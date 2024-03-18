Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

UnitedHealth: Undervalued Healthcare Stock With 'Sticky' Customers

Mar. 18, 2024 11:00 AM ETUnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) Stock
Jason Fieber profile picture
Jason Fieber
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • UnitedHealth is a managed healthcare firm that provides health insurance, pharmacy benefit management, and care delivery to millions of clients.
  • UnitedHealth reports results across two primary business segments: UnitedHealthcare - 55% of FY 2023 revenue; and Optum - 45%.
  • While the 10-year dividend growth rate is 21.4%, UnitedHealth has been a lock for double-digit dividend raises.
  • With a payout ratio of only 31.5%, I suspect shareholders will be receiving many more double-digit dividend raises over the years to come.
  • I am Jason Fieber, I contribute to the investing group Dividends & Income Select. Others on the team for this new service are Dave Van Knapp, Mike Nadel, and Greg Patrick.

UnitedHealthcare Indiana Office. UnitedHealth Group Provides Employer, Individual and Family Health Insurance.

jetcityimage

UnitedHealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) is a managed healthcare firm that provides health insurance, pharmacy benefit management, and care delivery to millions of clients. Founded in 1974, UnitedHealth is now a $439 billion (by market cap) healthcare behemoth that employs approximately 440,000 people. The company reports results across

This article was written by

Jason Fieber profile picture
Jason Fieber
3.26K Followers

Founder of Dividend Mantra. Founder of Mr. Free At 33. Co-Founder of Dividends & Income. 

I started blogging about my journey to financial independence back in 2011. By living well below my means and intelligently investing my hard-earned capital, I went from below broke at age 27 to financially free at 33 years old. I regularly create content on dividend growth investing, living off of dividends, undervalued high-quality dividend growth stocks, high-yield situations, and other long-term investment opportunities. 

Recommended For You

About UNH Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on UNH

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
UNH
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.