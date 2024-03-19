Michael M. Santiago

Introduction

A simplified definition of a Business Development Company, or BDC, is they are an organization that steps up to lend funds to firms that cannot get funding from a bank. Sometimes an equity position (think Shark tank) is taken as part of the financing deal.

Morgan Stanley, a major investment bank has been doing that for mostly major corporations for a century, along with their other business activities. By launching a BDC, they can attract retail investor funds to help expand their expertise into the smaller firms where many BDCs are focused.

Being a new CEF, even with all the in-house expertise, I give their BDC entry, the Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund (NYSE:MSDL) a Hold rating until they prove their funding selection process.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund reviewed

Data by YCharts

Seeking Alpha has a brief description:

The Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a business development company. The fund chiefly invests in riskier bonds, issued by middle-market companies or by private equity firms looking to finance their acquisitions.

Source: seekingalpha.com MSDL

MSDL is the 9th largest BDC ranked by Net Assets; 11th when ranked by market-cap.

Morgan Stanley went into much deeper detail:

Our primary investment strategy is to make privately negotiated senior secured credit investments in U.S. middle-market companies that have leading market positions, enjoy high barriers to entry, generate strong and stable free cash flow and are led by a proven management team with strong financial sponsor backing. Our Adviser employs a highly rigorous, fundamentals-driven and disciplined investment process developed and refined by the investment professionals of MSPC (collectively, the "Investment Team"). The Investment Team works on a particular transaction from origination to close and continues to monitor each investment throughout its life cycle. We invest primarily in companies backed by leading private equity sponsors with strong track records. We believe lending to sponsor-backed companies (versus non-sponsor-backed companies) has many distinct potential advantages. We have created what we believe is a defensive portfolio of investments focusing on generally avoiding issuer or industry concentration in order to mitigate risk and achieve our investment objective. Our investment strategy is predicated on seeking to lend to companies in what we believe to be non-cyclical industry sectors.

Source: msdl.com

Important points they made were:

Firms have strong, experienced management teams

Firms have primary financial backers with MS being a secondary funding source.

Industry diversification plays an important role in selection process. A strong firm could be rejected solely on the grounds that MSDL has reached its concentration level for what they do.

The table show key statistics for MSDL as of the end of 2023.

msdl.com 4Q23 EPS PDF

The fees charges came with this footnotes:

1.0% management fee on gross assets excluding cash and cash equivalents (with 0.25% management fee waiver through January 24, 2025)

17.5% incentive fee (2.5% incentive fee waiver through January 24, 2025)

12-quarter lookback that takes into account net realized losses; effective the calendar quarter ending June 30, 2024 (no realized losses prior to January 24, 2024).

Translation: current fee is 90bps; after waivers, 117.5bps.

Being a First Lien investor places MSDL higher in the asset food chain if things do not turn out as hoped. While floating-rate loans were good to have while FOMC was raising rates, it will be interesting to read future reports to see if that strategy changes to include some fixed-rate loans if rates indeed have peaked. Along with the First Lien focus, a similar one toward non-cyclical sectors, while probably lowering the rates Morgan Stanley can charge, should be more than offset by reducing the default risk or need to renegotiate the loan terms.

Holdings review

msdl.com 4Q23 EPS PDF

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund | Holdings

As for industry risks, only Insurance Services and Software top 14% in portfolio weight. Of the 172 borrowers, only five top 2% in weight; with the largest being 2.8%. The best I could find that showed actual loans held was a 2022 SEC filing (page 50). It is by industry.

The next table show how active the portfolio was over the past year by quarter. Probably reflecting the short-term nature of the loans, the portfolio has nice turnover ratios. Again, a good feature only rates are not declining.

msdl.com 4Q23 EPS PDF

It would be useful to know the percentage breakout for the repaid versus sold data though. MSDL does their own risk analysis and provided the following results.

msdl.com 4Q23 EPS PDF

Level 2 comes with this explanation:

In the opinion of our Investment Adviser, investments in Category 2 involve a level of risk relative to our initial cost basis at the time of origination or acquisition. Category 2 investments are generally performing in line with our initial underwriting expectations and risk factors to ultimately recoup the cost of our principal investment are neutral to favorable. All new originated or acquired investments are initially included in Category 2.

Source: msdl.com 4Q23 EPS PDF

At the end of 2023, three investments were on non-accrual status, equating to under 1% of amortized cost of the portfolio.

Financial highlights provide by MSDL

msdl.com 4Q23 EPS PDF

The best way I can summarize the above data is by saying there was little change over the course of the past year. As best as I can determine from the limited data available, MSDL is currently priced near its NAV.

msdl.com 4Q23 EPS PDF

I'm sure MSDL is looking forward to the 7.5% 2025 Notes maturing that September. Rates could be down 150-200bps by then. The 2027 Notes have a much lower coupon and were offered in 2022 whereas I suspect the 2025 Notes were issued in 2020, though numerous searches resulted in no proof.

Distributions review

Prior to the recent IPO, MSDL existed back to 2019 and generated the following payment history.

msdl.com 4Q23 EPS PDF

Risk analysis

While MSDL can try to control the risk their fund takes on by doing their own due diligence every time and repeating the process for each loan on a set schedule, investors in BDCs need to appreciate what risks are lurking in the shadows, such as:

While the concentration in first lien loans, that positive is only as good as the assets that back the lien. How easy are they to liquidate and at what percent of the value used to back the loan?

With floating-rate loans, that while rising rates mean more income to MSDL, that comes possibly with increasing risk. Can the borrowing firm generate enough cash flow to make the higher payments?

There is a reason BDCs are CEFs, not ETFs: known fund level. That said, it does mean MSDL needs to find good opportunities to invest in order to deploy those funds, otherwise they have either idle cash or non-standard loans on the books.

With most investments in small private entries, information is limited for MSDL investors to evaluate the BDC’s holdings. Loans are also illiquid and hard to exit before they mature. MSDL does rank loan risk levels and that data was shown above.

Portfolio strategy

I assume a majority of Seeking Alpha readers will agree with me that counting BDCs as part of their equity allocation is the logical place as loans comprise the majority of their holdings, equities usually a small part. Doing so also adds diversity to an investor's fixed income asset allocation besides the typical allocations to CDs, note/bonds, either directly or via funds, and for me, preferred stocks. That said, I do not count BDCs when calculating my fixed income ladder which holds the other asset types.

Occasionally, I test out the idea of adding an asset class to the equity class to see if that generates better risk ratios. Since MSDL is new, I used the VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) to represent BDCs. I did a second one using the iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) to represent the broad US bond market. The results show neither produced better Sharpe and/or Sortino ratios using data back to 2013.

PortfolioVisualizer.com

While adding BIZD to a 100% equity mix failed to improve the risk data, it did result in a much higher level of income. That was also the case when again using the AGG ETF and adding the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG).

PortfolioVisualizer.com

Conclusion

I like holding BDCs as part of my fixed income strategy as their correlation to other fixed income asset types are low.

PortfolioVisualizer.com

I like the expertise Morgan Stanley brings to the BDC world but I want to see them execute it before giving MSDL a Buy rating, thus just a Hold one for now.