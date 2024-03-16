Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Sea Limited's Rally Was Too Fast & Furious - Time To Hit The Brake

Mar. 16, 2024 9:30 AM ETSea Limited (SE) Stock1 Comment
Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
9.86K Followers

Summary

  • SE remains a Hold here, with the stock recording immense recovery over the past few months well exceeding the wider market.
  • The GMV wins are only attributed to TikTok Shop's inactive e-commerce presence in Indonesia, with things likely to dramatically change once the GoTo/ TikTok Shop platform is launched.
  • Combined with the more than doubled FWD valuations and elevated short interest, there remains great volatility ahead, depending on the management's ability to deliver the profitable growth target.

Financial crisis

Andreyuu

We previously covered Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) in December 2023, discussing the latest developments on the e-commerce scene in Indonesia, with SE seemingly left out as TikTok chose to partner with GoTo, with the new monopolistic Super App presence likely

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
9.86K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMZN, MELI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SE Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SE

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SE
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.