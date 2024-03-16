Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

China Government Promotes Green Economy, And ATRenew Stands Out As A Main Enabler

Mar. 16, 2024 5:53 AM ETATRenew Inc. (RERE) Stock
Ivy Global Insights profile picture
Ivy Global Insights
2.3K Followers

Summary

  • ATRenew Inc. reported strong Q4 and FY23 performance with revenue of RMB12,965.8 million (+31.4% YoY).
  • The market responded positively with a surge in trading volume and a post-earnings-release increase of +27%.
  • ATRenew's partnerships with Apple and JD's Mobile and Electronics Retail departments are progressing smoothly, driving growth in recycling and trading services.

A large blue container for recycled goods

njgphoto/E+ via Getty Images

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE) is China's largest pre-owned consumer electronics transaction and services platform. RERE concluded FY23 with revenue of RMB12,965.8 million (+31.4% YoY), marking continued impressive performance over the past three quarters. See my previous articles here,

This article was written by

Ivy Global Insights profile picture
Ivy Global Insights
2.3K Followers
The mission of IGI (Ivy Global Insights) is to relentlessly search for growth stocks in the broader technology sector, and provide differentiated investment insights to the SA community.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About RERE Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on RERE

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
RERE
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.