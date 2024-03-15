yangphoto

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) is a growth and dividend focused limited partnership. It plays across clean energy, natural gas and transmission segments in the U.S. NEP could also be considered the nation's largest electric utility and the fourth largest U.S. renewable energy company.

Looking at the Seeking Alpha analyst ratings score, we can see that there is a positive skew towards the buy side, with one analyst indicating strong buy, one rating it a buy, and two placing the stock under hold rating. There is a somewhat similar distribution among Wall Street analysts, where only one out of 18 analysts has established a sell.

Optically, all of this seems totally understandable. Here is why.

Ycharts

During 2023, NEP lost all of its accumulated gains in the past 5-year period, and as it is highlighted in the chart above, the share price has also plunged massively, sending the 5-year price return figure to negative ~40% territory.

There are many reasons explaining this, but the key ones are the following:

Higher debt financing costs.

Cost inflation beyond the interest costs (e.g., turbines, construction works, solar panels etc.).

NEP's pre-identified and already signed pipeline being suddenly recalibrated at way lower IRRs than what was initially assumed before committing any capital.

In a nutshell, the aforementioned dynamics have decreased NEP's growth rate, which has in turn triggered a multiple compression accordingly.

Yet, at the same time, NEP continues to produce solid fundamental results.

For example, the company has continued to increase the dividends despite the plunging share price and deteriorating growth prospects.

Ycharts

As a result, the current dividend yield has increased to ~12%, which is more double the historical average.

Now, the reason why NEP is able to grow its distributions and why there are so many bulls out there despite the massive drop in the market cap is that the core results have been very stable.

Below is a non-exhaustive list of some key performance indicators (just to highlight NEP's performance):

Since 2021, NEP has delivered a compound annual adjusted EPS growth of ~12%.

In 2023, NEP registered a full year adjusted earnings per share of $3.17, up over 9% from 2022. This also exceeded the high end of the company's adjusted EPS guidance range.

2023 was also a record origination year with ~9 GW of incremental renewable and storage pipeline.

The recent guidance is based on 6 to 8% annual growth rate through 2026.

For 2024, management expects to deliver ~10% of annual dividend per share growth.

So, given all of the above, it might seem that this is a wonderful case for investors, where the market has punished the company more than what would be warranted by the underlying fundamentals.

I think that everyone has a consensus that NEP deserves a lower multiple than before the Fed started to push SOFR higher, but that the magnitude of the punishment has just been too strong.

Well, while I agree on the former point, I do not think that the latter is correct.

In my humble opinion, the current multiple is fully justified if we consider the hidden risks in the company.

The case for being a bear

All in all, NEP presents an interesting case, especially from a yield-seeking investor perspective. Yet, what is at least necessary for me is to have the yield stability in place as well. I am more willing to sacrifice a couple of hundred basis point from double digit yield (e.g., from 12% to 8%) than just going long a currently higher yielding alternative, but which over the foreseeable future cuts the distributions to potentially even lower effective yield (or the distributions get canceled completely) than the safer alternative from the start.

To keep this from happening, the investment has to embody some tangible degree of safety/defense.

Looking deeper at NEP, I just do not see it. The margin of error is not wide enough. Below, I will walk you through three factors that render NEP's dividend unsustainable.

First, the current dividend distribution capacity is largely already exhausted. In 2023, NEP paid out ~$740 million in dividends, which translates to a dividend payout ratio of 162% based on the net income metric.

Given the CapEx-intensive business, we have to adjust for the notable non-cash like items. So, here we could take 2023 CAFD that better reflects the cash flow capacity to sponsor distributions, buybacks or any further CapEx spend items. Unfortunately, while CAFD has increased on a year over year basis, the absolute amount of $689 million in 2023 falls short of what NEP has laid out in the dividend target.

Effectively, NEP is already at a relatively unsustainable position, even if the status quo in cash generation remains over the foreseeable future.

Second, NEP has been and still is reliant on additional equity financing to fund the growth agenda including the gap in dividend distributions, as we noted above.

The chart below depicts nicely how NEP has quite consistently issued additional shares over the past 10-year period.

Ycharts

We have to remember that NEP's share price is materially below the historical average, which implies very expensive cost of equity from each incremental share issuance.

The issue in this context is that while NEP's share price is down, the company is still dependent on fresh equity to keep the business in check. The fact that during 2023 NEP tapped into equity financing sources, when its share price was already completely depressed, confirms that it cannot live without expensive dilutions if the goal is to maintain aggressive growth in combination with juicy dividend payments.

Third, NEP is exposed to quite an unfavorable debt maturity profile, which will bring in several notable refinancing events over the upcoming years, triggering a resetting of interest rates.

Minimum annual maturities of long-term debt are circa $1.3 billion, $702 million, $2 billion, $627 million and $785 million for 2024, 2025, 2026, 2027 and 2028, respectively.

FORM 10-K

The problem is that most of these borrowings are currently priced at below market level interest rates. For example, the outstanding note of $1.6 billion, which will mature during 2024-2026 period is assumed at 0.78% interest rate. After the refinancing of this, we can easily count on experiencing ~10x in the relevant interest cost item that NEP will have to absorb on a go forward basis.

The bottom line

NextEra Energy Partners LP has indeed managed to register sound financial performance even against the backdrop of a plunging share price and general cost inflation. Plus, going forward management has outlined a solid growth plan as well as increased the dividend payable for 2024, thereby sending a comforting signal about NEP's financial prospects.

With this in mind, the Stock - yielding ~12% - might seem like a bargain.

However, if we scrutinize the underlying situation deeper, we will quickly notice that the investment story and the currently high yielding dividend are not sustainable.

NEP already distributes excessive amounts of CAFD, leaving no margin of safety in the books. This together with a systematic reliance on additional equity (irrespective of share price) and major headwinds that will stem from more expensive refinancing events, makes the case too speculative for my taste (i.e., receiving stable streams of current income).

NEP is a hold.

The only reasons why I am not issuing a sell here is because NEP is by definition extremely sensitive to interest rate volatility, where in the case of falling SOFR, the share price could shoot a bit higher in synch with other duration-loaded assets.