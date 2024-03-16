Bilanol

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) is a U.S.-based company specializing in the development, construction, and management of photovoltaic systems for both commercial and industrial customers, with a capacity of 896MW as of December 2023. It has mixed characteristics between utility-scale and distributed systems. Thanks to this, AMPS has lower installation costs than companies I have previously analyzed such as SunPower (SPWR) and Sunnova (NOVA), but at the same time it is able to charge its customers higher prices per MWh compared with utility-scale IPPs such as Clearway Energy (CWEN), Northland Power (NPI:CA), TransAlta (TAC), Innergex (INE:CA) and Enlight Renewable Energy (ENLT). Over the past few years, AMPS has forged a strong relationship with Blackstone and CBRE, asset management companies that can offer advantages in terms of funding. They can also act as operational partners, leading to a potential huge increase in business and number of new customers, taking advantage of the broad portfolio the two companies have at their disposal. In my opinion, Altus Power currently represents one of the most attractive companies in the industry, thanks to its excellent financial results, attractive multiples, and considerable growth, achieved both through acquisitions and in-house development. I also conducted a DCF analysis to assess AMPS's intrinsic value, which ultimately led me to rate the stock as a Buy. Moreover, I believe that the 25% share plunge following the release of Q423 & FY23 results was excessive and that it may be a good opportunity to start stockpiling. Throughout this analysis, I will delve into Altus Power's key financial metrics, industry dynamics, risks, and competitive positioning to provide a comprehensive rationale for my bullish stance on the stock.

A hybrid of utility-scale and distributed systems

AMPS Investor Presentation January 2024

In previous articles, I have repeatedly remarked how the biggest problem of solar systems installation companies in the residential segment (NOVA and SPWR) was the high cost of installation and maintenance. On the other hand, one of the most relevant issues regarding utility-scale installations (i.e., CWEN, NPI, INE and ENLT) concerns the concentration of revenues and low selling prices obtained through PPA contracts, which are becoming more and more competitive, pushing down the potential return.

AMPS acts as a hybrid player, dealing with the C&I sector (Commercial & Industrial), which is characterized by prices comparable to retail prices, and installation and maintenance costs which are only slightly higher than those required to maintain a utility-scale plant. To effectively verify that what is presented by management is true, I calculated the average revenues per MWh for each of the companies previously analyzed, confirming this dynamic. Altus Power in FY23 earned $199 in revenue per MWh, compared to the sample median of $92 per MWh.

In addition, such an organization allows for greater diversification than utility-scale facilities, which are often associated with a high concentration of customers and geographic exposure.

Companies Annual Reports and Author's Analysis

Business Overview

Altus Power's core business is divided into two segments.

The first engages in the construction and management of photovoltaic systems installed near or on the roofs of companies, receiving as contractually regulated remuneration PPAs based on the production of the system. As of December 2023, AMPS serves about 450 corporate customers. The second one develops and builds photovoltaic systems for energy communities, directly selling electricity to about 20,000 customers. In both cases, it obtains credits for feeding electricity into the grid due to excess production over demand, according to a net metering contract. Subsequently, the credit is sold within a short period of time to third parties. Finally, a further source of income for Altus Power involves the sale of Solar Renewable Energy Certificates, which are obtained based on electricity production and settled to third parties.

AMPS SEC Filings and Author's Analysis

In FY23, revenues from energy sales grew by 73%, with its incidence on total revenues increasing to c.a. 63%, driven especially by the increase in revenues from PPAs. In contrast, SREC's incidence on total revenues decreased to 29.3%, although in absolute value they have risen by 12.4%. Overall, FY23 revenues achieved a YoY growth of 53%, despite being reduced to 28% in Q4 2024.

One of the main features to date of AMPS has been the interplay between acquisitions and in-house development. Management, however, has stated it plans to increase its in-house capacity, to gain access to larger capital through tax equity financing, facilitating and diversifying capital raising.

In FY23, 74MW capacity was installed in-house and 352MW through acquisitions. In the long term, I expect a continued increase in projects built in-house, while in the short term, acquisitions will still play a significant role and will be the company's main growth driver. In early 2024 it completed the acquisition of Vitol's 84MW solar portfolio between New York, New Jersey, and Maine for $119m. As of December 2023, the company has 105MW of capacity under construction or pre-construction, as well as 160MW under contracting or due diligence.

Finally, one last development concerns the launch of Altus IQ, a mobile app allowing people to check some statistics regarding the production of solar installations and their own consumption. Although this is a uniformly popular service among distributed system installers, it is one of the earliest examples regarding C&I or utility-scale systems.

Blackstone and CBRE valuable partnerships

Blackstone and CBRE are shareholders in Altus Power with a share of about 15% each, exceeded only by the share held by management (insiders) of more than 20%. In addition to being shareholders, they have proven in recent years to be good partners in raising capital for new project development and acquisitions, as demonstrated for example by the new credit line made available by Blackstone in Q4 2023. AMPS's management, within the Q3 conference call stated:

We do have plenty of capital to support those transactions -- and I want to reiterate that we have no intention of issuing equity or equity-linked instruments to support that growth. The access to debt financing that we have, whether it be Blackstone or other debt financing is adequate in order to support our growth plans.

The ease of incurring new debt is made possible by Altus Power's business being characterized by customers with high credit standards and part of the revenues being tied to tax and production credits. This makes the company the ideal partner for clients such as private funds and insurance companies aiming to achieve an attractive return to their clients but with a low level of risk. Altus is therefore the ideal partner as it can ensure a steady flow of cash through the repayment of debt associated with PV projects, associated though with limited risk due to the recurring nature of its revenues.

AMPS Investor Presentation January 2024

This financial structure allows between 60-70% of the capital needed to build a new project to be raised through debt, 30% through equity tax financing (particularly for those projects directly built by the AMPS), and only around 10% through internal sources such as operating cash flow generation. In the short term, Altus Power is therefore unlikely to make capital increases, in accordance with what management has said. In the medium to long term, raising capital through equity may instead be necessary for future expansion of the business, which targets a niche market currently worth $5B in revenue, with a potential of $46B according to Mackenzie's estimates reported in the January presentation.

In addition, partners such as Blackstone and CBRE can represent an opportunity for revenue growth by providing access to its client portfolio, which boasts the names of multiple large corporations having increasing incentive to use renewable energy for both regulatory reasons and for obtaining ESG certifications. CBRE provides property management service to a large amount of data centers located in the United States, which are known to have high electricity consumption, opening the door to a very lucrative potential market for Altus Power. This is just one example of the many opportunities in terms of business growth afforded by such a close partnership with two such giants who, being also shareholders in the company, have every interest and incentive to grow the company's business.

FY23 results and FY24 Outlook

AMPS SEC Filings and Author's Estimates

Continued growth in FY23 had a negative effect on the EBITDA margin, decreasing by 1.6% vs FY22, mainly due to a 69% increase in cost of operations impacted by both the consolidation of new plants and to a small extent by a +29% YoY growth on SG&A costs. The cost items that recorded the most significant changes though, were depreciation (+81% YoY) and interest expenses (+114%). The company produced a $9m net loss in FY23, vs $55m net profit in FY22. This negative performance is mainly attributable to Q4 2023 results, leading to a loss of $40m. However, profits depend on two non-cash items such as fair value of alignment shares and stock-based compensation. Excluding these two items, AMPS basically achieved a breakeven result in FY23, compared with $3m profit in FY22.

Revenues, according to the latest management estimates and my own view, are expected to rise to $215m, mainly due to new acquisitions but also to an increase in new plant construction capacity. The expansion of the business will also bring significant cost increases, particularly in D&A, personnel, and new project development. The achievement of economies of scale though, should offset such an increase in costs, leading to higher marginality. I expect net income for FY24 to be around $11m before fair value changes in alignment shares resulting from the merger with CBRE's vehicle in FY21.

Net Debt and Cash Flow Analysis

Net debt reached $1.2B as of December 2023 (+$568m YoY) and is covered by $1.6B in PP&E (PP&E/Net Debt=1.38x). Increased debt and operating cash flow of $79m in FY23 helped finance a massive investment campaign, recording Capex of $118m as well as acquisitions for $432m, for a total expenditure of $550m.

As AMPS is still in the early stage, it needs a lot of capital to grow and start generating cash flow that it can devote to both funding growth and remunerating shareholders. This resulted in FCF of -$471m, down from -$128m in FY22, mainly due to issuance of new debt. I believe that FCFs will continue to be negative over the next two years, as the capital expenditures required to support growth expectations are significantly higher than the estimated OCFs for FY24 and FY25, which I nevertheless expect to experience an upward trend.

AMPS SEC Filings and Author's Analysis

Main Risks

In my opinion, there are four main risks for Altus Power to consider:

A continuation of interest rates at current levels could have negative effects on marginality, as the company's debt is increasing at a rapid pace, and consequently so is interest expense.

The close relationship with partner companies such as Blackstone and CBRE, despite currently being a strong strength, could be a major factor of weakness in the event of a breakup of this collaboration, with consequent negative effects on the availability of funding and growth.

AMPS is a relatively small company, with revenues still below $200. It can therefore be considered riskier than many of its competitors analyzed in our previous articles. Companies of this size may also be more prone to capital increases, leading to the risk of investment dilution.

Changes in regulations regarding SREC credits or net metering could have a negative impact on operating results. Similarly, changes to the tax credits introduced in the Inflation Reduction Act, particularly the ITCs, could have a major impact on the AMPS's ability to raise funding for the construction of new facilities. About 30% of required capital is indeed currently raised through tax equity financing.

Discounted Cash Flow

I conducted a DCF analysis to assess Altus Power's intrinsic value, returning a valuation of $7.23 per share, about 55-60% above the current market price.

A two-stage model was employed, the first of which included estimates up to FY28, sourced from Refinitiv Eikon and adjusted to match my view. For the calculation of the Terminal Value, a discounting of cash flows generated over 25 years (FY29- FY53) was performed, a period consistent with the average life of a photovoltaic plant. For the evaluation, the following assumptions were made:

MRP (5.7%) and Risk-Free rate (3.8%) were obtained by using 2023 Fernandez's data referring to the United States, AMPS's target market in terms of revenue. A cost of equity of 5.45% was obtained.

The cost of debt of 3.42% was obtained by dividing the interest paid by the company by its total debt. It resulted very low compared with the majority analyzed in previous articles.

WACC= 3.98%

Beta = 0.87 obtained from Investing.com

g = 2% in line with the inflation target in the US.

Author's Analysis

Conclusion

Author's Analysis

I believe that Altus Power is currently one of the most attractive IPPs, with more room for growth and with a unique business model that gives it an advantage in terms of revenues per MWh over the other companies I have analyzed. The continuous increase in OCF and the large acquisition and development campaign put in place seems to be financially sustainable, thanks to financial partners such as Blackstone, and is likely to continue with the same pace in the coming years, generating consequently negative FCF. Nevertheless, these characteristics appear to be common among smaller companies with high early-stage revenue growth. Moreover, the DCF analysis performed returns a valuation of around 55-60% to the current stock value, reinforcing my investment thesis.

I therefore currently assign Altus Power a Buy rating, also considering the forward multiples, EV/EBITDA FY25('E') of 13x and a PE FY25('E') of 26x, which appear to be very attractive for a company characterized by such growth. The close relationship with Blackstone and CBRE represents, in my view, the true and most important asset the company has at its disposal and remains a key element justifying the rating assigned.