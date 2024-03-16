Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Jackson Financial: Excellent Capital Position Can Support More Upside

Mar. 16, 2024 9:59 AM ETJackson Financial Inc. (JXN) Stock
Seeking Profits profile picture
Seeking Profits
3.58K Followers

Summary

  • Jackson National shares have risen 70% in the past year, supported by elevated rates and rising equities.
  • The company's capital position is now stellar, with risk-based capital at 624% at year-end, well above its target.
  • Jackson continues to de-risk its business and has created a captive reinsurer to simplify its capital and hedging needs.

Stock buyback and Share buybacks is shown using the text

Andrii Dodonov

Shares of Jackson National (NYSE:JXN) have been a tremendous performer over the past year, rising 70%. Elevated rates and rising equities continue to support results, and its capital position is now stellar. Since reiterating Jackson as a “strong buy” in

This article was written by

Seeking Profits profile picture
Seeking Profits
3.58K Followers
Over fifteen years of experience making contrarian bets based on my macro view and stock-specific turnaround stories to garner outsized returns with a favorable risk/reward profile. If you want me to cover a specific stock or have a question for an article, just let me know!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About JXN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on JXN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
JXN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.