2023, featuring five hold ratings against one buy and one outperform, with a median price objective of $21. On average, they expect CVB to earn $1.46 a share (GAAP) on net interest income of $484.1 million in FY24, followed by $1.56 a share (GAAP) on net interest income of $510.4 million in FY25.

The management team at the bank has a different view than the Street with the CEO and CFO each purchasing 2,000 shares in early February 2024, while board member George Borba Jr., son of Founding Chairman of the Board George Borba, bought 59,601 shares at an average price of $16.78 on February 6, 2024.

Verdict

CVB Financial Corp. is a well-led institution, but if there are accelerating signs that the CRE market is heading for a major correction out in California, investors will likely flee for the exits. With 76% of the bank's loan portfolio exposed to that segment, its stock will not be spared irrespective of its portfolio quality. Some of that concern is already priced into its stock. With a forward P/E of 11.5 and trading at only an approximate 10% premium to book value (versus a historical ~50% premium), it's fair to say that it has been unfairly punished for being located too close to the failed banks and that its current price is enticing. However, it's challenging to make the case that its upside potential is greater than the downside risk.

In summary, CVB Financial Corp. is a well-run financial institution and has been for some time. However, until the outlook for CRE improves and CRE delinquency rates start heading down, the prudent move is to remain on the sidelines in regard to CVB Financial Corp. stock. If, for some reason, the outlook for commercial real estate improves markedly, this would be a name I would definitely circle back on CVB Financial Corp. stock given its solid leadership, near five percent dividend yield, and reasonable valuations.