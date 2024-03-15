Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

China Loves Cured Meat. But Will Wing Yip's Satisfy Investor Palates?

Bamboo Works profile picture
Bamboo Works
4.91K Followers

Summary

  • Wing Yip has filed for a Nasdaq IPO that could raise $30 million, similar to the $25 million it raised in its 2018 listing on South Korea’s Kosdaq exchange.
  • The company competes in China’s vast $87.8 billion market for meat products, which is projected to grow 20% annually between 2023 and 2027.
  • Wing Yip is hardly the only meat maker coming to market right now and could face competition attracting investors.

Chinese market grocery stall on street, Hong Kong

isimple/iStock via Getty Images

While its pork sausages and bacon-like smoked meats may seem niche outside China, they are big business in the world’s largest meat market

Investors who think China tech stocks look too risky these days might

This article was written by

Bamboo Works profile picture
Bamboo Works
4.91K Followers
Got a great investment idea on a US- or Hong Kong-listed China stock but don't know how to spread the word? We can help! Contact us at investors@thebambooworks.com. Bamboo Works (www.thebambooworks.com) is the premium source for news and analysis on Chinese companies listed in the United States and Hong Kong, with a strong focus on mid-cap and also pre-IPO companies. Contact us at info@thebambooworks.com to learn about opportunities for sponsored content.

Recommended For You

More on WYHG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
WYHG
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.