Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

STIP: Reasonable Gains Amid Inflation Uncertainty

InSight Analytics profile picture
InSight Analytics
395 Followers

Summary

  • STIP offers exposure to U.S. short-term TIPS, which currently delivers attractive yields.
  • The fund could provide reasonable gains amid inflation and interest rate uncertainty.
  • I see investors in the fund looking at up to a 5% return in the next 12 months.
Benjamin Franklin face on USD dollar banknote with red decreasing stock market graph chart for symbol of economic recession crisis concept.

Dilok Klaisataporn

The recent deflationary trends seem to be abating, especially in light of the latest higher-than-expected inflation reading. In addition, tensions in the Middle East awaken fears that inflation could rise further going forward. As a result, securities that provide real yields adjusted for inflation appear

This article was written by

InSight Analytics profile picture
InSight Analytics
395 Followers
My investment approach is focused on determining attractively valued high quality stocks with near and long term growth drivers based on fundamental analysis, industry/macro trends.*Associated with Atlas Equity Research

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About STIP ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on STIP

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
STIP
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.