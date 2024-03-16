Aziz Shamuratov /iStock Editorial via Getty Images

AB Volvo (OTCPK:VOLVF)(OTCPK:VOLAF) doesn't make cars, that brand has been sold, but they still make the trucks, buses, construction equipment and even have a battery storage solution business. The bottom line for the quarter is that the current results are good, but there is some meaningful slowing down going on, and the strikes in the US didn't help matters where the company has been losing market share. China which is already an issue, is forecast to continue to be an issue next year but mainly in the construction equipment business. Buses is the area where there is a more solid pickup thanks to the end of COVID-19.

What we make of these developments is that they are going to be rough on sales, but aftermarket sales and the aftermarket business in general is so much more profitable and it should be a lot more resilient. Our estimate from our previous coverage, where semiconductor shortages were the issue for sales, is that the services business has 1.7x the margin of the trucks business. While we expect relative resilience, a 12x TTM doesn't offer fantastic earnings yield given growth is expected to stall with low book to bills. Also, relative to peers, it's in the middle of the pack anyway. Don't love the absolute or relative case.

Comments on Earnings and Direction

Headline Figures (Q4 Pres)

The group level figures show that there is growth and substantial margin expansion. Pricing is the entire driver of comprehensive sales growth, with truck delivery increases more than offset by decreases in construction equipment, with China continuing to a lame market and the rest of Asia not far behind. Declines in the construction equipment business were only slight at 4%, and haven't dragged massively on results, but order intake has declined a lot for the segment and backlogs are being exhausted. Services revenues are also up almost as much as machine sales, and it's important in the mix at around 30%. We calculated using some differential analysis in past coverage that the segment probably has margins around 1.7x of the machine and equipment segment. Volvo doesn't provide the segment income, so that insight has been helpful for us. Services did not grow in the mix this time around, so the majority of the income lift has been on account of price realisation in the equipment business.

The outlook for deliveries of trucks isn't great.

Forecasts Trucks (Q4 Pres)

Book to bills are bad, and there are forecast declines in virtually all geographies except for India and Brazil, where the latter has already been underperforming, but at least is benefiting from larger orders in South America. India is more robust overall, and is a bright spot, with the J.V that they have there, VE Commercial Vehicles which saw positive book to bills and growing deliveries. This has been offset by an impairment in a J.V in China of around 600 million SEK, even though that J.V is accomplishing order growth ahead of the Indian venture - it seems it's related to tax assets and not to the business conditions, which appear alright. Overall declines were around 800 million SEK in J.Vs, which although not stated likely comes down to basic scaling costs in either or both of the J.Vs in India and China.

Deliveries are up despite strikes thanks to the end of other shortages, but orders are down 9% overall for trucks, with European macro being particularly worrisome with regional orders down 24% as the latest 20% delivery increases exhausts a lot of backlog. NA and the other regions outside of Asia has seen a growth in orders, which is reassuring as it puts a backstop on forecast declines in those markets due to capacity adjustments by the company as they adjust to what they clearly believe will be a less ebullient demand environment. We talk more about why there are forecast declines in these markets despite more solid book to bills.

Orders/Deliveries (Q4 Pres)

Orders are terrible in Asia, down 41%, with deliveries having already been bad with a 10% decrease in the Q4. China is actually seeing forecast growth in deliveries in 2024 for trucks, but the overall declines in orders for Asia in general are going to likely mean that trends out from 2024 are not going to be great, and that China is expected to continue to be a serious drag with 2024 being mostly a rebound mean reversion event.

While some slowdown and normalisation could have been expected in trucks, there have been meaningful market share losses in some key markets, including NA and Europe, meaning that they have not been winning share in what seems to be a waning leg of an upmarket for Volvo.

Share Loss (Q4 Pres)

The construction equipment business is also concerning across the board. There is still a lot of development going on in the US, which remains the only strong market with growing orders albeit with no delivery growth. In every other region besides South America orders are down meaningfully, with Asia driven by China being the worst in this segment as well, although China's order declines may be the more consistent of Asia, with the rest of Asia accelerating down. Forecasts are negative everywhere except Brazil, which had been having issues this year, but is at least now seeing order growth.

Forecasts CE (Q4 Pres)

CE Orders/Deliveries (Q4 Pres)

The bus segment has good order growth, and book to bills are more solid at 1.05x despite very good comps from last year's quarter, but thanks to the overall positive development in the segment as the world emerges from COVID-19 lockdowns that were impacting this segment, as new deals are signed for intercity buses. But this isn't a major segment, up 10% in sales to around 5% of the sales mix in Q4.

Bottom Line

The bottom line is that orders are falling. The book to bill in the quarter was 75%. The market is "normalising", or in other words going to stagnate for a while. Outside of the secularly strong performers in India, or markets where there is still a lot of scope for growth like Africa, outlook is generally quite poor. The only market that continues to demonstrate any strength is North America, where we expect the bulk of performance to come from, but maybe not next year since deliveries are still forecast to fall next year in NA in both trucks and construction equipment, although probably with price realisation to offset those effects somewhat. The reason for these declines seems to be capacity adjustments, as the US CE and truck orderbooks are both seeing positive book to bills in contrast to the negative forecasts. This comes down to the company not wanting to overstock inventory. In reference to that:

No, but when it comes to the adjustments, obviously we have, as I said, flexibility tools in hand to adjust to have that right balance between what is now the current demand situation, what is the inventory levels, how does it look like when it comes to the production rates... We will not prioritize chasing the lost percentage points when it comes to market share in a downturn. We will make sure that we keep the quality in the business, and we have the flexibility tools of doing so in our industrial system. Martin Lundstedt, CEO of AB Volvo

We are also pretty confident in what will be the aftermarket performance on the larger fleet this year as deliveries continued to grow the base. With substantially higher margins and resilience, we don't expect a massive hit to the bottom line, although we aren't confident in growth. They are looking at layoffs and other ways to control costs, so things are really not that fantastic. It is also part of their general concept to not rush out deliveries anymore given the direction of book to bill, and to let things slow burn.

if we’re including temps, consultants and also the time-banks on the blue-collar side, we have a flexibility or flexibility tool then in the system that will compensate for at least 20% in terms of this kind of normalizing market. Mats Backman, CFO of Volvo

The issue regionally is Europe, where macro is really weighing on prospects. The European economy is quite anaemic and we don't really think that things get that much better there anytime soon, with inflation quite stubborn and the region generally not that exposed to the monetary policy situation, but more so to general declines in the productive frontier, lack of geopolitical leverage and also poor demographics. The fact that it is reflecting now in Volvo results leads us to believe this step down won't be followed by a rebound in short order. Europe is the plurality of the company's sales with 45% sales representation.

Volvo is taking action with the portfolio. They are selling a non-strategic defense exposure which will have a small inorganic operating income hit that should reduce results by about 4%. They are also making acquisitions for the Penta business, which is about 3.5% of the sales mix. They are consolidating it by acquiring another battery related business from Proterra. It's an alright and trendy segment but really not very fascinating or relevant.

There will be another operating income hit of around 8% inorganically from the disposal of the ABG Paver business from the construction equipment segment. Apparently, this is to work towards simplifying the portfolio.

If we had to make a coarse prediction, not knowing pricing plans, we'd expect that the equipment and machine business should decline in mid single digits, incorporating some of the delivery forecast data, and that services will probably grow around the same amount as it is now. So the services business should offset the operating income effects from the machine and equipment declines to be expected, where the only declines should be the inorganic ones at approximately 10%. Possibly, if the JVs are ready for a turn into profitability, they may be the source of growth in the bottom line organically, although we cannot say. On cash flows, all we can say is that actions will likely structurally improve cash flows.

If we have a look at some Volvo peers, the valuations in PE are mostly in line with Volvo, with Volvo maybe a little bit discounted to US peers as it's an EU issue. This also makes commercial sense since US exposure would be more valuable right now as it's growing, and doesn't really constitute much of an upside case. In absolute terms, a PE over 12x means around 8% earnings yield without current growth and pretty poor outlook, although offering a means of resilience from the services business. It's not a big spread over risk-free rates, at around 4%, although it's also not that risky again, thanks to the recurring nature of the services business. It's not a great absolute case either. We just don't think Volvo is interesting right now with it still flying high on the charts.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.