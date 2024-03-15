marcoventuriniautieri/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Introduction

In response to my late 2023 article on Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) and the Detroit Three automakers, a reader posted an intriguing comment: "Solid state batteries are going to render Musk's Gigafactory worthless…" The resulting comment thread essentially debated solid state batteries, developers of such batteries like QuantumScape Corporation (QS), and how solid state batteries can impact carmakers like Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) (OTCPK:TOYOF) and give the company a leg up in the auto industry.

The discussion about Toyota and solid state batteries isn't a niche topic confined to debates among investors and financial analysts. It is occurring elsewhere in the EV world, and in the wider tech world as well; tech news outlet PC Mag reported on Toyota's solid state battery benefits, and the auto news site TopSpeed is openly wondering whether Toyota's solid state battery vehicles will eventually make the company's EVs the next "Tesla Killer."

In short, I don't think it's clear that Toyota is going to leapfrog anyone in the automotive space using solid state batteries, and even in the best case, I don't think Toyota will leapfrog Tesla. Tesla is, and will remain, miles ahead of Toyota, both as an automaker and as a company. At a basic level, this is because Toyota, unlike Tesla, is refusing to acknowledge consumers' preferences for battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and self-driving cars. So long as Toyota pursues this strategy and fails to follow Tesla's example, I believe it will see declines in sales in the long term, and a decline in its share price and market cap.

Financials

Here, I will summarize the financials of Toyota's business, starting with its revenue and gross profits, and assess how its financial trends appear to me in relation to its stock price.

First, Toyota's revenue. Toyota's revenue consistently hits around $250 billion, with gross profit around $40-50 billion, and a relatively high gross profit of over $60 billion in the trailing twelve months (TTM).

Next, Toyota's net income. Net income is consistently positive, at around $20 billion, with a higher-than-expected TTM income of $32 billion.

Now, for cash flow from operations, or operating cash flow. Operating cash flow is positive, and while it is lower now than in 2019's $34 billion, it is still respectable, ranging from $20-30 billion.

Lastly, Toyota's 10-year margins chart, listing Toyota's net, gross, and EBITDA margins, along with its revenue and stock price for the past decade.

Toyota's 10-year margins are essentially either very lumpy or flat, yet in the past 3-4 years, Toyota's stock price has been steadily climbing up, somewhat in line with recent revenue numbers. Toyota's margins and revenue are not necessarily bad, but they are not good enough on their own to justify TM and TOYOF's march higher. Since the stock price seems to be getting disconnected from the company's margins, I anticipate that in the short term (1-2 years), without good execution on its planned electrification strategy, TM/TOYOF stock will eventually find their way back down to historical levels, or at least fall more in line with the company's core financial performance.

In any event, Toyota's cash reserves of around $86 billion should give it cushion to weather the difficulties it will experience in transitioning to electrified transport, but that could still be insufficient to keep Toyota afloat, if sales see a significant decline. Unfortunately for Toyota shareholders, I believe a sales decline is fairly likely in the long run, for the reasons that follow in this article.

Toyota is Selectively Innovating on a Product Set to Decrease in Popularity

Toyota - Surrounded by Solid State Competitors, Pursuing a Risky Pivot Strategy

To start, regarding solid state batteries, some might be wondering why solid state batteries are a big deal in the first place. Why would solid state batteries in electric vehicles (EVs) be such a game changer, as so many in the EV and financial spaces claim? The short answer on the EV side is that, solid state batteries would allow for faster charging, potentially longer range, and a reduced fire risk than standard EV batteries; the short answer on the financial side is that, these benefits should draw more consumers to buy EVs with these batteries, as opposed to EVs with conventional, liquid electrolyte batteries.

First, let us assume that by end of the mid-2020s, Toyota beats QuantumScape to developing the ability to mass-produce solid state batteries, and Toyota implements these batteries in its vehicles during the late 2020s. If this does not happen, the solid state battery-related part of the Toyota bull thesis may be dead in the water, since QuantumScape is partnered with Toyota's rival Volkswagen.

As an aside, QuantumScape is not the only competitor racing toward solid state batteries, with BMW, Nissan, Samsung, Solid Power, and many, many, many others tossing their hats in the ring. But let us assume Toyota will emerge victorious in developing this type of battery for EVs.

These assumptions, that Toyota will be the first to have access to mass-produced solid state batteries before anyone else and that the company will implement them in vehicles by the late 2020s, will not in themselves be enough to propel Toyota's solid state bull thesis. A critical element of this thesis is that Toyota's installation of solid state batteries into its vehicles will be enough to win customers over, to using its vehicles instead of competing vehicles using conventional batteries.

That element of customer adoption is where I believe the Toyota solid state battery bull thesis will thoroughly break down. Consumers are prioritizing BEVs today, yet today Toyota only sells one BEV, the bZ4X. Toyota sells this one BEV and around a dozen other electrified non-BEV models, alongside its internal combustion engine or ICE fleet, which makes up ~70% of its US car sales. Toyota's solid state battery vehicles are only scheduled for volume production by 2027 or 2028; until then, Toyota will let hybrids, fuel cell EVs, and other non-BEV cars do the heavy lifting for its EV sales into the mid-2020s.

Considering that 1) BEVs have historically been adopted faster than hybrids, 2) BEVs are quickly catching up to hybrids in terms of market share over time, as I explain here (third and fourth paragraphs), and 3) fuel cell/hydrogen vehicles barely make a dent on EV sales charts (per Bloomberg's ZEV Factbook, pages 10 and 17), Toyota seems to be betting big on a long-term consumer shift to hybrids and hydrogen, despite both losing ground to BEVs over at least the last decade.

Alternatively, perhaps Toyota is aiming to be the big fish in a shrinking pond, staying afloat by becoming the dominant or sole player in the fuel cell and hybrid markets until its solid state battery tech is ready to debut into vehicles, at which point Toyota will pivot to BEV sales on the back of its better battery tech. If this is the case, I suspect that Toyota hopes BEVs running on solid state batteries will be such a hit, that they thoroughly impress the market more than BEVs running on conventional batteries, and that will be able to tout these solid state vehicles to make up for market share lost during its solid state battery ramp.

This latter approach by Toyota would be a risky strategy. Businesses usually do well in their industry by giving consumers what they want, so Toyota would be taking a big risk by pivoting from ICE cars to a more niche and less desirable segment of the EV market, before having to pivot yet again to the desirable mass BEV market with a new battery technology. Such a strategy is admittedly better than assuming a full renaissance of hybrid or fuel cell demand, as those technologies may be on borrowed time due to greater consumer interest in BEVs. But I think Toyota's double-pivot strategy is also doomed to fail, as it is contingent on the existence of a market for privately owned vehicles, a market whose future is not guaranteed.

Toyota's Private Cars - Unpopular in a Mostly-Robotaxi Future

Tesla is developing software (known as Full Self-Driving or FSD) that will enable its vehicles to drive themselves in almost any environment. This software package will be installed in Tesla vehicles far and wide, since Tesla owners would be financially incentivized to deploy it, due to a rideshare revenue-sharing scheme proposed by CEO Elon Musk. Since robotaxies should achieve a lower cost-per-mile compared to other forms of transportation, including owning and operating one's own car, consumers may opt to forgo car ownership entirely due to the reduced cost of robotaxi use. At that point, (Tesla) robotaxies would replace most privately owned vehicles altogether.

If this happens, Toyota and most other automakers would find themselves selling an unpopular product - the private car. This is where things seem to be heading, according to some analysts and observers like McKinsey. McKinsey projects that the private car ownership rate will drop by over 33% in the next decade, from 45% of vehicles to less than 30% being private by 2035; I anticipate it will be cut in more than half in this timeframe, to 20% of vehicles at most being private by the early 2030s.

Either way, with robotaxies as the cheaper option for travelers, we can expect a decline in the total addressable market for private vehicles. What's more is, the changing needs of passengers as they shift from car owners to rideshare passengers will hit Toyota very hard as a private vehicle maker, even as it sells solid state cars. The benefits of solid state battery BEVs, like shorter charging times and longer range, will not matter to rideshare passengers as they might matter to private automobile buyers.

Automobile group AAA found that trips taken in a car average only 30 miles long, yet range in most Tesla vehicles (which I imagine to be the dominant robotaxi rideshare vehicle type) is already 250-350 miles; this being the case, better range from a Toyota solid state vehicle also would not sway most EV rideshare passengers, since current EV range estimates in Teslas are already about 10 times what the average passenger would need. Fully autonomous robotaxies could also drive themselves to the nearest charging station if they run low on energy, and the rideshare passengers would never have to direct the car to a charging station, both of which minimize the advantage of Toyota's solid state vehicles' reduced charging times.

These differences in the needs of rideshare passengers as opposed to vehicle owners will make many benefits of solid state battery vehicles redundant. Without those benefits, Toyota has little chance of winning back lost market share - in fact, its addressable market of private vehicles would have shrunk, while developing solid state battery technology.

Now to address the main issue Toyota has in competing in the car market…

Toyota Refuses to Acquiesce to Customers' Preferences...

On Autonomy...

Setting aside the implications of robotaxies in the future, Toyota seems unwilling to answer Tesla's FSD with its own fully autonomous software package. In a post from the Toyota Research Institute, which apparently aims to push forward innovations related to automobiles and artificial intelligence, the institute says explicitly that it doesn't want its technology "to replace the driver, but act as a silent co-pilot, analysing surroundings, predicting potential risks, and aiding in decision-making." In my opinion, this is not an innovation-friendly stance, and it's a poor long-term move.

An AI copilot will lose to a safe and fully autonomous software package 95 times out of 100 in a game of consumer preference. From this, one can gather that Toyota is comfortable giving away the autonomous rideshare market entirely, regardless of what Toyota will do regarding its battery technology. Of all the areas to innovate on, in my opinion, self-driving vehicles should far outweigh battery technology, as the area carmakers decide to place the greatest focus. Based on Toyota's focus on battery technology, despite the massive opportunity in vehicle autonomy that spawned many autonomy divisions within car companies and several standalone autonomy companies (like Waymo (GOOG) (GOOGL) and Mobileye (MBLY)), Toyota is either unaware of the greater opportunity in self-driving cars, or simply does not place much stock in full autonomy, and assumes that drivers will actually prefer to retain full control of vehicles.

This latter sentiment by Toyota, if the company truly holds this view, is mistaken. For years, American consumers have indicated that as long as the vehicles are safe, they prefer self-driving cars. Such a sentiment could easily extend to consumers in car markets outside of America, but in any event, it is clear that at least one of the world's biggest vehicle markets is ready for fully autonomous cars. Yet, Toyota refuses to create them, preferring to make a middle ground product (AI copilots) and assuming that customers will eventually settle for its offering - despite the many alternatives available that better fit consumers' preferences. This is the same dynamic Toyota is setting up with BEVs vs. hybrids, where Toyota prefers to sell the latter, despite customers preferring the former.

With automakers like Tesla fulfilling car customers' desires for certain products and services wherever possible, and Toyota refusing to follow suit and innovate on its autonomy technology, preferring instead to focus on ramping up less popular drivetrains and invest several years and several billion dollars into battery technology, Toyota will struggle greatly to maintain a dominant position in the auto market, even without robotaxies on the horizon. Toyota is also poised to lose on the autonomy front, allowing Tesla to outsell it in driver-assistance software as well.

And Elsewhere...

To recap, consumers have indicated they want self-driving cars, and yet Toyota's fully autonomous software offering is nowhere to be seen. Consumers are increasingly buying up BEVs, yet Toyota offers hybrids and hydrogen for the better part of the rest of the decade, while it ramps up battery technology that consumers might not even want by 2030.

The problem of Toyota not adhering to consumer preferences seems to be a wide-ranging issue, affecting Toyota's decisions on drivetrains, battery types, autonomy, and more. That is not to say that Toyota is incapable of learning, however. After Toyota tore down a Tesla Model 3 in early 2023, several executives among the Japanese automaker's management called the Model 3 "a work of art." Toyota subsequently moved to adopt gigacasting as part of its operations, no doubt based on the manufacturing prowess displayed by Tesla in its Model 3. But Toyota only learned part of the lesson.

Toyota seems to think that Tesla's Model 3 is such an improvement over conventional vehicles, because Tesla manufactures it differently. In truth, Tesla's Model 3 is such an improvement because, compared to legacy automakers, Tesla does almost everything differently - including offering appealing, and often novel features and functions that customers would want in a car if a carmaker sold it to them. Toyota takes a far more conservative approach, which should naturally lead to far more conservative results. But in a moment when one's industry is undergoing rapid and fundamental changes, conservative is the last thing a company should be.

Toyota vs. Tesla

As discussed in my Tesla article, BEVs are overwhelmingly the type of vehicle consumers intend to buy over the next 5 years; this is the case in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Europe, Middle East, and Africa regions, so consumer preference for BEVs is truly global in scale.

Strategy& analysis on feedback from consumer survey

Toyota, by contrast, has opted to lean into fuel cell EVs and hybrid vehicles, which regularly make up a minority of total EV sales. As a result, Toyota is set to lose market share, while it is developing BEVs loaded with its solid state batteries, ceding the market to Tesla and other BEV makers. Toyota's other offerings are not in line with consumer preferences, and if Toyota doubles down on its decision to focus on primarily producing fuel cell and hybrid vehicles, as all indications suggests it will, then the company will remain uncompetitive against BEV pure plays in the automotive industry.

Even if private vehicle ownership survives the activation of Tesla's robotaxi fleet, Toyota will not be competitive in the auto market in the future due to selling primarily non-BEVs for so long while pure-play BEV competitors like Tesla were ramping up their BEV manufacturing capacity and overall quality, thus building up a favorable reputation, fierce brand loyalty, and a large customer base. On the other hand, lacking capability for full autonomy and low on BEV supply, Toyota will not be able to compare favorably.

Even after Toyota gets solid state battery tech into its cars, it may be too little, too late. Tesla's FSD software will likely be complete and publicly available by 2025 at the latest, and Tesla's robotaxi network will not be far behind. Once people are regularly using Tesla's robotaxi fleet instead of owning a car, measures of things like range and charging times that would excite car owners will be less and less relevant in the auto market, as transportation of people (and goods?) becomes dominated by (Tesla's) self-driving rideshare fleets.

Toyota's innovations in battery tech will not matter in a world of robotaxies, and its lack of innovations on automobile autonomy will leave it unable to compete against the Tesla robotaxies that will flood roads once Tesla is able to turn its millions of cars into robotaxies at the flip of a switch. In the end, Toyota itself may become completely irrelevant, and it may subsequently suffer a steep decline in its reputation as a carmaker, along with a decline in its stock.

Toyota's Valuation

Speaking of Toyota's stock, on paper, TM/TOYOF's valuation is appealing, with fair valuation or undervaluation relative to sector.

Seeking Alpha

Ostensible undervaluation notwithstanding, I believe the stock is fairly discounted (and perhaps overvalued) for the long term, because the company will likely be uncompetitive with Tesla and other EV-related companies innovating on multiple features, products and services that tangibly improve customer experience.

Toyota, by contrast, mostly only promises one big long-term advancement, better batteries, that most interested customers will not be able to experience for several years, and may not care about by the time Toyota brings them to market. Toyota also denies customers a big advancement that they do want, i.e. fully autonomous vehicles. The resulting enthusiasm deficit from Toyota disappointing its customers is likely to steer those customers towards Tesla and others producing features and products that they want now and in the future, instead of lofty promises about the effects of a single major future innovation.

For these reasons, I believe that consumers are likely to avoid Toyota over the coming years in favor of its competitors, and lower sales, revenues, profits, and possibly even lower margins for Toyota will follow. As this bears out, TM/TOYOF will fall far below sector valuation ratios over time, as the market sells off the stock due to its relative lack of competitiveness in the auto industry.

Risks to Thesis

The risks to my thesis on Toyota's long-term prospects number quite a few. For example, Tesla's lead in autonomy may fall short of expectations. Tesla's 12th version of its FSD software is possibly the world's first complete end-to-end neural network built for piloting a vehicle in the real world, and may be more hype than substance in the long run, despite promising results so far. I doubt this risk will be realized, but with such unprecedented software, it should be taken into account. A related risk is that Toyota has bet correctly that consumers actually don't want full autonomy and just want an AI copilot in their cars, meaning the company's ADAS software would indeed be fulfilling consumers' desires. This is also not a risk I think will materialize, but it should also be taken into account.

Another risk is that Toyota's hybrid sales outpace BEV sales in the medium to long term, allowing Toyota to maintain its position as the world's top automaker by volume. This would likely be contingent on multiple other elements of the thesis not coming to pass either, such as the market's preference for BEVs sputtering out and hybrids making a full and permanent comeback in a sort of sustained "Hybrid Renaissance."

Yet another risk is that Tesla's comparative battery disadvantage proves critical to Toyota's success over Tesla's conventional batteries, assuming Toyota succeeds with developing solid state batteries and Tesla opts to stick with its conventional cells. This would be contingent, I think, on robotaxies from Tesla and other carmakers not catching on, or not bringing per-mile costs down enough to incentivize car buyers to ditch private car ownership; this private ownership scenario would also contribute to the last risk about Toyota's hybrid sales. For the risk regarding batteries, the drawbacks of Tesla's conventional batteries would make them less appealing to consumers, causing them to stick with, or switch to, Toyota's BEVs for the benefits associated with their solid state batteries.

Essentially, most of the risks here depend on Toyota actually being correct on what auto customers want. If Toyota is correct, my thesis that it doesn't know what customers want would be false, and would therefore be broken.

One final risk to consider is that, even if the thesis is correct today, Toyota may realize how out-of-step it is with the times in the near term, and turn itself around, such that it remains competitive in the long term. While I doubt this comes to pass, investors should be aware of this risk, and monitor the company closely to see how things develop.

Conclusion

I contend that Toyota Motors fundamentally misunderstands, or is unwilling to submit to, the desires of customers, and will be penalized by the market due to the gap between the company's pursuits and customers' desires. This issue runs so deep that it appears to be coloring Toyota's moves in multiple areas of its business, from drivetrain type to ADAS/self-driving approach to battery technology. If true, Toyota is poorly positioned to remain the world's top carmaker by volume for the long term, especially as rivals like Tesla offer products and services that customers have indicated they want. Toyota is therefore likely to shrink in sales, revenue, profit, market share, etc. throughout the decade and beyond, so long as it continues to dismiss customers' desires.

In anticipation of this decline, I believe that for long-term investors in the automotive space, TM and TOYOF shares are a sell.

