Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

With Nvidia At $2 Trillion, Where Is The Risk Concentrated?

Mar. 15, 2024 6:20 PM ETWTAI, SMH, SOXX, BOTZ, NVDA
WisdomTree profile picture
WisdomTree
5.31K Followers

Summary

  • No stock has been hotter in this artificial intelligence cycle than Nvidia, which recently eclipsed a market capitalization of $2 trillion.
  • Whether it can continue at this pace is a much more difficult question.
  • We found three strategies with greater than 10% weight to Nvidia as of March 1, 2024.

Futuristic artificial intellegence concept. Neon blue CPU in close-up

Ignatiev/iStock via Getty Images

By Christopher Gannatti, CFA

No stock has been hotter in this artificial intelligence (AI) cycle than Nvidia (NVDA) (NVDA:CA), which recently eclipsed a market capitalization of $2 trillion.

Whether it can continue at this pace

This article was written by

WisdomTree profile picture
WisdomTree
5.31K Followers
In 2006, WisdomTree launched with a big idea and an impressive mission — to create a better way to invest. We believed investors shouldn’t have to choose between cost efficiency and performance potential, so we developed the first family of ETFs designed to deliver both. Today, WisdomTree offers a leading product range that offers access to an unparalleled selection of unique and smart exposures.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
WTAI--
WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund ETF
SMH--
VanEck Semiconductor ETF
SOXX--
iShares Semiconductor ETF
BOTZ--
Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF
NVDA--
NVIDIA Corporation
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.