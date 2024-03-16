Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Cytokinetics: CEO Talks Down Buyout Prospects

Summary

  • Cytokinetics' share price is down 40% from January highs due to Novartis reportedly giving up on acquiring the company, and more recently, due to CEO Blum talking down buyout prospects.
  • Blum said the company had not initiated a sale process and emphasized the focus on business development and partnerships, particularly in Japan.
  • In the absence of a buyout, the attention will now turn to data presentations of aficamten, regulatory submissions expected in Q3 and Q4.
  • Cytokinetics is now trading at attractive levels as a standalone entity.
Business mergers and acquisitions concept. Share acquisition, asset business acquisition, amalgamation. Business review and development model. The abbreviation M and A on smart background, copy space.

Parradee Kietsirikul

Shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) are down 40% from early January highs as bullish investor sentiment driven by positive SEQUOIA phase 3 results of aficamten and buyout speculation waned, initially after new rumors surfaced that Novartis walked away, and

