Investment Overview

In a note for Seeking Alpha in May last year, I gave Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) a "Buy" recommendation, citing upcoming data catalysts for the company's two clinical stage assets - the 5-HT2C Superagonist LP352, now known as bexicaserin, being developed to treat developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs), and LP659 - and a centrally acting, sphingosine-1-phosphate (S1P) receptor subtypes 1 and 5 (S1P1,5) receptor modulator indicated for multiple neurological diseases.

Longboard was spun out of Arena Pharmaceuticals prior to its $6.7bn acquisition by Pfizer (PFE). Pfizer gained access to Arena's late stage autoimmune candidate, etrasimod, also an S1P receptor agonist, which has now been approved to treat ulcerative colitis, under the brand name Velsipity, with peak revenue expectations of ~$1bn in that indication.

In my prior note, I wrote:

The opportunity for investors is clear. Longboard's market cap is just ~$210m at the time of writing, with the share price trading at ~$9.25. Should the company be successful with either of its lead candidates, LP352, or LP659, it would open up a potentially blockbuster revenue opportunity in each market. The question is whether Arena's leadership team can repeat the success of Etrasimod with these two earlier stage assets? If the two lead candidates live up to their preclinical data in the clinic, and progress into late stage studies, given the market opportunities, then Longboard stock ought to rise in value substantially to meet expectations of blockbuster sales.

In January this year, Longboard shared positive data from its Phase 1b/2a, 52 patient, PACIFIC study of bexicaserin, showing that:

The median change in countable motor seizure frequency (primary efficacy endpoint) from baseline for the evaluable participants treated with bexicaserin (n=35) was a decrease of 53.3%, compared to a 20.8% decrease for those receiving placebo (n=9). Overall, this represents a placebo-adjusted reduction in seizure frequency of 32.5%. The median change in countable motor seizure frequency from baseline in the DS, LGS and DEE Other cohorts was a decrease of 72.1%, 48.1% and 61.2%, respectively. This represents a placebo-adjusted reduction in seizure frequency of 27.3% and 28.6% in LGS and DEE Other, respectively.

The news catapulted Longboard stock from $6 per share, to >$25 per share, overnight, meaning that on a 12-month basis, Longboard stock is up >290%, and >110% since my bullish note last May. Longboard management quickly moved to raise ~$242m on the back of the positive bexicaserin data, at $21 per share, and at the time of writing, the stock trades at $19 per share.

Meanwhile, LP659 has entered a Phase 1, single ascending dose ("SAD") Phase 1 study in up to 48 healthy volunteers, which was initiated last November, In a press release issued at the time, Kevin R. Lind, Longboard's President and Chief Executive Officer, commented:

LP659 was designed by the same team as etrasimod with the goal of creating a next-generation, brain penetrant S1P receptor modulator while preserving its unique qualities, including avoiding activity at S1P2 and S1P3 receptor subtypes which have been associated with serious adverse events. We plan to share Phase 1 SAD data and additional clinical plans for LP659 in the first half of 2024

Longboard announced its Q4 and full year 2023 earnings results and shared company updates on 12th March - just a few days ago - hence, it feels like the right time to share some updated thoughts on the company, and speculate about whether recent gains are sustainable, and where the share price may be headed next.

Longboard - 2023 Earnings & Company Updates In Review

La Jolla, California based Longboard spent $43.8m on R&D in 2023 - up 26% year-on-year - while G&A expenses rose 28% to $13m. The company reported no revenues, and a net loss of $(54.4m), compared to $(43.95m) in the prior year period.

Longboard reported just $14.33m of cash, $34.2m of short term investments, and total current assets of just $50.2m, however this would have been prior to the $242m fundraising, and this week, the company has also filed for a mixed shelf offering to raise a further $150m, with Cantor Fitzgerald, the financial services firm, acting as sales agent.

In short, Longboard appears to be well-funded, but with its market cap having risen to >$725m at the time of writing, the pressure is now on the company to reproduce positive preclinical and Phase 1/2 data in later stage studies, and in the case of bexicaserin, prepare an approval shot in a market that management estimates is worth ~$6bn, in the US and EU alone.

Bexicaserin To Enter Phase 3 - Assessing The Opportunity

Longboard's thesis, as I shared in my post last year, is that while there are drugs approved to treat four kinds of DEE syndromes - Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS), CDKL5 deficiency disorder (CDD), and tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC), there are an additional twenty-five or so other syndromes for which there are no approved therapies.

According to Longboard's research, 50% of patients with DEEs do not fall into the above four categories, although management does concede (in a recent investor presentation) that "the vast majority of the treatment options used currently used are generic".

Bexicaserin's competition in the DEE space where drugs are approved is nevertheless significant. Fintepla (fenfluramine), for example, developed by Zogenix before it was acquired by UCB in a $1.9bn deal, is approved to treat Dravet Syndrome ("DS"), earning $226m of revenues last year, while Jazz Pharmaceuticals' (JAZZ) Epidiolex, acquired via its $7.6bn buyout of GW Pharmaceutical, earned $846m revenues last year in the indications of LGS, DS, and TSC. Longboard management says it believes these two drugs will achieve peak sales of, respectively, ~$870m, and >$1bn.

Bexicaserin has a similar mechanism of action ("MoA") to Fintepla, being a member of the 5-HT2 agonist drug class, which has been associated with a poor side-effect profile and a risk of cancer - Japanese Pharma Eisai pulled its 5-HT2 agonist weight loss Belviq (lorcaserin) from the market in 2020, for example, as studies showed a higher rate of patients receiving the treatment developed cancer versus placebo (7.7% versus 7.1%).

When Longboard shared its initial Pacific study data, while the efficacy was very strong - a 59.8% median reduction in seizures was observed (75% in DS, 51% in LGS, and 65.5% in "DEE Other"), 65% of the treatment arm of the study experienced drug related, treatment emergent adverse events ("TEAEs"), versus 33% in the placebo arm, while 21% of Bexicaserin treated patients experienced TEAEs that led to discontinuing treatment.

Management says that the most common side-effects experienced by patients were "somnolence, decreased appetite, constipation, diarrhea and lethargy", and that the majority of events occurred during the titration period, suggesting that once patients had gotten used to the therapy, TEAEs were much less frequent.

Ultimately, only 3 patients, 7% of the study population, experienced a serious adverse event. In terms of patients potentially developing cancer longer term, management points to the "greater selectivity and specificity of bexicaserin" over both fintepla (fenfluramine), and belviq, suggested by prior studies carried out by Arena.

Bexicarsen vs fenfluramine, lorcaserin (investir presentation)

In its pivotal study in 143 children and young adults with Dravet syndrome, fintepla showed a 65% greater reduction in mean monthly convulsive seizures compared to its placebo group, so from an efficacy perspective, the Pacific study data does hint at bexicaserin challenging for best-in-class status, if approved, but first Longboard will run a Global Phase 3 study in several hundred patients, with proposed designs as shown below:

Bexicaserin P3 program design (investor presentation)

Whichever route Longboard opts to pursue, its efficacy and safety profile, provided it backs up what the Pacific study showed, is likely to be sufficient to garner an approval, although such a scenario is far from guaranteed, as the pivotal study will involve hundreds more patients.

If approved, however, while bexicaserin may not be able to point to clear superiority against fintepla, or epidiolex - which cut seizures by 75% at the higher dose in DS patients in its own pivotal study - there seems likely to be (and this is partially confirmed by Longboard's own market research) a significant enough population of physicians willing to prescribe the drug, and large enough patient pool, and enough health insurers willing to reimburse for a potentially safer and more versatile alternative to current standards of care, for management to target peak revenues of ~$500m, in my view.

Provided the company does not incur heavy losses manufacturing, marketing and selling the drug, despite its recent gains, the signs point towards a bexicaserin approval triggering a rise in the company valuation, at least >$1bn, implying there is still upside potential in Longboard stock, although sustaining the valuation at that level through the launch and early years of the drug's commercial life may be challenging.

LP659 - Sleeping Giant, Or Crowded Out By Market Incumbents?

With bexicaserin having delivered data strong enough to make it a genuine approval shot, assuming Phase 3 studies support Phase 2 data, in some ways, LP659 represents a "shot to nothing" for Longboard and its management.

In today's market, there are numerous therapies approved with a similar mechanism of action to LP659 - four alone in multiple sclerosis, being fingolimod, siponimod, ozanimod, and ponesimod, or Novartis' (NVS), Gilenya, and Mayzent, Bristol-Myers Squibb's (BMY) Zeposia, and Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) ponvory. Respectively, these drugs earned $925m, $392m, $434m, and an undisclosed amount (given Vanda only recently acquired the drug from Pharma giant Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) in 2023. Then of course, there is Pfizer's newly approved Velsipity.

Once again, Longboard hopes to show that LP659 has a superior efficacy and safety profile to these existing standards of care, through greater selectivity, and increased potency, borne out so far by preclinical studies only.

It would be quite remarkable if LP659 produced compelling data in its Phase 1 study - and a huge blow for Pfizer, who would start to believe it had purchased the wrong asset when completing its takeover of Arena and etrsimod / velsipity.

Hence, I would not attach too much value to the drug at the present time - although there always the possibility that with its 20+ years of experience in this field, Longboard has someone managed to smuggle LP659 away from Arena and into Longboard's pipeline - even if that is the case, we may not know until a later stage study has been completed, in a specific CNS indication.

Looking Ahead - Next Catalysts, Concluding Thoughts - Is Longboard Stock a "Buy", "Sell", or "Hold" At This Time

Researching Longboard again, ten months on from my previous note, I continue to find the company to be well-managed, with a promising pipeline, but at this moment in time, I'd be inclined to give the stock a "Hold" rating.

Looking ahead, there are few share price needle moving catalysts in play. Data from an open label extension ("OLE") study - a follow-on from the Pacific study - is due in the second half of this year, and management hopes to initiate a Phase 3 study of Bexicaserin before the end of the year.

While capable of providing a small bump to the share price, I am not sure these alone will be sufficient to prevent the traditional decline in a biotech's share price when no major data or approval catalysts are in play.

Likewise, I am not sure a Phase 1 SAD study in healthy volunteers will provide enough evidence to make a judgment on LP659, and, unless they are in stealth mode, management's focus appears to be substantially more on the bexicaserin than LP659, suggesting this is the primary opportunity.

I would describe the bexicaserin data as "good but not great", as it does not appear to show the drug is clearly superior to current standards of care, and there are lingering safety concerns.

While the market opportunity is supposedly substantial - ~$6bn per annum, according to Longboard management, the reality is that fintepla's annual revenues are >$250m, and it appears to be losing out to Jazz Pharma's epidiolex in the seizure treatment market - would bexicaserin be able to reverse that trend?

As such, even if approved, bexicaserin revenues may not quite justify the $1bn market cap valuation I quoted above, capping Longboard's upside potential, and it is also often the case for newly commercialised biotechs that SG&A expenses contribute to significant early losses in the new product's life, which often prove irreversible.

Management's financial housekeeping has been impeccable to date, but bigger challenges await - the funding and running of a pivotal study, for example, which we should also point out still needs FDA approval, and further dilutive fundraising activities seem likely.

As such, if I were a Longboard shareholder I would not necessarily be expecting the >300% return on investment I have experienced over the past 6 months to increase in 2024, as I would be anticipating a period of consolidation.

I may be tempted to keep holding the stock in case LP659 is able to produce similar results in the clinic to bexicaserin, sending share skyrocketing once again, although the chances of lightning striking twice in that respect strike me as relatively low.

If I were thinking of investing in Longboard, I would be tempted to wait and see if the stock price does decline in the absence of major news-flow, and as such, from most perspectives, I'd make Longboard stock a "Hold" for the time being.