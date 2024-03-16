Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Global PMI Signals Faster Economic Growth Amid Steady Price Gains

Summary

  • S&P Global's PMI surveys indicated that the global economy gained further growth momentum in February.
  • Business activity in the developed world rose at the fastest rate for eight months, increasing for a second month after five months of decline.
  • Global services selling price inflation remained especially elevated, accelerating slightly in February, and manufacturers' selling prices rose for a seventh straight month.

wooden cubes with the letters PMI arranged in a vertical pyramid on banknotes, business concept

Maksim Labkouski

Global PMI rises for fourth straight month to hit eight-month high

S&P Global's PMI surveys indicated that the global economy gained further growth momentum in February. At an eight-month high of 52.1, against 51.8 in January, the headline PMI covering manufacturing

This article was written by

IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 key business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

