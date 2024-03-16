Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

DGRW: A Dividend Growth Fund Needs A Growing Dividend

REITer's Digest profile picture
REITer's Digest
1.84K Followers

Summary

  • Dividend investing has become controversial as interest rates rise, causing dividend ETFs to underperform the S&P 500.
  • Dividend ETFs can be categorized into core dividend funds, high-yield dividend funds, and dividend growth funds.
  • WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund is a dividend growth fund that prioritizes quality and growth potential over current yield.
  • Performance has been strong, beating competing dividend funds over the past twelve months.
  • DGRW's dividend has declined three out of the past ten years.

Blue colored megaphone standing out from the crowd

Eoneren

Dividend investing has become a controversial topic as interest rates rise. Dividends have long been a reliable source of income for investors and retirees. Dividends gained traction during the zero-interest policy era, where they offered an attractive income stream as compared to

This article was written by

REITer's Digest profile picture
REITer's Digest
1.84K Followers
I am a real estate professional with nearly a decade of experience across valuation, research, and portfolio acquisitions. Having spent my career with an S&P500 REIT and Big Four firm, I am intimately familiar with the public real estate markets and REIT analysis. I created REITer’s Digest to share my thoughts and expertise on real estate, REITs, and fundamental investing concepts to help investors make informed decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SCHD, QQQ, SPY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About DGRW ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on DGRW

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DGRW
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.