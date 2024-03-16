Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Western Midstream: Redlining The Balance Sheet

Ronald Ferrie profile picture
Ronald Ferrie
2.3K Followers

Summary

  • Western Midstream's recent 50% distribution increase is impressive.
  • This increase may raise some eyebrows due to the unusually large increase.
  • The company's financials show adequate amounts of free cash flow to sustain the raise but project to create a slight cash burn in 2024.
  • Any operational disruptions could cause the company to have to take on debt to cover the negative cash flow.
  • The risk versus reward is an asymmetric bet which leads me to rate the company as a BUY.

Tachometer Rev counter

DSGpro/E+ via Getty Images

Thesis

I last covered Western Midstream (NYSE:WES) in February 2023 with a buy rating at a price of $27.17/unit. Investors have enjoyed a total return of 35% since the original publication.

A lot has happened

This article was written by

Ronald Ferrie profile picture
Ronald Ferrie
2.3K Followers
I am a Licensed Professional Engineer who works in the Nuclear Power industry. I use my professional working knowledge of the power/energy industries to aid in evaluating potential equities worthy of long-term investment. I invest in income producing equities and rental real estate properties for cash flow and long-term appreciation. My articles are to serve as a platform for presenting the underlying fundamentals and long-term potential of each equity/business.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About WES Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on WES

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
WES
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.