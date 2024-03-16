Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Reddit: Unproven And Overvalued

Mar. 16, 2024 3:41 AM ETReddit, Inc. (RDDT) Stock
Mountainside Research
Summary

  • Reddit's heavy dependence on advertising revenue, history of unprofitability, and mismanagement make it a risky investment.
  • The platform's strength lies in its community-powered recommendations, but advertising erodes its authenticity and utility.
  • Reddit is looking to IPO at a valuation that would place it on the upper-end of Price/Sales ratios for social networks.

Thesis

I recommend a ‘Sell’ rating for Reddit (RDDT) as they prepare to IPO. This recommendation is based on several factors including Reddit’s heavy dependence on advertising revenue, a lengthy history of unprofitability and mismanagement, and a lofty initial valuation.

Mountainside Research
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

