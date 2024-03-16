QYLG: A Good Transition Away From Straight Nasdaq With Some Downside Benefits

JHVEPhoto

Options-based investment strategies have generated significant interest in recent years, particularly the use of covered calls to boost income from ETF portfolios. The Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) stands out in this space as it combines the income-generating potential of covered calls with the possibility of capital growth. This innovative fund applies a covered call strategy to the stocks in the Nasdaq 100 Index, aiming to provide investors with an income stream through the premium received from selling call options while maintaining a stake in the index's growth prospects.

With a covered call strategy, you're owning shares of a stock or other underlying assets and selling call options on the same asset. This method is designed to harvest income from the premiums paid for the call options, a benefit that an investor can take advantage of if they anticipate the asset to have a moderate increase in value or remain fairly stable in the short term. The term 'covered' indicates that the call writer holds the actual shares, thus reducing the risk that comes with an increase in stock price and the subsequent execution of the option. While this strategy provides protection against slight dips in the market and a source of income through the premiums, it also limits the potential for profit from any substantial gains in the stock price, as any appreciation beyond the call option's strike price could be lost if the option gets exercised.

QYLG purchases the stocks in the Nasdaq 100 Index and sells corresponding call options on approximately 50% of the portfolio's value. This strategy aims to generate income from the premiums received from writing the call options, while also allowing investors to participate in half of the upside potential of the underlying index.

Key Fund Information

Since its inception on September 18, 2020, QYLG has amassed $112.61 million in assets under management. The fund charges a moderate expense ratio of 0.60% and yields a 5.48% 12-month trailing yield. It distributes its profits to shareholders on a monthly basis, which enhances its appeal for income-seeking investors.

QYLG Holdings

The fund's portfolio primarily comprises stocks in the information technology and communication services sectors, reflecting the composition of the Nasdaq 100 Index. No surprises on the types of names that drive the fund as a result.

The portfolio's sector composition mirrors the Nasdaq 100 index, with the Information Technology sector taking the lion's share at 52.4%. This is followed by the Communication Services sector at 15.2%. Other significant sectors include Consumer Discretionary (13.7%), Health Care (6.3%), and Consumer Staples (6.2).

Peer Comparison: QYLD vs QYLG

A notable peer to QYLG is the Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD). However, QYLD employs a different strategy, writing covered call options on 100% of its portfolio, which leads to a higher yield but also caps all upside potential. QYLD has a higher 12-month trailing yield of 12.10% compared to QYLG's 5.45%, but QYLG has demonstrated better total return potential due to its exposure to the Nasdaq 100's upside. We can see the two extremes play out in the price ratio of QYLG to QYLD. QYLD outperformed in 2022 in declining markets, QYLG outperformed because half of the portfolio wasn't capped by the options strategy in 2023.

Conclusion: To Invest or Not to Invest?

For investors seeking a balance between income generation and capital appreciation, QYLG could be a suitable investment choice. Its unique strategy allows it to generate income through covered call writing while still participating in the growth of the Nasdaq 100 Index. However, it's essential to remember that QYLG's returns can be influenced by market volatility and the performance of the underlying index. In a nutshell, QYLG offers a compelling compromise between high-yielding, but upside-capped funds like QYLD, and growth-focused, but low-yield funds like QQQ. It provides a middle ground, offering a blend of growth and income that could appeal to a wide range of investors. If you're nervous about equities, but don't want to fully get out of them, this may be a good transition to lower volatility overall with yield.