Following the recent Q4 release, today we are back to analyze DHL Group (OTCPK:DPSTF) (OTCPK:DHLGY). Here at the Lab, we believe DHL is a strong buy opportunity supported by its resilient performance and further growth upside. Aside from a tasty dividend yield and a prudent approach by the CEO, our equity story is backed by 1) logistics volume, which consistently outperforms worldwide GDP growth, and 2) a business transformation (from a German postal player to a global logistics market leader).

DHL business transformation

Before commenting on the Q4 results and updating our forward-thinking estimates, it is crucial to report the latest development of the German state bank KfW. In February, KfW sold around 50 million shares in DHL and collected €2.17 billion via an accelerated offering. KfW's participation decreased to around 16.5% of DHL's equity capital but remains the largest shareholder. Share placements were offered to institutional investors. With this deal, the German government continues its responsible policy of privatizing companies.

Q4 Results

Following solid H1 2023 results, we forecasted a 2023 core operating profit of €6.72 billion. DHL's financials were lower than our estimates, reaching a yearly EBIT of €6.3 billion. Even if this performance was not aligned with our indication, we firmly believe DHL is in A New Normal. Despite the ongoing geopolitical conflict, globalization is at a record high. The company delivered a Q4 EBIT of €1.64 billion in the quarter with a positive one-off of €127 million. Excluding this, the output was 11.5% below our estimates. DHL FCF reached €3.3 billion, which exceeds the company's forecast of €3 billion. Given a destocking environment (Fig 1), 2023 was a soft year; however, DHL delivered solid performance. For this reason, the company confirmed a stable DPS of €1.85.

DHL B2B volumes

Fig 1

Why Are We Still Supportive?

Starting with a negative note, DHL guided 2024 core operating profit between €6 and €6.6 billion. This is 5% below the consensus expectation. Therefore, we might expect short-term volatility in stock prices. In addition, our estimates show that we were above Wall Street. Here at the Lab, we forecasted an EBIT CAGR growth of 9% per year, arriving at the €8 billion EBIT target by 2025. With the new estimate, DHL postponed the EBIT outlook range in 2026. DHL is now more prudent in the short term, while it is confident in the mid-term prospects. The guidance range is underpinned by the DHL's expectation of an EBIT decline in H1 2024, followed by growth in H2 2024. This is reassuring.

DHL 2024 Outlook

Fig 2

On the financials upside, we see the following key highlights:

CAPEX is below our estimates, and 2024 FCF is set at €3.0 billion (net of M&A); While confirming the dividend, the company increased the €3 billion share buyback program to €4 billion. The remaining buyback is still significant and is also extended to 2025 end. This might provide stock price stability; In the Global Forwarding & Freight division, DHL managed to reduce its FTE by 5%; The Parcel division has always been the company's Achilles heel; however, the Q4 volume was up 2.3% on a yearly basis, and parcel revenue per unit was flat. This is positive.

DHL Dividend and Buyback

Fig 3

More importantly, there are two supporting forward-thinking estimates to price in. We believe Wall Street underestimates the structural change in consumer behavior, which increasingly prefers online shopping. Secondly, following the Middle East crisis, it is vital to report the following comments:

When the Suez Canal (crisis) hit, there was no capacity to be bought because e-commerce has bought it all," said a top executive at an air cargo player, who requested anonymity due to industry sensitivities information.

Here at the Lab, we believe there is a new factor in the DHL business to factor, i.e., disrupting air cargo transportation. This has Chinese origins and is linked with fast fashion, which is rapidly growing. Shein and Temu have very similar stories, but both are colonizing the cargo flight sector. Until a few years ago, an order on a Chinese eCommerce site could take up to a couple of months to reach the address of any European user. This scenario has changed today, and a t-shirt worth a handful of euros arrives in just a few days.

DHL's latest report says that global air cargo volume increased by 10% (year-on-year) compared to February 2023, thanks mainly to the Chinese push and disputes in the Middle East. According to data from Cargo Facts Consulting, Shein ships around 5k tons of products and Temu 4k tons of items, followed by Alibaba and TikTok. This equals approximately 108 Boeing 777 cargo planes per day.

In addition, we are increasingly witnessing exogenous phenomena that significantly impact logistics (e.g., pandemics, stranded ships, pirates, wars, and geopolitical tensions). The different modes of transport are closely related to each other, and geopolitical tension has an immediate price impact. Strong demand for air cargo from fast fashion dramatically increased transportation capacity constraints. This surge in demand increased air cargo tariffs, and DHL's bottom line might benefit from this evolution.

Valuation

Following the company's indication, we are now guiding a 2024 core operating profit of €6.5 billion, supported by sales of €83.6 billion. Our EBIT estimates are at the high end of the company's 2024 outlook. Backed by this number, our EPS reached 3.35 in 2024. However, we believe the Q2 quarter will benefit from the Middle East crisis. Much evidence shows that attacks on ships in the Red Sea push ocean freight rates higher.

In the last five years, DHL's P/E ratio averaged 14.1x. Currently, DHL trades at a P/E of approximately 10.5x;

The EV/EBITDA ratio of DHL is lower than its median peer group at 8x. Currently, DHL trades at an EV/EBITDA below <6x.

Using DHL's historical P/E and following a lower 2024 core operating profit, we decreased our target price from €55 to €47.2 per share. That said, we maintain our buy rating, supported by a >€2 billion buyback.

Conclusion

Transportation and cargo logistics are essential to Worldwide globalization. DHL transformed its business in the past 15 years and is now the world's largest contract logistics operator. On a downside protection, there is a 4.6% buyback yield coupled with a dividend yield of 4.47%. This provides ample space for a double-digit total return. Here at the Lab, we analyzed additional key takeaways on fast fashion and its likely price repercussions on new contracts. With a lower outlook, we decided to decrease the target price. Still, we maintain a positive outlook.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.