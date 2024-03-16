Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company's Downward Trajectory Is Just Beginning

Michael Del Monte profile picture
Michael Del Monte
1.78K Followers

Summary

  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise faces challenges in FY24 as customers are slow to implementing server infrastructure purchased in FY23, impacting revenue growth.
  • Bottlenecks resulting from high demand for Nvidia accelerators may not resolve until late 2024 as Taiwan Semiconductor brings new capacity online in the tail-end of 2024.
  • HPE anticipates stronger margins from as-a-service offerings and forecasts significant ARR growth, but server revenue is expected to decline.

Top View Through the Glass of IT Engineer Working with Laptop in Data Center Full of Active Rack Servers.

gorodenkoff/iStock via Getty Images

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) reported a relatively lackluster start to FY24 as the firm remains on the sidelines as a result of customers not having their data centers prepared for the new infrastructure purchased

This article was written by

Michael Del Monte profile picture
Michael Del Monte
1.78K Followers
Michael Del Monte is a buy-side equity analyst with over 5 years of industry experience. Prior to working in the investment management industry, Michael spent over a decade in professional services working in industries that range from O&G, OFS, Midstream, Industrials, Information Technology, EPC Services, and consumer discretionary.Michael takes a macro-value-oriented approach to investment analysis and prides himself in being able to make investment recommendations based on cross-industry analysis.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About HPE Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HPE

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
HPE
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.