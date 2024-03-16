Rich Polk

With markets soaring, it is time to take another look at Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) given the recent underperformance. The company has executed strongly over the past year, capitalizing on AI tailwinds as well as integrating third party advertisements into its platform. Management has guided for solid double-digit top-line growth over the next few years, which may be enough to justify the premium valuation. Given the rising valuations all around, I hesitantly feel comfortable about upgrading PINS to a buy rating due to the net cash balance sheet, solid profitability, and visibility into near term growth rates. I emphasize that even after a staggering relative performance, Meta Platforms (META) continues to look like a superior pick, though this report is about PINS. The most important risk is that of relevance and user growth, but for now these are not stopping me from rating this stock a buy.

When I last covered PINS in December, I noted that I was downgrading the stock due to the valuation not looking so special.

Since then, the stock has underperformed the broader market by double-digits, and tech peers by an even wider amount. While I may be falling into the typical traps of loosening investment hurdle rates during bull markets, I am now upgrading PINS to a buy rating.

In its most recent quarter, PINS generated 12% YoY revenue growth to $981 million, coming right at the middle of guidance of 11% to 13% growth. The company saw US & Canada growth come in-line with the prior quarter at 8% YoY, with Europe continuing its recovery at another 30% showing. The company had seen growth in Europe get pressured in 2022 due to geopolitical tensions, even turning negative by 2022 Q4, but those headwinds have now made for easier comparables.

I was most impressed by the 11% YoY growth in monthly active users (‘MAUs’). My biggest reservation with PINS is mainly due to anecdotal relevance, as it is not an app that I nor my social network tend to use regularly. Perhaps I just do not have enough friends, as PINS saw its user base grow to nearly 500 million including 266 million in the US and Canada.

PINS saw its average revenue per user (‘ARPU’) grow by just 2% YoY, which can be a confusing number given that the company saw stronger growth rates across all regions. The reason for the mathematical anomaly is that the company has seen faster growth in European and Rest of The World users, which earn the company lower ARPU than users from the US and Canada.

PINS paired the solid top-line growth with solid gains in profitability, with adjusted EBITDA margins jumping 1,500 bps to 37%.

The company saw quarterly GAAP net income soar over 10x to $201.2 million. As can be seen below, the company has seen some benefit from the rising interest rate environment in the form of a surge in interest income. For the full year, the $105 million in interest income came close to offsetting the $125.7 million in GAAP operating losses.

PINS ended the quarter with $2.5 billion of cash, representing a strong net cash balance sheet. Looking ahead, management has guided for the first quarter to see up to 17% YoY revenue growth to $705 million. This notably represents a steep acceleration in revenue growth from this most recent quarter. While management did not explicitly state as much, I would not be surprised if the company ended up generating GAAP net income in several or all of the 2024 quarters. Like other tech peers, PINS has made great progress in terms of margin expansion and may be ready to push for inclusion in the S&P 500.

On the conference call, management projected margin expansion in 2024 to be “modest” relative to the 660 bps expansion delivered in 2023. I note that just around a 110 bps of GAAP operating margin expansion can lead to positive GAAP net income for the full year. PINS credited the accelerating revenue growth to their progress in integrating artificial intelligence into their platform. Management believes that AI has helped improve their content curation, leading to more engaged users. Management reiterated expectations for revenue to grow in the “mid to high teens and EBITDA margins expanding to the low 30s percent range in the next 3 to 5 years.”

Management also noted an improving macro environment, citing “multiple of our large sophisticated retail advertisers” beginning to allocate more of their ad budgets to the platform.

I found it curious that management seemingly attempted to downplay the proportional impact of third party advertisements (like Amazon) on their improving fundamental picture, repeatedly stating that their growth initiatives are from taking a “balanced approach.” Perhaps the implication is that they view their growth rates to be sustainably higher, whereas benefit from third party advertisements may be more one-time in nature.

Is PINS Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

As noted in the introduction, I continue to view META as being a superior investment, and that is even after over 3,000 bps of relative outperformance over the last 6 months. But given that this is a report about PINS, that will be all I state on that matter.

PINS recently traded hands at just around 25x this year’s earnings estimates.

Consensus estimates have the company sustaining around 15% revenue growth over the coming years.

I expect PINS to earn 30% net margins over the long term. I now raise my long term earnings multiple assumption to 25x, largely due to rising valuations in the tech sector. The company’s improving profitability and strong balance sheet help to support that upgrade. That pegs fair value at around 7.5x sales, implying around 18% potential compounded annual returns over the next 2.5 years.

What are the key risks? The company has just come off two years of rather average top-line growth. It is possible that the projected acceleration in revenue growth in 2024 proves short-lived. That may pressure the company’s ability to deliver operating leverage as well as pressure valuation multiples. The Pinterest app does not appear to receive the same obsessive use as other social media platforms. While bulls may note that its users are more valuable due to being “mission oriented,” bears may note that this suggests long term relevance risk, especially if a larger operator like META were to eventually encroach on the niche positioning. PINS stock is not trading dirt cheap and may experience considerable multiple compression if such competitive threats emerge, as well as potentially see significant margin compression - just look at Snapchat (SNAP) as a clear example of the dangers.

Conclusion

I view PINS as being highly buyable here on account of the net cash balance sheet, accelerating revenue growth rates, and robust profitability. I am upgrading the stock to a buy rating to reflect my growing optimism.