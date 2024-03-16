DGRW: A Dividend Growth Fund Needs A Growing Dividend

Eoneren

Dividend investing has become a controversial topic as interest rates rise. Dividends have long been a reliable source of income for investors and retirees. Dividends gained traction during the zero-interest policy era, where they offered an attractive income stream as compared to a treasury that yielded nil. The 3%-4% yields offered by dividend ETFs and mutual funds produced more income than traditional assets like certificates of deposits, treasuries, or bonds. Investors were drawn to dividend equities as few alternatives remained.

Investors had high hopes, convinced that these dividend producers could continue to appreciate through a combination of dividend growth and yield compression. However, these funds have since underdelivered and, broadly speaking, performance for dividend ETFs has trailed the S&P 500.

Data by YCharts

As yields climbed across other income-producing assets such as bonds and REITs, the modest yield offered by these popular funds became comparatively less attractive. As a result, their share prices have declined or stayed stagnant. Growth took the spotlight once again.

Dividend funds are often lumped into a single category. Often, we see "dividend" in an ETF name and immediately attach it to the "dead-money dividend" category. It may be more appropriate to categorize dividend ETFs into three, more specific categories.

Core Dividend Funds

High Yield Dividend Funds

Dividend Growth Funds

Core dividend funds such as the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) hold high-quality, dividend-paying equities with long histories of reliable, increasing dividend payments. High-yield dividend funds such as Global X SuperDividend ETF (SDIV) scour their investable universe for the highest-yielding opportunities, promising superior income. Dividend growth funds such as the WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund ETF (NASDAQ:DGRW) prioritize companies with the potential to grow their dividend more quickly, hoping share prices appreciate accordingly.

These categories are different investing styles with different goals and different outcomes. Over the past twelve months, the performance of each category has diverged significantly.

Data by YCharts

As a follow-up to our coverage of SCHD, we are going to dive into the dividend growth category. We will dive deeper into DGRW and understand why dividend growth funds have outperformed their counterparts.

Overview

Data by YCharts

The WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund is an ETF co-managed by Mellon Investments and WisdomTree Asset Management. DGRW invests exclusively in publicly traded, dividend-paying companies in the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, and market capitalizations, but prioritizes growth over value. DGRW is an index fund and tracks the WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Index.

As its name suggests, DGRW is a dividend growth-oriented fund. DGRW is one of few equity ETFs that distribute monthly dividends to shareholders. Note, that these distributions are variable, unlike a closed-end fund which typically sends level monthly dividends. The fund is more expensive than most indexed counterparts, currently charging 28 basis points.

Data by YCharts

Two of the most important components of DGRW are the dividend and the dividend growth rate. DGRW prioritizes quality and growth potential over current yield. As a result, many of the top names in the portfolio such as Microsoft (MSFT), Apple (AAPL), and NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA) are high-performing stocks that have delivered impressive dividend growth.

Data by YCharts

However, these names are obviously not known for impressive distribution yields in the near term.

Data by YCharts

For DGRW, this means lower yield and higher growth. As DGRW does not focus on high-yielding dividends, the fund's yield is low at ~1.6%. Note, that DGRW's dividend yield is on par with the S&P 500, despite only holding dividend-paying companies. Over the past decade, DGRW has averaged a dividend compound annual growth rate of 9.3%. This growth rate is impressive and a critical piece of DGRW.

DGRW's portfolio has a significant overlap with the S&P 500, which I perceive as an issue. Four of the top ten holdings in the portfolio are the same, meaning there is an overlap with core indices commonly targeted by investors. Given the concentration of large equity indices, this means overexposure to large names like AAPL and MSFT. We notice that over the long term, DGRW shows a significant correlation to the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY).

Data by YCharts

To understand why, let's dive deeper into the underlying index.

Index

Eligible companies are ranked using a weighted combination of three factors: 50% weighted to the rank of medium-term estimated earnings growth, 25% weighted to the rank of the historical three-year average return on equity, and 25% weighted to the rank of the historical three-year average return on assets. Companies with negative equity and therefore undefined return on equity will be given a median score as long as they've shown dividend growth over the past 5 years. Companies that rank in the top 300 companies by this combined ranking will be selected for inclusion. Companies that lack medium-term earnings growth estimates will be eligible for the Index but their composite rank for ultimate selection in the index will be the average ranks of their Return on Equity (ROE) and Return on Assets (ROA). Eligible companies for the WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Index must not be a member of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Index.

DGRW is based on a proprietary index from WisdomTree called the WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Index. Broadly speaking, the index is composed of large capitalization, dividend-paying companies located in the United States. Looking deeper, we'll find additional complexity to the index's construction. WisdomTree applies the following additional screens protecting against overexposure to sectors of any particular company.

The maximum weight of any individual security is capped at 8% on the annual rebalance prior to the introduction of sector caps and the weights of all other components will be adjusted proportionally.

Should the ratio of a security's weight relative to its weight in a market capitalization-weighted version of the index reach above 3x or fall below 0.33x, the weight of the company will be reduced or increased to meet the 3x or 0.33x thresholds, respectively.

Should the technology sector achieve a weight equal to or greater than 30% of the Indexes, weight of companies will be proportionally reduced to 30% as of the annual Screening Date.

Real Estate sector will be capped at 10%.

All other sectors will be capped at 20%.

Shareholders should work to comprehensively understand how the underlying index is constructed and rebalanced. For example, WisdomTree specifies that special dividends are reinvested rather than distributed. Additionally, the addition of Meta Platforms (META) through a special rebalancing was recently announced. WisdomTree also places volume screens to ensure there is ample liquidity to rebalance and grow the ETF.

These screens ensure ample diversification despite any abnormalities in the underlying index.

The Missing Piece

Dividends are not a one-size-fits-all concept. As we mentioned in the introduction, there are three distinct styles of dividend investing. These style distinctions haven't even begun to dig into sectors or other subcategories. There are many shapes and sizes that might fit a dividend investor's taste.

However, sticking close to our theme of dividend growth, let's examine the recipe for success. Investors seeking dividend-paying investments are generally in need of capital to fund expenses. These include retirees or those seeking to supplement their earned income with additional recurring cash flow. Retirees generally lean towards higher-yielding investments under the thought process of sacrificing long-term growth for near-term cash in hand. Those with a longer time horizon may seek to align their investing strategy toward growth. Alternatively, investors looking at dividend growth might want to offset inflation with growing income. The commonality amongst all these necessities is a growing dividend.

Oddly, dividend growth is an area where DGRW falls short. In fact, DGRW's dividend has declined in three of the past ten years. This is a highly undesirable outcome for investors who are anticipating a growing income stream.

Chart by Author, Data from Seeking Alpha

The reason lies in indexing. Dividend investing is challenging for a fund-seeking yield and growth. There is a balancing act where investment in companies with higher growth potential can mean investing at a lower initial yield. When rebalancing an index, means selling higher-yielding companies and buying lower-yielding companies. The upcoming addition of META is one such example of including a lower-yielding company in the index.

Additions and rebalancing can correspond to a reduced dividend at the fund level. Unfortunately, this flaw is relatively isolated as other comparable dividend growth ETFs have not experienced similar dividend declines. The Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF (VIG) and iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) are linked to indices that have grown their distributions annually for the past decade.

Investors turn to the total return of DGRW as being the compensating factor for the declining dividends. However, if you are looking for total return, you should still look elsewhere. Given the large-capitalization growth orientation of DGRW, investors may consider the famous Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ), which has outperformed over nearly every measurable time frame. Meanwhile, QQQ holds many of the same investments as DGRW.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

DGRW is a unique dividend ETF with monthly income. The fund has outperformed some counterparts and more traditional dividend funds. However, DGRW remains lost in space. The yield is comparable to the S&P 500 and there is a significant overlap in terms of holdings. The yield trails other competitors such as SCHD and the total return profile is lacking against QQQ.

I struggle to find a place for DGRW in my portfolio as it lacks the yield, growth, or total return necessary to meet my criteria.