Introduction

Over the next 24 months, I am positioning my portfolio for several events, including a re-acceleration of inflation. While I believe the pundits on Wall Street and Washington want to pretend that we are headed toward 2% inflation, the numbers are telling another story - earlier this month, we learned that the consumer price index ("CPI") for February 2024 rose at a faster pace for the second month in a row. The CPI rose 0.4%, up from 0.3% in January, and the core inflation rate, minus food and energy, rose at 0.4% for the second month in a row, or 3.8%. In addition, the producer-price-index for February rose 0.60% versus estimates of 0.30%.

With the national debt rising by $1 Trillion every 100 days, and gold reaching record highs, I think the market is telling us that inflation is going to be a problem going forward. And from my perspective, what choice does the U.S. government have (other than inflating away the exorbitant federal debt)?: it cannot slow its spending (never mind pay down debt) without crushing the economy, and politicians are likely not going to allow that to happen. In short, a second wave of inflation is coming. To prepare, I am on the lookout for exchange traded funds that invest in natural resource companies ("ETFs"). My current focus is on the SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR) (or the "Fund").

I like the Fund for a number of reasons:

First, it should serve as a hedge against the aforementioned inflation.

Second, the Fund is well diversified beyond energy companies. In the long run, this diversified subsector approach has proved successful relative to investing in the energy sector alone. Specifically, over the last five years, the Fund has outperformed the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF (XLE) as shown in the chart below.

Third, the Fund's management fee is competitive at 0.35%.

Fourth, should the AI bubble burst, the Fund should be a decent place to hide since resource equities are not significantly correlated to the broader market. In a recent Seeking Alpha article, respected investor, Jeremy Grantham had the following to say about natural resource stocks:

Resource equities: Not only are raw materials finite - believe it or not! - getting scarcer, and therefore certain to rise in price, but at longer horizons (10 years), resources are the only sector of the stock market to be negatively correlated with the broad stock market. They are far and away the most diversifying sector.... They are also particularly cheap today, having been whacked recently."

For the foregoing reasons, I am bullish on the Fund, believe it is a BUY and purchased a starter position on March 14, 2024.

Fund Basics

The Fund is operated by State Street Global Advisors ("SSGA"). SSGA is a successful asset management firm (particularly in the ETF space with its SPDR products) that has a 45-year history.

Per its website, the Fund seeks to achieve investment results that correspond to the total return performance of the S&P® BMI North American Natural Resources Index (the “Index”). The Index is sponsored by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC (the “Index Provider”). The Index Provider is not affiliated with the Fund or SSGA.

The Fund's portfolio tracks the Index which provides exposure to U.S. and Canadian publicly traded companies within the sub‐industries of 1) energy, 2) metals & mining and 3) agriculture. These holdings in the Fund are large and mid-cap companies.

Per the Prospectus, the Index is rebalanced quarterly to ensure that the weightings of the three subindustries are reset quarterly at 45% for energy companies, 35% for metals & mining companies and 20% for agricultural companies.

Since its inception on December 15, 2015, the Fund's assets under management have grown to approximately $515 million according to Seeking Alpha data, with a relatively concentrated portfolio comprised of less than 40 stocks.

Fund Holdings

The Fund's top 10 holdings account for approximately 61% of its total assets, and, as of March 11, 2024, those holdings were as follows (per the Fund's website linked earlier):

Exxon Mobil Corp 10.70% Chevron Corp 7.96% Freeport McMoran Inc. 7.89% Corteva Inc. 6.97% Newmont Corp 5.99% Archer-Daniels Midland Co. 4.65% ConocoPhillips 4.42% Nutrien Ltd. 4.24% Barrick Gold Corp 3.98% Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. 3.96% Click to enlarge

Sector Composition & Weightings

As noted earlier, the Fund is diversified across energy companies, metals & mining companies and agricultural companies. Per the Prospectus, the targeted allocations to each are as follows and, as noted above, the Fund will be rebalanced quarterly in order to re-establish such targets.

Energy Companies 45% Metals & Mining Companies 35% Agricultural Companies 20% Click to enlarge

Per the Prospectus, below is a helpful summary of what each of these categories entails:

The energy category consists of companies classified in the following sub-industries: coal & consumable fuels; integrated oil & gas; oil & gas drilling; oil & gas exploration & production; oil & gas refining & marketing; and oil & gas equipment & services. The metals & mining category consists of companies classified in the following sub-industries: aluminum; diversified metals & mining; steel; copper; gold; precious metals & minerals; and silver. The agriculture category consists of companies classified in the following sub-industries: agricultural products & services; fertilizers & agricultural chemicals; forest products; paper packaging; paper products and Timber real estate investment trusts."

Competitors

ETFs in competition with the Fund include the iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (IGE) and the Van Eck Natural Resources ETF (HAP). Over the last five years (as of March 14, 2024), the Fund has performed very well relative to these competitors, outpacing them by a wide margin.

Over shorter time horizons, including the three-year and one-year periods (again, ending as of March 14, 2024), the Fund has lagged IGE, and over the one-year period it has lagged HAG, in each case as shown in the charts below.

Notably, IGE trounced the other two ETFs over the past year; however, as we will soon see, this is because IGE maintains a much higher allocation of energy companies than the Fund and HAG.

In the table below, these three ETFs are further compared.

The Fund IGE HAP (Van Eck) Management Fee 0.35% 0.41% 0.50% Number of Holdings 36 128 456 Dividend Yield 2.72% 2.69% 3.27% Dividends Paid Quarterly Quarterly Annual U.S. Exposure 65.72% 80.35% 52.11% Energy Exposure 46.50% 79.53% 46.61% Top 10 Holdings % 61% 44% 29.37% Daily Volume 12,063 139,955 3,362 2024 YTD (3/14) 1.97% 6.04% (0.04%) Click to enlarge

* Data from Seeking Alpha, except for the "U.S. Exposure" and "Energy Exposure," which data is from Morningstar.

What jumps out at me in the above comparison is the fact that IGE is heavily overweight the energy sector (approximately 80% of the Fund). As such, even though IGE shares a similar name as the Fund, this is not an apples to apples comparison. As such, for me at least, IGE is no longer in the running; it is better compared to pure play energy ETFs such as XLE, of which there are plenty. Personally, I am looking for a broader based resources ETF that will protect against inflation.

HAG and the Fund each have portfolio allocations of roughly 47% to energy companies. However, HAG has a management fee that is 15 basis points higher than the Fund's management fee. HAG only pays an annual dividend, while the Fund pays them quarterly. HAG is more diversified overall, and its holdings are not limited to North America. In terms of liquidity, neither the Fund nor HAG is particularly liquid (particularly compared to IGE), which in some respects reflects how out of favor the resources sector is; however, the Fund's shares do trade hands each day at roughly 3.5x the rate of HAG's shares.

The Fund has outperformed HAG over the 5-year, 3-year and year-to-date periods, while HAG has the advantage for the one-year period. Overall, the Fund has performed better than HAG, has a lower management fee, greater liquidity and a more frequent dividend. While HAG is more diversified, in the final analysis, I still prefer the Fund.

Risks

The risks of investing in the Fund are set forth in the Prospectus (linked earlier). For me, the biggest risks of investing in the Fund include the potential for extended periods of underperformance, the fact that resource companies are capital intensive and often reliant on debt and capital markets, the unknowns around energy transition (including electrification) and legislation relating thereto, and legislation relating to climate.

Conclusion

In my view, an extended period of inflation is coming, and I see no other path given the profligacy of the U.S. government. Keeping up with inflation will require hedges, including exposure to resource companies. In this regard, the Fund is a Long-Term Buy.