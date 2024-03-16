Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Reddit: IPO Icebreaker

Mar. 16, 2024 3:25 AM ETReddit, Inc. (RDDT) Stock
Scott Galloway profile picture
Scott Galloway
8.7K Followers

Summary

  • Today the most valuable consumer companies monetize attention. And Reddit commands more attention in the U.S. than any company not owned by Alphabet.
  • The low valuation reflects Reddit’s modest revenue growth of 20%, the product of an inferior ad stack and business model.
  • At an anticipated pricing that puts the valuation at $6.5 billion, Reddit is the only firm I can think of that has an opaque, but visible, path to a 100x return.

Reddit: Online Communities, News Aggregation, And Content Rating

Mario Tama

The market is shaped by psychology, not financials. And the psychology around IPOs has been in trauma since retail investors were run over by a semitrailer whose mud flaps read SPAC and Rate Hike.

Winter came for

This article was written by

Scott Galloway profile picture
Scott Galloway
8.7K Followers
Scott Galloway is a Professor of Marketing at the NYU Stern School of Business where he teaches brand strategy and digital marketing. In 2012, Professor Galloway was named “One of the World’s 50 Best Business School Professors” by Poets & Quants. He is also the founder of Red Envelope and Prophet Brand Strategy. Scott was elected to the World Economic Forum’s Global Leaders of Tomorrow and has served on the boards of directors of Eddie Bauer (Nasdaq: EBHI), The New York Times Company (NYSE: NYT), Urban Outfitters, and UC Berkeley’s Haas School of Business. He received a B.A. from UCLA and an M.B.A. from UC Berkeley.

Recommended For You

More on RDDT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
RDDT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.