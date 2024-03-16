stockcam

Thesis

I recommend a ‘Sell’ rating for Reddit (RDDT) as they prepare to IPO. This recommendation is based on several factors including Reddit’s heavy dependence on advertising revenue, a lengthy history of unprofitability and mismanagement, and a lofty initial valuation.

Reddit’s Greatest Strength—and Weakness

I want to begin with a brief thought experiment to illustrate my thesis.

Imagine you want to read some reviews about a new product you're thinking about purchasing. You type in some keywords into the Google search bar, and voila, you have some results. You look at the first search result. Pass. It’s an SEO-optimized blog post from the very company that you're trying to research. You look at the second result. It looks like a credible blog, so you go ahead and click on it. You begin reading the article, and quickly realize that the post is trying to funnel readers to an affiliate link for the product you’re trying to research. You figure that’s probably not a great way to read an unbiased review, so you head back to Google and continue looking through search results. This time, you try a YouTube video. You begin watching, only to find the same type of results.

Then, you get a lightbulb. "Reddit!" you think. Yes, Reddit. You go back to the search bar and tack on the word, "Reddit" to your search query. Quickly, you find yourself on a forum discussing the pros and cons of the product in an unbiased, detailed, and honest way. It’s exactly what you were looking for.

Reddit highlights this strength of their platform in their S-1 filing:

Reddit’s community-powered recommendations are a foundational part of why so many users visit Reddit on a daily basis. In a world where consumers are increasingly inundated with curated messaging and product placement, Reddit stands out as a refreshing alternative, offering authentic human recommendations that people can actually trust. We see that trust reflected in the high velocity of people coming to Reddit to find great content and trusted recommendations. In 2023, every second an average of two users asked for a recommendation, each yielding an average of 14 personalized responses. According to a 2023 survey we commissioned of Redditors across the United States, the United Kingdom (the “UK”), Australia, Canada, and Germany aged 18 and over, 94% of 4,500 respondents reported that they engaged with recommendation content on Reddit in the last year, and 73% of 1,845 respondents said they are likely to follow the guidance of recommendations they receive on Reddit when considering an important purchase.

This very strength encapsulates why Reddit has been successful as a platform, but will struggle as a public company that is constantly being scrutinized for its growth and profitability. Internet users visit Reddit specifically to avoid advertising. Reddit derives its value from the fact that it's real, human, and authentic. On the other hand, the vast majority of advertising feels forced, artificial, and spurious. Every advertising dollar spent on the platform simultaneously erodes the utility of the platform. This disconnect will pose a mountain of a challenge for Reddit for as long as advertising is its main form of revenue.

Revenue Dilemma

On the topic of advertising revenue, it’s worth noting that 98% of 2023 revenue came from 3rd-party advertising. The S-1 highlights this risk, stating that “we generate substantially all of our revenue from advertising. The failure to attract new advertisers, the loss of advertisers, or the reduction of or failure by advertisers to maintain or increase their advertising budgets would adversely affect our business."

Furthermore, their advertising revenue also has substantial customer concentration. Reddit’s top 10 largest advertisers account for 26% of their overall revenue. This level of concentration is particularly concerning for a platform full of controversial content, which could lead some advertisers to leave the platform, similar to how numerous advertisers have suspended their spending on Elon Musk’s X.

Because of these risks, Reddit has been forced to look elsewhere for revenue. They jumped API-access prices in 2023, which almost resulted in a platform-wide revolt. They tried selling NFTs at one point. And they even hold some of their assets in the form of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, probably to try to make a quick buck just like many of their infamous WallStreetBets users.

These decisions by management can be interpreted in two ways: a lack of focus, or a bias for experimentation. Putting your dollars behind a management team steering an unprofitable ship, while simultaneously lacking focus is a dangerous proposition.

Assume you give management the benefit of the doubt and instead chalk these past revenue grabs up to a bias for experimentation. However, Reddit has been around for a rather long time. Their S-1 starts out with a letter from their co-founder reminiscing about how the platform started to take off in 2005. They glorify the value of their user base. But, if their user base is as valuable as they make it out to be, why haven't they tapped into it profitably over the past 19 years?

Reddit admitted to this situation, stating: "We are in the early stages of our monetization efforts, and as such, we are still scaling our advertising revenue model." It’s bizarre and concerning that this is the case for a company that has been around for almost 20 years. Betting on Reddit now is betting on a business model transformation.

To this point, many Reddit-optimists talk about the company’s latest AI-licensing deals. In these deals, Reddit sells access to their platform to companies looking for data to train their large language models. Thus far, Reddit has entered into data licensing agreements with an aggregate contract value of $203 million. These are multi-year contracts, and Reddit expects to recognize at least $66 million of it as revenue in 2024. It’s remarkable that Reddit is among the few that have successfully monetized the hype surrounding AI. However, the key question remains: Can this success be sustained in the long term?

The world's tech companies are in the middle of one of the most consequential inflection points of tech history—the AI arms race. Companies are willing to spend whatever it takes in order to stay on the bleeding edge of the trend. And while we’re likely at the peak of the lopsided demand for training data, Reddit will generate less than 10% of their total revenue in 2024 from AI-licensing deals. Moreover, what will happen when demand for LLM training data slows, or when the supply of marketable LLM training data inevitably increases? This data will become commoditized over time, and while Reddit will still have a lot of it, the competitive pressures will be much higher. For these reasons, I wouldn’t bank on data licensing being the saving grace for Reddit.

Expenses Dilemma

Reddit S-1 Filing

Reddit touts their gross margin of 86% as one of their strengths. This is great, but what's most concerning is that this strength does not extend to virtually any other form of profitability metric. Their operating margins in 2023 were -17%. They brought in $804 million of revenue, only to proceed to spend over half of it ($438 million) on R&D and over one quarter of it ($230 million) on sales and marketing.

Additionally, in 2023, Reddit's CEO received $193 million of total compensation. Their COO received $93 million as well. These are lofty amounts for a company that is yet to be cash flow positive despite operating for close to 20 years. Overall, this free-spending approach contributed to yet another year of negative free cash flows, at -$85 million.

Valuation

Reddit’s planned IPO valuation is perplexing. They plan to go public between $31 to $34 per share. This implies a valuation of approximately $5 billion to $5.5 billion. With just over $800 million of revenue, this would imply a revenue multiple between 7x and 8x.

For reference, Meta (META) trades at approximately 9.5x sales. Pinterest (PINS) trades at approximately 7.6x revenue, and Snap (SNAP) trades at about 4.0x. Of these three competitors, Reddit lines up the closest with Snap as far as where they’re at in their life cycle and level of profitability.

Data by YCharts

If Reddit were to go public at an 8x revenue multiple, I believe they would be grossly overvalued when compared to their peers. Using Snap as a baseline, a 7x to 8x revenue multiple would be overvaluing Reddit by around 30% to 50%—a substantial margin. Investing in Reddit’s IPO with all its question marks is one thing, but investing in Reddit’s IPO at a lofty valuation is another.

IPO Prospects

Reddit also doesn't seem to have a clear use of the proceeds from their IPO. Their S-1 states that they "intend to use the net proceeds... for general corporate purposes, including working capital, operating expenses, and capital expenditures." This description lacks direction and leads me to believe that the primary driver behind the IPO is really to unlock liquidity for current shareholders—something that potential investors should not be too excited about.

Although Reddit will be the first social network to IPO in several years, there have been several tech IPOs within the last few months. For example, Klaviyo (KVYO) went public back in September of 2023. They aren’t GAAP-profitable, but they are cash-flow positive. Additionally, Klaviyo has stronger fundamentals and profitability metrics than that of Reddit. And despite this, they have struggled since they initially went public.

Data by YCharts

To date, Klaviyo is down almost 30% from their initial trading price. If this is the case for a company like Klaviyo—one that is fundamentally sound—it’s hard to see a case where Reddit’s IPO is well-received by the market.

Conclusion

Overall, Reddit’s IPO comes with many question marks. There are concerns about their lack of profitability, reliance on advertising, their optimistic valuation, among others. And based on how other recent IPOs have been received by the market, Reddit may have a rocky start. For these reasons, I recommend a ‘Sell’ rating.