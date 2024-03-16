Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Fed Decision Day, Nvidia's 'AI Woodstock' And Nike Earnings

Mar. 16, 2024
The Federal Reserve meeting will draw all the attention this week, even though traders consider it a fait accompli. Fed funds futures say there is a 99% chance that the Federal Open Market Committee keeps interest rates on hold. This past week’s hot inflation data has cemented that belief and put the focus on the Summary of Economic Projections, also known as the dot plot. For now, the market is still pricing in a first quarter-point rate cut in June. But if FOMC members push out their forecasts, the higher-for-longer narrative will gain steam again. Investing Group Leader James A. Kostohryz says based on the February CPI, "the Fed needs to seriously increase the hawkish tone of its communications in order to dampen expectations regarding the timing and extent of Fed rate cuts in 2024." Along with the Fed, there will be a host of housing numbers to consider. The NAHB Housing Market Index for March, the February starts and permits figures and February existing home sales are all due.

Earnings spotlight: Monday, March 18 - StoneCo (STNE), Comtech (CMTL) and Science Applications (SAIC). See the full earnings calendar.

Earnings spotlight: Tuesday, March 19 - Tencent Music (TME), Caleres (CAL), Citi Trends (CTRN) and Core & Main (CNM). See the full earnings calendar.

Earnings spotlight: Wednesday, March 20 - Micron Technology (MU), Signet Jewelers (SIG), General Mills (GIS) and Five Below (FIVE). See the full earnings calendar.

Earnings spotlight: Thursday, March 21 - Nike (NKE), FedEx (FDX), Accenture (

