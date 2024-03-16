kodda

I started coverage of Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) as a "Buy" back in June, saying it offered an intriguing mix of safety and income for investors. The stock has generated a return of nearly 35% since then. More recently in December, I took the stock to "Hold" as the stock neared by price target and its parent announced it was being acquired. With some recent events as well as the company reporting earnings, let's catch up on the name.

Company Profile

As a refresher, HESM is a midstream gathering and processing company that principally serves the needs of its parent Hess (HES) in the Bakken and Three Forks shale plays in North Dakota. HESM has unique contracts in that during their initial phase, the contracts have an annual fee recalculation to maintain a targeted return on capital deployed for HESM. The company also receives 3-year rolling minimum volume commitments ("MVCs") that are equal to 80% of Hess' nominations in each development plan. The fee-based contracts also come with CPI escalators capped at 3%.

About half of its EBITDA is derived from its three-stream gathering business, while approximately 40% of its EBITDA comes from its Processing & Storage segment. Its Terminal and Export segment, which includes a truck and pipeline terminal, a rail terminal, and a header system, accounts for the rest of its EBITDA.

Sponsor Activity

One of the big questions surrounding HESM is what happens as both of HESM's sponsors are in the process of being acquired. Oil giant Chevron (CVX) is in the process of buying its parent HES, while Blackstone is in the process of acquiring Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP).

The company was asked about what happens with the contracts on its Q4 earnings call, with the company saying the contracts and acreage will remain in place.

In its 10-K filed in late February, meanwhile, the company revealed that it had renewed an additional 10-year term for crude oil gathering, terminaling, storage, gas processing, and gas gathering commercial agreements with HES. These agreements will now span through the end of 2033. This appears to cover much of its system, with HESM having renewal options for its remaining gathering sub-system for another 5 years and on its water service for another 10 years at a later date.

The company also noted that it doesn't expect any change to the investment approach for the GIP fund holding HESM.

On that end, in early February, GIP sold 10 million units through a public secondary offering at $33.10 a unit.

Then in March, it sold $100 million in units back to HESM at $35.50. HESM bought back $400 million in units from GIP in 4 separate transactions through 2023.

Following the sales, HES will own 37.8% of HESM units and GIP will own 26.8%.

Turning to its Q4 results reported at the end of January, the company saw its adjusted EBITDA rise 8% to $264.1 million from $245.1 million a year ago.

Q4 net income rose 2% to $152.8 million.

The company paid out a 62.43 cent distribution during the quarter.

Adjusted free cash flow was $146.6 million, as it spent $71.8 million in Capex.

HESM saw its throughput volumes increase across all its products year over year. Gas gathering volumes jumped 23% year over year to 403 MCF/d, while crude gathering volumes rose 16% to 108 bo/d. Gas processing volumes climbed 14%. Crude terminal volumes rose 19% to 120 bo/d, while water gathering jumped 47% to 113 bl/d.

The company ended the quarter with a leverage of 3.2x.

Looking ahead, HESM forecast full-year adjusted EBITDA of between $1.125-1.175 billion, representing 12.5% growth at the midpoint. It expects adjusted free cash flow of between $685-735 million.

Capex is expected to be between $250-275 million, with $125-150 million in growth capex. The company has a few multiyear projects in the works, which will add 40 miles of high-pressure gas gathering pipelines and two new compressor stations. It expects to add 85 million cubic feet per day of gas compression capacity next year.

For 2024, HESM expects gas processing volumes of between $395-405 MMcf/d, oil terminaling volumes of between 120-130 Mbls/d, and water volumes of between 105-115 Mmbl/d.

Looking further out, HESM is projecting to grow EBITDA by 10% or more per year in 2025 and 2026. The company expects to increase its distribution by 5% through 2026.

For Q1, the company expects volumes to be flat with Q4 due to the impact of extreme cold weather in January.

HESM turned in a solid quarter, with EBITDA growth once again accelerating. Extreme cold, which isn't uncommon in the Bakken in the winter, will impact Q1, but most E&Ps tend to drill and complete wells outside of winter, so overall its guidance for 2024 was strong.

Much of HESM's growth is expected to come from HES, which is being bought by CVX. While the contracts won't change and have just been renewed for ten more years, the question is if CVX will continue with HES' drilling plans in the basin once the merger is complete.

I would guess yes, but CVX didn't buy HES for its Bakken acreage, it bought it for its Permian acreage and its 30% stake in a prolific offshore oil project off the coast of South American country Guyana. So this does add some uncertainty, even though the contracts are safe. CVX could also look to unload its HESM shares once the deal is complete if it does not view it as a core asset.

Valuation

Turning to valuation, HESM stock trades at 9.7x the 2024 EBITDA consensus of $1.14 billion. Based on the 2025 EBITDA consensus of $1.28 billion, it is valued at 8.7x.

Note that HESM's enterprise value listed on many websites is incorrect by a large amount as they don't include its B share common units.

The stock has a free cash flow yield of about 8.9% based on 2024 projections calling for $710 million in FCF. And it pays out a distribution yield of ~7.2%.

The stock trades at a premium to some other mid-sized midstream operators that generally trade between 8-10x 2024 EBITDA.

Based on an 8-10x multiple on 2025 EBITDA, I'd fairly value HESM between $32-43.

Conclusion

HESM has been performing well and it has some potential upside, although, after a solid run, it is towards the high end of valuation where midstream companies are trading. That combined with the uncertainty surrounding the upcoming change in its parent keeps me at "Hold."

CVX also could very well look to sell its stake, as it could want to look to pay down some debt after the deal. Debt isn't a huge issue, but HES comes with a much higher net debt ratio compared to CVX and CVX hasn't even mentioned HESM when it has discussed the deal. Thus, CVX doesn't appear to consider HESM as a core asset. CVX owns some midstream assets in the U.S., but it's a very small part of its business.

CVX Presentation

However, if CVX decides to sell its HESM stake it could also be a boost to units if HESM looks to sell itself in the deal. Western Midstream (WES) has seen its stock perform well after it was reported that its parent Occidental Petroleum (OXY) was looking to sell its stake in the firm, despite saying it was not shopping itself.

Following Energy Transfer's (ET) deal to acquire Crestwood, adding HESM would make sense to combine their Bakken systems. Given the large positions in HESM that CVX and Blackstone will acquire in their own deals, they seem like they could be willing sellers. GIP has already been consistently selling down its HESM stake over the past year (including after the Blackstone deal was announced), so a complete sale would help quicken this process. Thus, it seems like a logical match.

If a deal were to be consummated, I'd expect a modest premium given HES' current valuation. As such, I will raise my target to $37 from $33, while maintaining my current rating. $37 is the middle of my fair valuation range listed above.