Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

We're Avoiding Nightmares With SCHD

Quad 7 Capital profile picture
Quad 7 Capital
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • What's all the fuss about? Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF™ provides stable income and long-term capital appreciation, but may underperform in terms of growth.
  • The SCHD ETF is invested in 104 diversified holdings across various sectors, with the top 5 holdings accounting for 22.4% of the portfolio.
  • The top 5 holdings include Broadcom, AbbVie, The Home Depot, Merck, and Texas Instruments, offering a combination of growth and dividend yield.
  • You likely will never wake up and find your investment here down double-digits on a random headline.
  • You cannot put a price on sleeping well at night.
  • Looking for option income ideas that focus on capital preservation? I offer this and much more at my exclusive investing ideas service, BAD BEAT Investing. Learn More »

Baby Girl Sleeping With Pacifier on Her Mouth

Kanawa_Studio/E+ via Getty Images

In this column, we provide a quarterly update on the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD). Our opinion? The exchange-traded fund, or ETF, does a great job as it was designed to do, be relatively stable while tracking

Three spots left! Want our highest conviction income and growth ideas? That is what we do at BAD BEAT Investing. Plus Save 25% This Week ONLY with our St. Patrick's Day Sale

Come take the next step! Start WINNING NOW. Join Seeking Alpha's premier investing group and save $160 now through the link above! 

This article was written by

Quad 7 Capital profile picture
Quad 7 Capital
40.9K Followers

Quad 7 Capital is a team of 9 analysts with a wide range of experience sharing investment opportunities for nearly 12 years. They are best known for the February 2020 call to sell everything & go short, & have been on average 95% long 5% short since May 2020. The broader company has expertise in business, policy, economics, mathematics, game theory, & the sciences. They share both long & short trades & invest personally in equities they discuss within their investing group Bad Beat Investing, focused on short- & medium-term investments, income generation, special-situations, & momentum trades. Rather than just give you trades, they focus on teaching investors to become proficient traders through their playbook.

Benefits of Bad Beat Investing include: Learning how to understand the pinball nature of markets, execute well-researched written trade ideas per week, use 4 chat rooms, receive daily analyst call summaries, learning options trading, & extensive trading tools. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SCHD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

BAD BEAT Investing and Quad 7 Capital offers research and writes opinion columns. By using our service you understand and acknowledge that there is a very high degree of risk involved in trading securities and, in particular, in trading options, including the entire loss of principal. Use of the service, our research columns, the chat service, and any other tools and the information contained herein is not intended to be a source of advice with respect to the material presented, and the information and/or documents contained in this website do not constitute investment advice. All users of the site are encouraged to consult with a personal financial advisor. No personal investment advice is being made, nor will be given.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SCHD ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on SCHD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SCHD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.