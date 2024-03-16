Justin Sullivan

Investment Thesis

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) recently saw a month in stock gains erased in the wake of its Q4 earnings report. Nevertheless, the report was actually quite solid (despite a revenue miss), with the guide confirming an ongoing revenue acceleration that has apparently not been appreciated, with stronger growth than the Q4 estimates had expected. Given this trend of ongoing expected reasonably strong growth (mid to high teens expected CAGR in combination with some operating margin expansion), the valuation arguably leaves little downside. This could position the stock for double digit returns in the mid-term.

Background

Previous coverage from early 2022 called it a top stock. Although in hindsight, at that point the stock was still in decline due to the revenue deceleration and rising interest rates (valuation reset after the COVID-19 bubble).

Since around mid-2022, the stock has steadily increased without large drops, with the rally accelerating a bit in the last few months, although followed by the recent Q4 stock drop, which creates a new buying opportunity.

Q4 results

Revenue just below $1B was up 12% YoY (although noticeably missing estimates by $10M). Pinterest’s international monetization efforts remain ongoing, with revenue outside the U.S. up around 30%, but still representing a minority in revenue (despite a majority in MAUs). Monthly active users reached an all-time high of 498M, up 11% YoY. Note that this has reversed a multi-quarter trend of a decline seen in 2021 post-COVID, with MAUs accelerating from the 4% growth seen in Q4’22.

Pinterest has also improved its cost structure, declining double digits, with adjusted EBITDA margin improving from 22% to 37%, resulting in an 87% increase. Although obviously Q4 marks the seasonally strongest quarter, providing increased leverage.

Revenue grew due to 33% more ad impressions, offsetting a 16% decline in ad pricing. Indeed, Pinterest noted that total impressions (which is a driver of ad impressions) grew faster than MAU growth, indicative of a healthy platform and user engagement.

Guidance

For Q1, growth is expected to continue to accelerate, with around $700M revenue representing 16% growth at the midpoint.

The long-term outlook as provided at the last investor day was for a mid to high-teens revenue CAGR, and for adjusted EBITDA to expend to the low 30s.

Business discussion

Pinterest continued adding new advertising features.

Our strong product delivery in Q4 and throughout 2023, with investments focused in lower funnel offerings like mobile deep linking, shopping ads, API for conversions and most recently direct links are delivering sustained ROI improvements for advertisers.

Pinterest remains a platform where the interests of users and advertisers are aligned. In that regard, Pinterest’s long-term goal has been to make the platform more shoppable.

Last year, we improved the shopping experience by bringing shopping content front and center into our home feed, search and related services. As a result, we saw engagement with that shoppable content accelerate, as users clicked and save that content at rates significantly higher than in the past. This was clear evidence to us that people come to Pinterest with intent and will take action when we make it easy for them to do so. (...) In fact, 2023 was one of our most productive years for ads innovation, as we accelerated product delivery and launched more ad formats, tools and solutions than ever before and continue to drive adoption of our lower funnel solutions for advertisers. These include seamless handoffs like mobile deep linking and direct links, new ad formats like Premier Spotlight, travel catalogs and lead ads and measurement solutions like our API for conversion and clean room integrations.

In addition, Pinterest launched its first third-party ad partner last year, Amazon (AMZN), which it said is “scaling well”, and expects to see an initial revenue contribution in Q1. It also expects to continue this effort, announcing Google (GOOG) as next partner. It expects this partnership to improve international monetization.

Today, I'm pleased to announce our next third-party ad integration with Google. This partnership will focus on monetizing several of our currently unmonetized international markets by enabling ads to be served on Pinterest via Google's Ad Manager. We went live a couple of weeks ago, and this is starting to ramp.

Pinterest is seeing that advertisers are spending more of their performance, rather than experimental or social, budget on the platform.

We see multiple of our large sophisticated retail advertisers allocating more of their performance budgets to us after seeing a longer track record of return on ad spend. As a result, we are beginning to garner more meaningful shares of their overall ad budgets, and we see more of this adoption curve yet to play out with many of our retailers.

Lastly, Pinterest has also continued to add features on the user-side, including (G)AI, such as “collage”, “auto board organization” and “shop similar”. As one example of GAI:

As we're leveraging next-gen AI with models that are 100 times larger than they were before, we're seeing really fantastic ability to take that completely unique signal to Pinterest and convert that into great relevant recommendations for users. I shared on our last call that we saw approximately 10 percentage point improvement in relevancy when we move to our large language models.

Overall, Pinterest has continued to execute on its long-term strategy to both improve its platform (with one of its more recent features, video, representing over 30% of revenue) as well as its advertising side, which has resulted in the revenue acceleration.

Valuation

After the stock decline, the current valuation represents just 26x 2024 EPS estimates (and 32x 2023 net income). Given the current growth profile, with arguably little reason not to expect continued growth long-term (as reflected by management's mid-term outlook), the valuation should be considered favorable, due to the combination of double digit growth and expanding profit margins over time.

As long as growth continues, there likely should not be a lot of multiple contraction, meaning the long-term stock trend might roughly correlate with EPS growth, which might grow around double digits on average.

While the stock might perhaps not deliver Earth-shattering performance, the underlying company fundamentals make it solid pick, and as a more mid-tech company, there could always be some chance of stronger growth than large ad companies such as Google (GOOG) and Meta (META).

Risks

Perhaps one risk would be the sustainability of the current double-digit MAU growth, with Q4 revenue mostly driven by user/ad impression growth, rather than ARPU growth. If the trend of low ARPU growth would continue but user growth would decelerate again, then management's growth target might not be reached.

On the other hand, international growth did continued to noticeably outpace U.S. growth. In addition, the Q1 guide as well as some of the trends discussed the earnings call also disprove this concern.

Investor Takeaway

The stock reaction to the Q4 report was a decline, likely due to the revenue miss. Nevertheless, the guidance was quite strong, marking a further reacceleration, executing to its mid-term revenue and profitability goals. This was equally reflected on the product innovation side, with notably the launch of Amazon and Google as third-party ad partners. In addition, the number of MAUs has also reaccelerated to double digit growth, with even stronger impression growth.

Given the valuation, with around a high-20s P/E multiple following the recent drop, and expected continued double-digit growth, the stock is definitely investible, as both metrics are in-line with some of the Big Tech companies.