ADT: Residential Solar Exit May Bolster Growth

Synopsis

ADT Inc. (ADT) is a company that specializes in security and smart home solutions that serves residential and small business customers in the US. Over the last three years, ADT’s revenue growth trend has been volatile due to ADT’s decision to enter the solar segment. Despite the fluctuations, margins have remained robust throughout the years. Looking ahead, its decision to exit the solar segment, expanding State Farm partnership, and strong market position are expected to bolster its growth outlook. However, with a lack of margin of safety in its share price, I am recommending a hold rating for ADT.

Historical Financial Analysis

Over the past three years, ADT’s revenue growth has been volatile. In 2021, revenue was essentially flat year-over-year as growth in monitoring and related services revenue was being offset by decline in installation and other revenue. In 2022, it reported year-over-year growth of ~23%, driven primarily by its solar segment. The significant increase in solar segment revenue was due to a full year's revenue being compared to partial month's revenue in 2021, as the ADT Solar acquisition was done in December 2021. If the solar segment were excluded, the revenue growth rate would be at a modest rate of 5.5%.

In 2023, revenue was down 3.59%, primarily driven by the decline in the solar segment. Solar revenue was down 58% due to lower sales and installations, and management attributed this weakness to challenging macroeconomic conditions. Although solar segment revenue fell, its monitoring and related services and security installation, product, and other revenue both increased year-over-year.

Looking at the margins chart, ADT’s gross profit margin and adjusted EBITDA margin have remained robust throughout the three years despite volatile revenue growth. In 2023, adjusted EBITDA margin remained robust year-over-year was because management was able to improve CSB’s adjusted EBITDA by lowering SG&A to offset the decrease in the solar segment’s adjusted EBITDA caused by weak installation revenue.

4Q23 Earnings Analysis

For 4Q23, revenue was down 7.2% year-over-year to $1.2 billion vs. 4Q22’s $1.3 billion. The driver of the decline in total revenue was caused by the decrease in the solar segment. For 4Q23, solar segment revenue fell 75% to $50 million, caused by fewer installations. For consumer and small business [CSB], which consists of monitoring and related services and security installation, product, and other, it was up 5% year-over-year to $1.1 billion. Monitoring and related services were up 3% due to higher average pricing. Security installation, product, and other increased 27% because of higher volume and higher installation revenue per unit [IRPU].

For 4Q23, its margins have expanded year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA margin expansion was driven by an increase in CSB’s adjusted EBITDA, partially offset by the solar segment’s negative adjusted EBITDA. The increase in CSB’s adjusted EBITDA was due to revenue growth and better cost management. Solar’s negative adjusted EBITDA was caused by lower revenue. The expansion in 4Q23’s adjusted income was due to 4Q22 being charged a $94 million expense related to the change in the fair value of other financial instruments.

ADT’s Partnership with State Farm

In 2022, ADT announced its partnership with State Farm. State Farm is an insurance company, and it is also the largest property insurance provider in the US. Currently, the partnership program is available to existing and new State Farm customers in 13 states, and customers can choose to participate in the ADT home security program. For 2024, ADT is planning to expand this program into four more states, more specifically in the first half of 2024.

The majority of customers who enrolled in the program reported strong satisfaction levels. As a result, they purchased additional products and services beyond the base offering that the program provides. This proves that the program not only meets the basic needs of customers but also encourages them to invest further in their home security and safety, highlighting the value and trust customers place in ADT’s offerings. Based on management, about two-thirds of system installations under this program included the purchase of additional ADT products and services. Looking ahead, management anticipates a potential opportunity to offer its protection services to approximately 13.7 million State Farm homeowner policyholders.

Growing Security Demand and Strong Market Position

Looking at the chart, in 2022, about 59 million US households had a security system. The remaining 73 million have no security system. By 2027, it is anticipated that the total number of households with security systems will outnumber those without. Households with security systems are expected to grow to approximately 85 million, while households without security systems are anticipated to shrink to 53 million.

ADT has a total brand awareness of 98% among security system owners, those intending to purchase a security system, and potential customers. This suggests that nearly everyone in the market for a security system is aware of the ADT brand. Apart from strong brand awareness, ADT is the market leader in this industry, as 30% of security system owners are using ADT. Additionally, it has twice the ownership rate compared to its closest competitor.

Exiting the Challenging Solar Segment

ADT stated that its solar segment faced challenging conditions in 2023, which impacted their solar operations throughout the year. Given these circumstances, ADT decided to shut down its solar operations, as management believes that doing so will create more value for shareholders compared to continuing to run them.

Looking at the following chart, the solar segment reported total revenue of $50 million for 2023, which was down 75% year-over-year from 2022’s $200 million. 2023’s solar segment's adjusted EBITDA was negative $28 million vs. 2022’s positive $10 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin fell from 2022’s 5% to negative 56%. For the full year, it didn’t fare well either. Total revenue was down 58% to $330 million from 2022’s $786 million. Adjusted EBITDA fell from $5 million to negative $117 million. Therefore, looking at the declining revenue and loss suffered, it is wise for management to exit the solar segment. Looking ahead, I believe this strategic move to exit the weak-performing solar segment will bolster its future margins.

Relative Valuation Model

Looking at the following model, ADT underperformed its peers in terms of growth outlook. ADT’s forward revenue growth rate is negative 0.32%, while its peers’ median is positive 0.75%. However, when it comes to profitability margins, ADT performs better. Firstly, ADT’s gross profit margin TTM of 79.76% is higher than peers’ median of 23.95%. Secondly, ADT’s net income margin TTM of 9.29% is also better than its peers’ median of 1.80%.

Currently, ADT’s forward P/E ratio of 12.54x is trading higher than its peers’ median of 10.18x. Given that ADT’s growth outlook is closely in line with peers’ median and significant outperformance in terms of profitability margins, I argue that it is fair for ADT to be trading at a higher P/E ratio. In addition, its current P/E ratio is in line with its 5-year average.

For 2024, the market revenue estimate is $4.89 billion, while the 2024 EPS is $0.53. Based on management’s provided guidance, they guided 2024 revenue to be in the range of $4.8 to $5 billion, which is in line with the market’s estimate. Therefore, the market revenue and EPS estimate are reasonable. By applying 12.54x to its 2024 EPS estimate, my 2024 target price is $6.65, which is closely in line with its last traded share price.

Risk

The upside risk to my hold recommendation is in regards to ADT’s strategic decision to exit the underperforming solar segment. In both quarter and full year results, this segment reported negative adjusted EBITDA, which dragged the consolidated adjusted EBITDA margin downward. Looking ahead, the exit of the solar segment is expected to bolster margins upward.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ADT’s revenue growth fluctuation was due to its entry into the solar segment. Despite the volatility, its adjusted EBITDA margin remains robust. For 4Q23, revenue declined due to weakness in its solar segment. Looking ahead, its strategic decision to exit the underperforming solar segment, its expansion plan for the State Farm partnership into more states, the growing security market, and its strong market position are set to bolster its outlook. However, its current share price lacks sufficient margin of safety. Therefore, I am recommending a hold rating for ADT.