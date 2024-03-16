Parradee Kietsirikul

Shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) are down 40% from early January highs as bullish investor sentiment driven by positive SEQUOIA phase 3 results of aficamten and buyout speculation waned, initially after new rumors surfaced that Novartis walked away, and more recently, after CEO Blum talked down the buyout prospects on the earnings call in late February, and this week at the Leerink Healthcare Conference.

Seeking Alpha, TradingView

The stock is down more than 20% since my late December 2023 article where I highlighted the very strong SEQUOIA phase 3 results of aficamten and said the company is an attractive buyout target.

Blum’s comments since late February were unusually straightforward, and he clearly stated that the company did not initiate a sale process. And the comments are unusual because CEOs and other executives usually refuse to comment on buyout rumors and this usually keeps the buyout speculation going with a relatively firm bid under the stock.

What did CEO Blum say

CEO Robert Blum said the following on the Q4 2023 earnings call in late February (emphasis added):

While we will not and cannot comment on specific speculations, let me please be clear about one thing, we did not initiate nor do we have a sale process ongoing. However, as responsible fiduciaries to our shareholders, I can assure you that we thoroughly evaluate options that are presented. And as you heard me say a moment ago, we continue to advance business development discussions. We're optimistic about how those discussions are proceeding and we're committed to building a sustainable specialty cardiology company as starts with executing against our goal of bringing new medicines to patients.

And later in the call he also said:

Our priority remains focused on business development. And you know, we've been focused on a Japan deal for aficamten. We’re in active discussions with multiple parties and I'm pleased with how that deal campaign is looking.

And below are Blum’s at the Leerink Conference:

We recognize that there’s a narrative that’s been circulating around Cytokinetics portending to M&A and we don’t deny that but at the same time we also recognize that there are different ways we can maximize shareholder value that don’t solely depend on M&A as an exit to reward shareholders and we think we can get to a double and a triple potentially, enhancing of shareholder value as could be enabling of those things we can control ourselves while also recognizing we have an obligation and a fiduciary responsibility to do that which is best serving shareholders. So, we’ll respond to inquiries and at the same time we will manage things that we can manage.

From these comments, we know that the company did not initiate a sale process, nor is a sale process ongoing and the way he framed the business development discussions points to partnerships for specific territories such as Japan. If such partnership deals are announced, it may lead to additional deterioration of M&A sentiment along with somewhat decreased value of the company as it would be giving up part of the economics on aficamten to potential partners.

What is next for Cytokinetics

I initiated a position in Cytokinetics in mid-January, and shared my reasoning for the decision with my subscribers - it was solely driven by expectations of the company being acquired. However, I did acknowledge that a deal was unlikely in the near term and that some patience would be required.

The rumors at the time were that Novartis (NVS) had walked away but that other companies joined the bidding process – Amgen (AMGN) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), and there were no new rumors in the last two months.

Either way, aficamten is a very attractive asset with at least similar, and likely better properties than Bristol-Myers Squibb’s (BMY) Camzyos (mavacamten). The less onerous titration process, better cross-trial topline efficacy, and what looks like improved safety make it an attractive option for obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy ('oHCM') patients and potentially non-obstructive HCM patients (see my December article I linked to for additional analysis and data comparisons). Unlike other crowded and large specialty drug markets, Camzyos and aficamten are the only ones on the market and close to the market, respectively, and without much competition in development.

In the absence of a buyout, the focus will turn to data presentations of aficamten, starting next quarter. The company shared the most relevant information about the SEQUOIA trial in the late December topline press release, and we should see more granular data presented and published throughout the year that should shed more light on aficamten’s efficacy and safety and how it compares to Camzyos.

The regulatory submissions for aficamten to the FDA and EMA are expected in Q3 and Q4, respectively.

There are also minor early-stage candidate events this year – phase 1 results of CK-586, another cardiac myosin inhibitor in the second quarter, and the completion of the phase 1 trial of CK-136, a cardiac troponin activator, also in the second quarter.

There are some external catalysts this year are from Camzyos. In addition to quarterly sales updates from Bristol Myers Squibb (more on Camzyos’ uptake in the next section of the article), we should also see phase 2 results of Camzyos in heart failure with preserved ejection fraction, or HFpEF. The phase 2 results of Camzyos will shed light on the additional and potentially significant market opportunity for the cardiac myosin class and given the similarities of Camzyos and aficamten, it should have meaningful read-through for aficamten.

The more important events are expected in 2025 – the potential FDA and EMA approvals and commercial launch of aficamten, but also the results from the MAPLE-HCM trial of aficamten in obstructive HCM patients that could further improve its clinical profile. The MAPLE-HCM trial is comparing aficamten to beta blockers and Cytokinetics expects to show superiority of aficamten monotherapy in terms of both efficacy and safety. As a reminder, aficamten was studied on top of standard-of-care drugs in the SEQUOIA trial on which the initial label will be based.

On the external side, Bristol Myers Squibb expects to report the phase 3 results of Camzyos in non-obstructive HCM patients with strong read-through for aficamten in the same population.

Cytokinetics is only a year behind in the non-obstructive HCM population as the company expects to complete enrollment in the ACACIA-HCM trial in 2025 and report data in 2026. However, this catalyst is too far out to matter in the next 12-18 months.

Camzyos finished 2023 strong with a good growth outlook

Camzyos generated $88 million in net sales in Q4 2023, a very decent increase from $68 million in the previous quarter. Back in January, Bristol Myers Squibb highlighted the uptake of Camzyos and how well it compares to the launch numbers of Novartis’ (NVS) Entresto which generated $6 billion in global net sales in 2023.

Bristol Myers Squibb investor presentation

The ex-U.S. launch of Camzyos is another important lever for Bristol Myers Squibb to pull this year and it should help accelerate its sales growth in the following quarters, although Bristol Myers Squibb expects a ramp in ex-U.S. sales contribution in the back half of the year due to the timing of pricing and reimbursement on a country-by-country basis.

These numbers and comparisons are highly encouraging for Cytokinetics and aficamten as they confirm there is an unmet need and a larger market and it was good to see that Camzyos’ uptake has improved after the initial slow start.

The Entresto comp in the third year on the market is $507 million (of which $297 million was in the United States) and it seems likely that U.S. sales of Camzyos will reach or exceed $500 million this year, and I think it has a good chance to meet or exceed the sales projections by Myokardia in SEC filings following the $13.1 billion acquisition announcement - $523 million in net revenue for 2024. This could be achieved despite Camzyos being approved in April 2022 and Myokardia’s projections including (modest) sales contribution as early as 2021.

Myokardia SEC filings

With the likely addition of the non-obstructive HCM to Camzyos’ label, and the upside in HFpEF, I think the $13.1 billion price tag for Myokardia could prove justified and that Cytokinetics can create value from current levels and that it could fetch a similar or higher price in a potential buyout.

Risks

With the stock trading in the mid-60s, I believe that a lot of the buyout premium is already out of Cytokinetics’ valuation, but further downside based on the company’s actions is possible.

By the company’s actions, I mean additional comments of CEO Blum or other executives playing down the buyout prospects, but also potential partnership decisions. For example, Blum clearly stated that the company’s intention is to partner aficamten in Japan, and I would expect such an announcement to have a negative near-term impact on Cytokinetics’ share price, not just because it reduces the probability of a buyout in the near-term but also because it reduces the company’s economic participation in Japan.

Other risks include:

Presentations and publications of SEQUOIA data of aficamten not being received well by the investment community or showing concerning efficacy or safety data that were not in the December 2023 topline press release.

Delay in NDA and MAA submissions and regulatory setbacks of aficamten such as delayed decisions by the FDA and EMA or one or the other agency (or both) rejecting Cytokinetics’ applications, be it for bureaucratic reasons, manufacturing problems, safety or efficacy concerns.

If approved, the label of aficamten could look similar or have the same warnings and a REMS program as Camzyos. Based on the company’s comments, it appears it expects a better label than Camzyos with at least a less onerous REMS program than Camzyos.

Even after a 40% haircut for the share price, Cytokinetics’ valuation still implies high sales expectations of aficamten, and should the company launch aficamten as a standalone entity, sales could fall short of expectations.

The company is in good financial shape with roughly two years of cash runway and an active at-the-market offering it has utilized in Q4 2023 and this quarter, but further dilution is possible and likely in the following years if Cytokinetics is not acquired before the approval and launch of aficamten.

Conclusion

Shares of Cytokinetics are now down to levels I believe are very attractive. I am more cautious about the near-term buyout prospects after CEO Blum's most recent comments, but I still see the company as one of the most attractive buyout targets in the biotech industry.

I continue to see Cytokinetics’ standalone value in the $94-108 range and expect a buyout price to be at least in that range and potentially/likely above it as I believe the company will want at least a somewhat higher price than what Bristol-Myers Squibb paid for Myokardia.