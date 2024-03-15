Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Adobe Q1 Earnings: Solid Performance, But Risks Ahead

Mar. 15, 2024 4:55 PM ETAdobe Inc. (ADBE) Stock, ADBE:CA Stock
Bashar Issa profile picture
Bashar Issa
4.89K Followers

Summary

  • Adobe Inc. in fiscal Q1 reported record revenue of $5.18 billion, with a 12% growth rate translating to over half a billion in extra sales.
  • The creative media industry is difficult to track, making it hard to determine if Adobe is gaining or losing market share.
  • Adobe plans to buy back $25 billion of its shares over five years, in line with previous share repurchase programs.

Adobe Reports Quarterly Earnings

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Investment Thesis

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) just reported its earnings for the first fiscal quarter (three months ended March 1st), and I think they did well. Revenue stood at a record of $5.18 billion. That's pretty impressive. Now, a 12% growth rate (13% constant

This article was written by

Bashar Issa profile picture
Bashar Issa
4.89K Followers
Bashar is a contributing writer at Seeking Alpha, focusing on Long/Short investment ideas, with a geographic focus in North America. Before that, Bashar worked at an Investment Fund in the United Kingdom. He has a Master's degree in Finance from the Queen Mary University of London and a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Middlesex University.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ADBE Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ADBE

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ADBE
--
ADBE:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.