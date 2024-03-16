Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Rising Titans: The Allure Of Emerging Market Corporates

Mar. 16, 2024 1:30 AM ETEMCB
WisdomTree profile picture
WisdomTree
5.31K Followers

Summary

  • In 2023, a dominant theme for markets was the return of income in fixed income.
  • Fast-forward to 2024, and despite a significant rally in spreads and a fall in yields during the fourth quarter, we believe this theme is still alive and well.
  • EMCB is positioned with an over-weight (relative to the JPMorgan CEMBI Diversified Index) to Latin America and an under-weight to Africa and select countries in Asia, most notably China.

emerging market

tum3123

By Behnood Noei, CFA

In 2023, a dominant theme for markets was the return of income in fixed income. Fast-forward to 2024, and despite a significant rally in spreads and a fall in yields during the fourth quarter, we believe this theme is

This article was written by

WisdomTree profile picture
WisdomTree
5.31K Followers
In 2006, WisdomTree launched with a big idea and an impressive mission — to create a better way to invest. We believed investors shouldn’t have to choose between cost efficiency and performance potential, so we developed the first family of ETFs designed to deliver both. Today, WisdomTree offers a leading product range that offers access to an unparalleled selection of unique and smart exposures.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EMCB--
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund ETF

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.