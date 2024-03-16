Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets

The S&P 500 fell Friday and posted its second-straight weekly loss, with tech stocks particularly feeling the heat as inflation concerns linger ahead of next week's Federal Reserve policy meeting. Investor concerns rose after a raft of data showed inflation rising more than economists expected, helping push the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) 21 points higher this week, raising questions about whether inflation has cooled enough for the Fed to cut interest rates this June. For the week, the S&P (SP500) slipped -0.1%, the Dow Jones (DJI) lost less than -0.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq (COMP.IND) fell -0.7%. Read Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch for a preview of next week's major events.

With bitcoin (BTC-USD) continuing to scale new heights, Michael Saylor, co-founder and former CEO of MicroStrategy (MSTR) cited his belief that the top cryptocurrency was going to "eat" gold (XAUUSD:CUR). Bitcoin has "all the great attributes of gold and none of the defects," and will increasingly "divert capital from risk assets," he declared, referencing the strong inflows into spot bitcoin ETFs. The remarks were followed by bitcoin surging past $72,000 to fresh records on Monday. Will it keep going? SA analyst Logan Kane expects bitcoin to top $100,000 shortly before or after the April halving event, but its current rally is likely capping long-term upside. (306 comments)



Boeing's (BA) quality issues escalated this week as major airlines scaled back their plane delivery expectations or even considered switching suppliers. Boeing aircraft have been involved in back-to-back safety mishaps, including a recent fuel leakage incident aboard a United Airlines (UAL). United had already asked Boeing to stop building 737 Max 10s, and was nearing a switch to Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF), while Delta Air (DAL) said it would prepare for a two-year delay in Max 10 deliveries. Problems at Boeing additionally impacted Southwest (LUV), whose shares slid 15% on Tuesday after updating its capacity growth projections. (43 comments)

Wall Street wasn't deterred after the latest consumer inflation report did little to alter market expectations of interest rate cuts. The Consumer Price Index advanced 0.4% M/M in February, as expected, and slightly accelerated from January's 0.3% rise. Core CPI, which excludes food and energy, rose 0.4% M/M, a tad higher than the anticipated figure of +0.3%. Following the release, Investing Group Leader James Kostohryz said the Fed needs to shelve consideration of rate cuts, as "the risk of a re-acceleration of inflation is very much on the table," while Citadel's Ken Griffin also warned of prices remaining elevated in the future, saying the Fed shouldn't cut too quickly. (88 comments)

Electric vehicle euphoria is losing steam as automakers scale back EV plans and slash prices to compete in a saturated market. Sparked by a Wells Fargo call that turned bearish, Tesla (TSLA) slid 4.5% on Wednesday, making it the S&P 500's (SP500) worst performing stock in 2024. "After years of peak spending on EVs and autonomous vehicles, auto manufacturers are pivoting to capital efficiency and return," Morgan Stanley added, noting that makers of gas-powered cars are poised to deliver shareholder gains. Elsewhere, troubled EV maker Fisker (FSR) was said to be mulling a bankruptcy filing, just weeks after issuing a "going concern" warning. (163 comments)

Efforts to outlaw TikTok are coming in strong and fast, with the U.S. House passing a bill that would essentially ban the app for Americans unless it was divested from Chinese parent firm ByteDance (BDNCE). While President Biden announced he would sign the legislation if the Senate passed it, China responded that any such move would "inevitably backfire on the U.S." Former Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin also made headlines by saying he put together an investor group to acquire the company, just a week after rounding up a $1B lifeline for NYCB (NYCB). TikTok should be "owned by U.S. businesses," he declared. "There’s no way the Chinese would ever let a U.S. company own something like this in China." (114 comments)