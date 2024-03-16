Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Adobe Has Reached Undervaluation And Its Recent Dip Is A Golden Opportunity

Mar. 16, 2024 5:40 AM ETAdobe Inc. (ADBE) StockADBE:CA2 Comments
Summary

  • Previous assessment: Initially rated Adobe as a "hold" due to fair valuation at $595.7 and potential annual returns of 14-15%, based on Q3 2023 data.
  • Recent stock performance: The stock fell post Q1 2024 earnings due to a slightly softer Q4 revenue forecast.
  • Revenue growth and market dynamics: Adobe Creative Cloud's 40.81% annual revenue growth since 2014 and the expanding creator economy signal robust potential.
  • Valuation and future outlook: DCF model projects a fair price of $660.81 and a 2029 price of $1,213.98, suggesting 34.2% upside and 24.4% annual returns, bolstering the "strong buy" rating.

Adobe corporate headquarters in San Francisco

Sundry Photography

Thesis

In my previous article about Adobe, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) I rated the stock as a hold citing that the stock had reached fair valuation when it was trading at $595.7 and the potential annual returns oscillated between

I have been involved in investing since the age of 16, initially delving into factoring, a fixed income instrument. This venture proved to be both risky and intricate, given the lack of available financial information and the necessity to gauge a company's liquidity through alternative methods. Currently, I am in my second semester of university. My investment strategy predominantly revolves around the medium to long term. I gravitate towards stocks exhibiting robust growth potential or those offering attractive dividends. Specifically, I am drawn to companies in the technology sector, as well as those involved in streaming and manufacturing.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in ADBE over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

