Andreyuu

We previously covered Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) in December 2023, discussing the latest developments on the e-commerce scene in Indonesia, with SE seemingly left out as TikTok chose to partner with GoTo, with the new monopolistic Super App presence likely to trigger headwinds in the former's near-term prospects.

While we maintained our previous confidence that SE might be able to retain its large market share, it was also apparent that its profitability might be lumpy moving forward, with the pulled forward upside offering interested investors with a minimal margin of safety, resulting in our Hold rating then.

In this article, we shall discuss why SE remains a Hold, with the stock recording immense recovery over the past few months well exceeding the wider market.

While there appears to be great near-term tailwinds, readers must not forget that these are only attributed to TikTok Shop's inactive e-commerce presence in Indonesia, with things likely to dramatically change once the GoTo/ TikTok Shop platform is launched.

Combined with the more than doubled FWD valuations and elevated short interest, there remains great volatility ahead.

The SE Investment Thesis Appears To Be Lofty Here

For now, SE has delivered a double beat FQ4'23 earnings call, with revenues of $3.61B (+9% QoQ/ +4.8% YoY), adj EBITDA of $126.7M (+258.9% QoQ/ -70% YoY), and adj EPS of $0.04 (inline QoQ/ -96% YoY).

FY2023 also brought forth excellent numbers of $13.06B (+4.9% YoY), $1.2B (+236.6% YoY), and $0.78 (+146.3% YoY), respectively.

SE's top-line tailwinds are impressive indeed, mostly attributed to the e-commerce segment with growing sales of $2.6B (+18.1% QoQ/ +23.2% YoY) in FQ4'23 and $9B in FY2023 (+23.5% YoY), increasingly becoming the top-line driver comprising 72% and 68.9% of its overall revenues, respectively.

This is on top of the expanding GMV at $23.1B in FQ4'23 (+15.3% QoQ/ +28.6% YoY) and $78.5B in FY2023 (+6.8% YoY), as the TikTok Shop is temporarily banned in Indonesia since early October 2023 with the GoTo integration still ongoing.

Besides the optimized operating expenses of $1.58B (inline QoQ/ +35% YoY) in FQ4'32 and $5.49B (-12.9% YoY) in FY2023, SE's Digital Financial Services segment has also contributed growing adj EBITDA at $148.5M (-10.3% QoQ/ +96.4% YoY) in FQ4'23 and $550.1M in FY2023 (+340.6% YoY).

It is apparent that the management has been able to successfully monetize the consumer/ SME credit businesses, while offering well-diversified fintech services, including digital banking and insurance services.

This is partly aided by the near bottoming of SE's Digital Entertainment segment, with a relatively stable adj EBITDA of $217.4M (-7% QoQ/ -15.8% YoY) in FQ4'23 and $920.9M (-29.1% YoY) in FY2023.

Thanks to the improved user acquisition and robust retention trends for Free Fire, it is unsurprising that the game has recorded a peak daily active users of over 100M by February 2024, with the management already guiding "double-digits YoY growth for both user base and bookings in 2024."

As a result of these developments, we have seen great improvements in SE's bottom-lines, with gross margins of 44.7% (+3.1 points YoY) and positive operating margins of 2.6% (+11.7 points YoY) in FY2023.

The excellent use of $8.5B (+23.1% YoY) on its balance sheet at a time of elevated interest rate environment has also contributed to its net interest income of $290.23M (+313.9% YoY), triggering its FY2023 GAAP profitability.

Lastly, SE expects a "high-teens" YoY growth ahead, with "2024 to be another profitable year," thanks to the leading e-commerce market share, renewed growth in the gaming segment, and the expanding profitability of its credit segment.

The Consensus Forward Estimates

Seeking Alpha

The same upgrade has also been observed in the consensus forward estimates, with SE expected to generate an improved top/ bottom line growth at a CAGR of +13%/ +82.4% through FY2026.

This is compared to the previous estimates of +8.6%/ +27.6% and the historical top-line growth at +69.4% between FY2017 and FY2023, respectively.

SE Valuations

Seeking Alpha

Due to the accelerated growth prospects, it is unsurprising that that the market has exuberantly upgraded SE's FWD EV/ EBITDA valuations to 23.35x and FWD P/E to 33.03x, compared to its October 2023 bottom of 10x/ 14.32x and 1Y mean of 22x/ 16.30x, respectively.

Despite the massive upgrade, readers must note that SE still trades relatively cheap compared to its diversified e-commerce and fintech peers, such as Amazon (AMZN) at 14.32x/ 41.98x, MercadoLibre (MELI) at 23.37x/ 47.28x, and Alibaba (BABA) at 5.57x/ 8.76x, respectively.

It is apparent that the market has high expectations on SE's ability to deliver sustainable top-line growth with expanding profit margins ahead.

So, Is SE Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

SE 2Y Stock Price

Trading View

However, readers must also note that with elevated P/E valuations come great expectations, with any earning misses and/ or underwhelming forward guidance likely to bring forth painful corrections.

Most importantly, with SE charting an impressive +49.5% YTD stock rally, well outperforming the SPY at +8.5% and QQQ at +7.5% over the same time period, it is uncertain if the former is able to sustain the upward momentum for any longer.

The same has also been observed since early March 2024, with the stock seemingly unable to break out of the previous resistance levels of $60s.

Based on these developments and SE's elevated short interest of 7.45% at the time of writing, we believe that there may be moderate volatility in the near-term, with any gains likely to be rapidly negated by the short sellers.

Furthermore, readers must not forget about SE's competitors, namely the partnership between GoTo/ TikTok Shop and BABA's Lazada, which continue to record decent monthly visits of 100.4M (inline MoM) and 45M (-2.3M MoM), compared to the former at 236M (-9.8M MoM) as of February 2024.

While its near-term prospects appear to be positive prior to the launch of GoTo/ TikTok's new platform, we believe that SE may face more uncertainties and e-commerce competition until market consolidation occurs over the next few years.

As a result of the potential volatility, we prefer to maintain our Hold rating for SE here. It may be more prudent to observe the stock movement for a little longer, with interested investors better off adding after the management delivers the profitable growth target.