Thesis

I last covered Western Midstream (NYSE:WES) in February 2023 with a buy rating at a price of $27.17/unit. Investors have enjoyed a total return of 35% since the original publication.

A lot has happened since that article was published. The most notable being the recent 50% distribution raise that was announced with Q4 earnings. As one would expect, the stock shot up over 20% in response.

My initial reaction was to believe that such a raise was unsustainable. To prove or disprove this notion, I did a deep dive into the WES balance sheet. The result was somewhat of a mixed bag. I can say that WES should be able to afford this new distribution rate while also funding several large CAPEX projects. I can also say that this move will put the balance sheet up against the limiter.

Normally this would be a cause for concern. However, WES has very little commodity exposure and a significant portion of its contracts are either at, or very close to minimum volume levels to provide downside protection. With two natural gas processing plants under construction, I believe this balance sheet stress is temporary.

By mid-2025 WES will no longer be at full throttle. Additional free cash flow will be realized by commencing operations at Mentone III and North Loving natural gas processing plants. Further margin will be realized by reduced CAPEX spending.

I view WES's distribution yield of 10.3% as an asymmetric bet on future performance and thus continue to rate the company as a BUY.

Introduction

Western Midstream is a master limited partnership that operates oil and gas midstream assets in the Delaware, DJ, and Powder River basins. The partnership has a high concentration in natural gas processing and transportation. The company also participates in the processing and transportation of NGLs, crude oil, and process water.

WES Operational Map (WES Investor Presentation)

The bulk of WES's EBITDA is generated out of the Delaware basin (51%) with a secondary position in the DJ basin (32%). On a gross margin basis, approximately 70% of its earning power comes from its natural gas assets. The remainder is generated by NGL and crude oil (20%) and waste water processing (10%).

WES 2024 EBITDA Guidance (WES Investor Presentation)

Show Me The Money

Q4 was a noteworthy quarter for WES. The quarter saw sizeable volume growth in its natural gas and liquids segments. The company also announced the sale of $790 million worth of non-core asset sales in an effort to reduce the company's debt and achieve a leverage ratio of 3x by the end of 2024.

To put a bow on the quarter, WES also announced a 52% increase to the distribution, landing at an annualized rate of $3.50/unit. This is wonderful news to any investor, but such a dramatic change does create a few question marks. Namely, is this new rate something that can be sustained for the long term?

In its basic form, the decision to dramatically increase the distribution will result in an increase in annualized cash out flow of $367 million. In 2024, the firm expects to realize 11% EBITDA growth at the midpoint. This growth will largely be associated with the completion of the Mentone III natural gas processing plant, that is expected to enter commercial operation in early Q2.

The new distribution rate will also begin in Q2 and will coincide with the operation of Mentone III. For the full year of 2024, WES expects to achieve a midpoint EBITDA of $2.3 billion with a CAPEX budget of $775 million. This level of spend results in a slight cash burn over the year unless the company performs toward the high end of the provided guidance.

WES 2024 Projected Cash Flow (WES 10-K)

In September 2023, WES issued $600 million of senior notes at a rate of 6.35% to help fund the acquisition of Meritage Midstream. As noted earlier, the company has sold several non-core assets to the total of $790 million. Management indicated in the Q4 conference call that it intended to use these proceeds to reduce the debt the company assumed to fund the acquisition. CEO Michael Ure detailed the thought process behind the move.

For this year, you did point out the $790 million coming in the Delaware and what that really did is it allowed us to get down to a leverage level when combined with the expected growth from EBITDA and free cash flow for the year to exit 2024 at or around 3x. And so that's really more in light of the Meritage acquisition. This is a way for us to effectively recycle that capital that we spent on Meritage by selling our equity method investments that are non-operated and sold at a much higher multiple to bring down that leverage to where we could get to a more sustainable leverage level and then pay distribution that we believe is commensurate with the free cash flow generation of the business, plus the ability to be able to lever other -- pull other levers as it relates to growth capital, M&A and buybacks as a whole.

While this is a fiscally responsible move, it will more than likely result in a slight increase in interest expense. The notes issued are the highest interest rate debt owned by the company. Assuming WES uses the sale proceeds to redeem 2025 senior notes (3.1% interest rate), the net result will be an additional $25 million in cash burn from the projections above.

WES Debt Maturities (WES Investor Presentation)

All in all, WES is looking at an annual cash burn of $75-$85 million assuming midpoint performance. With $273 million in cash on the books, WES has sufficient capital on hand to manage through this minor cash outfall.

Breathing Room in 2025

The last large project currently on tap for WES is the North Loving natural gas processing plant. This plant is scheduled to enter operation in Q1 2025 and thus should not require significant CAPEX in the calendar year. During the Q4 conference call, Michael Ure was pressed by analysts for a rough picture of what 2025 would look like for WES from a CAPEX perspective.

Spiro Dounis - Analyst at Citi Bank

Want to go through some of the implications on what this new higher payout means? So one, it sounds like you guys put a lot of thought into the sustainability of it and the ability to grow it. I guess in the near-term here, it does seem to consume a lot of your free cash flow maybe perhaps over the next two years or so. But I guess what's implicit in that is that there now seems to be some level of sort of self-restraint on CapEx and I think some of our numbers imply spending kind of below $700 million for the next few years to continue to ratably grow this distribution. So one, are we sort of reading that correctly that there is a presumption here that CapEx does decline at some sort of normalized level?

Michael Ure - WES CEO

Yes, we do see 2023 and 2024 as higher expected capital periods relative to go forward rate and really the reasons behind that are because of the two new plants that we're building that we're building that we believe are going to be able to sustain the growth level that we're expecting into the future. And so, as you look at 2025 and beyond, all things considered based on our current expectations, we would expect that capital would actually be reduced relative to the higher levels that we seen in 2023 and 2024. I'd probably turn you to 2022, which was a period of growth for us, but did not include the significant capital associated with building new plants as an indicative amount of capital what it might look like on a sustainable basis going forward.

For reference, WES spent $538 million in CAPEX in 2022. That translates into a $237 million improvement in free cash flow for the year 2025. Additionally, 2025 should see bolt on additions to free cash flow through the commencement of operations at North Loving Train I.

WES actions and commentary gives me the impression that the company intends to strive for a near neutral FCF position. With lowering CAPEX spending, the only other uses for the cash is to send it to shareholders or pay down debt. The company projects that the leverage ratio will reduce to approximately 3.0x by the end of 2024. Driving lower than this seems unnecessary.

Assuming a $200 million reduction in 2025 CAPEX spending and diverting those funds to the distribution translates into a monstrous distribution growth of 15%. Assuming WES continues to trade at a 10% yield, this would imply a share price of $40.60/unit. This is a 21% gain over today's prices.

Any EBITDA growth from the North Loving plant would be incremental to this value and/or provide some necessary safety margin to the distribution.

Commodity Exposure

Another factor in determining the stability of the distribution is exposure to commodity pricing. This area is an advantage for WES. For starters, sensitives to natural gas prices are so low, it can only be described as undetectable. The current drop in natural gas prices will only affect the company's EBITDA projections by $1 million or 0.04%.

Crude has a larger but manageable impact. A $10 change in crude prices will affect EBITDA by $30 million or 1.3%. Crude oil has seen strength lately, which will only aid the company's year end results.

WES Commodity Sensitivity (WES Investor Presentation)

Minimum Volume Commitments

To limit potential downside impacts during commodity down swings, many midstream companies employ minimum volume commitments (MVCs). This commits customers to a minimum price regardless of volume transported. A significant amount of WES's transported volumes are covered by these contracts.

Commodity Transported Volumes Covered by MVCs Natural Gas 59% Crude and NGLs 71% Produced Water 85% Click to enlarge

Risks

So far in this article I have detailed how WES is pushing the distribution to the limit. While I view that condition to only last about 12 months, it does present some near term risks. Any operational disruption, whether that is equipment issue or severe weather will impact cash flows. Since I am projecting a slight cash burn throughout the year, this could have significant consequences.

It is also somewhat precarious that the EBITDA projects rely on Mentone III entering operation. It is not unheard of to have start up issues at new facilities. Anything along these lines will drive the cash burn higher. If FCF short falls become significant, the company may have to draw down on its revolver and cover the differential with debt.

Summary

In this article, I have performed a deep dive of the projected 2024 financials. This analysis baked in the impact of the increased distribution rate and midpoint EBITDA projections. By doing so, it was revealed that WES will likely create a slight cash burn in 2024.

Based on management's discussion of anticipated CAPEX spend, it is assumed that this condition will resolve itself by early 2025. The additional free cash flow generated by the North Loving asset will provide some needed safety margin to the distribution.

Should management continue to push the company to the limit, I would desire the company to build up its cash balance to permit some level or margin to operational issues. The rate of distribution growth compared to cash balances is something to keep an eye on as we progress through 2024 and 2025.

Overall, I view WES as a compelling risk vs. reward investment in the midstream space. I rate WES as a BUY below $35.00/unit with a price target of $40.00/unit.