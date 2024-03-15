STIP: Reasonable Gains Amid Inflation Uncertainty

Dilok Klaisataporn

The recent deflationary trends seem to be abating, especially in light of the latest higher-than-expected inflation reading. In addition, tensions in the Middle East awaken fears that inflation could rise further going forward. As a result, securities that provide real yields adjusted for inflation appear quite attractive. I would recommend holding iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) shares, as the fund could deliver up to 5% gain in the following 12 months. The market environment still looks generally positive for the fund's performance over the coming year, particularly on the view that interest rates could stay elevated for a longer time and higher inflation readings may emerge.

Fund overview

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF seeks exposure to inflation-protected U.S. Treasury bonds ("TIPS") with maturities of up to five years. Generally, the idea behind TIPS is that the value of such instruments is indexed according to inflation dynamics, and they are deemed to provide moderate returns without worrying too much about losing value. Hence, it would seem that TIPS investors should benefit nicely in conditions where inflation is at elevated levels.

Dividends distribution (Fund manager)

Data by YCharts

Looking at the annual dividend distribution history, the pattern is clear. With the record inflation reading in 2022, the fund distributed a total of $5.86 per share. However, analyzing the performance of the fund can be confusing. In particular, the 2022 year, where inflation jumped significantly in recent decades, brought STIP shareholders a 2.81% loss. And this is relatively small compared to the funds that track longer-term "inflationary" bonds.

Annual performance (fund prospectus )

Nonetheless, while inflation-indexed bonds are protected in terms of nominal value, the prices of the instruments are directly affected by the dynamics of interest rates in the economy. Although STIP continued to distribute increased dividends, the downward reprising of its portfolio due to the high interest rate environment ultimately led to performance deterioration.

STIP holds a portfolio of fairly short-term treasuries with an effective duration of 2.41 years, which is lower compared to its close peers like Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (VTIP) and FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (TDTT). Hence, we can see that in terms of performance, STIP has the upper hand as the competitors have 2.6 and 3 years of duration, respectively, while the longer-duration iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) suffers from a negative total return for the last three years.

Data by YCharts

Valuation

When discussing the future prospects of the fund, it is necessary to take a look at the potential dynamics of interest rates and inflation, and since the portfolio of STIP includes bonds that mature in approximately two years, let’s focus on this period. Currently, the 2-year Treasury rate stands at 4.61%.

Data by YCharts

However, let’s make it clear that this is precisely the nominal yield, and in order to obtain the real yield, the inflation expectations of market participants should be subtracted. For the 2-year horizon, expectations are for 2.19%, which puts the real yield of the fund portfolio at 2.4%.

2-year inflation expectations (FRED)

As a result, we can assume that in the beginning of 2025, the yield on U.S. Treasury 2-year bonds could be about 3.5%, and if we suggest that inflation expectations of market participants remain at the current level, the real yield on the fund’s portfolio of bonds could be close to 1.3% in one year, or 1.1p.p. lower. Taking into account the fund's duration, the potential change in the real rates of its portfolio, and inflation expectations, I believe that it is reasonable to Hold and expect to gain up to 5% return on STIP shares in the next 12 months. In addition, the fund charges its investors a quite small management fee of 0.03%.

Investment conclusion

STIP delivered resilient performance last year, and I expect it to benefit investors with up to 5% gain in the next 1-year period. While the Fed could start decreasing interest rates, in my opinion, the impact of such a decision would ultimately be overweighted by still rising coupons due to inflation adjustment on the bonds included in the fund’s portfolio, which, as a rule, are fully transferred to shareholders as dividend payments. Hence, it gives me more confidence that STIP could achieve 5% return target.