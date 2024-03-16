Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Global Economic Outlook: March 2024

Markit profile picture
Markit
3.04K Followers

Summary

  • S&P Global Market Intelligence's global growth forecast for 2024 has again been revised upward in March.
  • Our forecast of the initial cut in policy rates by the US Federal Reserve has been pushed back to June.
  • Even with the tweaks to our monetary policy forecast, we continue to see the fundamentals favoring a depreciating trend for the dollar.

Global Business

Pixelimage/iStock via Getty Images

S&P Global Market Intelligence's global growth forecast for 2024 has again been revised upward in March. Annual real GDP growth is now projected at 2.6%, up from 2.3% at the start of the year. The upward revision reﬂects somewhat

This article was written by

Markit profile picture
Markit
3.04K Followers
IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 key business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ACTV--
LeaderShares® Activist Leaders® ETF
AFMC--
First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF
AFSM--
First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF
ARKK--
ARK Innovation ETF
AVUV--
Avantis US Small Cap Value ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.