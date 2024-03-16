Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Sealed Air Corp: Continue To Stay On The Side Lines

Mar. 16, 2024 11:32 AM ETSealed Air Corporation (SEE) Stock
GS Investing profile picture
GS Investing
992 Followers

Summary

  • Hold rating recommended for Sealed Air Corp. due to weak overall demand outlook and aggressive FY24 guidance.
  • Food segment experiencing weak volumes and pricing headwinds, while Protective segment faces e-commerce competition and plastic packaging pressure.
  • Management's FY24 guidance overly optimistic, relying on second-half recovery in volatile macro environment.

Background of diverse plastic packaging

Almost Green Studio

Investment action

I recommended a hold rating for Sealed Air Corp. (NYSE:SEE) when I wrote about it the last time, as I saw visible weakness in the business over the course of 2H23. Based on

This article was written by

GS Investing profile picture
GS Investing
992 Followers
I consider an investment ideal if it performs its core business in a sector projected to experience structural (organic) growth in excess of GDP growth over the next 5-10 years; profits from sustainable competitive advantages that translate into attractive unit economics; In the hands of competent, ethical, and long-term thinkers; with a fair valuation

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SEE Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SEE

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SEE
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.