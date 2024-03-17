Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
The Stock Market Bubble Is Bullying The Fed Into Keeping Rates High

Logan Kane
Summary

  • The S&P 500 has surged 25% since October despite stagnant earnings, driven by Fed pivot hopes and investor interest in AI, weight loss drugs, and high P/E blue-chip stocks.
  • AI has not caused corporate profits to increase significantly, with negative earnings guidance outweighing positive guidance in Q1 for the S&P 500.
  • Coincident economic indicators are showing a weakening labor market and economy for the Eastern Seaboard and Midwest US. Leading indicators have been negative for much longer.
  • The Fed is caught between a weakening labor market on one hand and a stock market bubble and resurgent inflation on the other.
  • This week's FOMC meeting should be very interesting to follow.
Since late October, the S&P 500 (SPY) is up roughly 25% despite little change in the earnings of the underlying businesses. Investors can't get enough of any company claiming to profit from AI or weight loss drugs. Consumer staples stocks/retailers that have

Author and entrepreneur. My articles typically cover macroeconomic trends, portfolio strategy, value investing, and behavioral finance. I like to profit from the biases and constraints of other investors.You can read some more of my work for free here.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

