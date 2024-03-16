Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Longboard Pharmaceuticals: After Stellar Gains, A Period Of Relative Calm Seems Likely

Edmund Ingham profile picture
Edmund Ingham
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Longboard Pharmaceuticals has seen a significant increase in its stock price following positive data from its Phase 1b/2a study of bexicaserin, a treatment for developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.
  • The company plans to initiate a Phase 3 study of bexicaserin and hopes to release data from an open-label extension study later this year.
  • Longboard's financials show increased R&D and G&A expenses, but with a potential approval for bexicaserin in play, the company's market cap has risen to over $725m.
  • After a >300% gain in the stock price in recent months, I am not sure there are enough catalysts in play to support further upside in 2024, although the company's second lead candidate, the S1P modulator LP659, is worth keeping an eye on.

Neuron system disease

koto_feja

Investment Overview

In a note for Seeking Alpha in May last year, I gave Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) a "Buy" recommendation, citing upcoming data catalysts for the company's two clinical stage assets - the 5-HT2C Superagonist LP352, now known as bexicaserin, being developed to treat

Gain access to all of the market research and financial analytics used in the preparation of this article plus exclusive content and pharma, healthcare and biotech investment recommendations and research / analytics by subscribing to my channel, Haggerston BioHealth.

This article was written by

Edmund Ingham profile picture
Edmund Ingham
11.1K Followers

Edmund Ingham is a biotech consultant. He has been covering biotech, healthcare, and pharma for over 5 years, and has put together detailed reports of over 1,000 companies. He leads the investing group Haggerston BioHealth.

The group is for both novice and experienced biotech investors. It provides catalysts to look out for and buy and sell ratings. It also provides product sales and forecasts for all the Big Pharmas, forecasting, integrated financial statements, discounted cash flow analysis and market by market analysis. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BMY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About LBPH Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LBPH

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
LBPH
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.