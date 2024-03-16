Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

adidas AG: Likely Overvalued At This Time

Mar. 16, 2024 11:04 PM ETadidas AG (ADDYY) Stock
Discount Fountain profile picture
Discount Fountain
4.49K Followers

Summary

  • adidas AG's net sales and earnings have come under pressure in the last quarter.
  • The company is currently trading at a high EV/EBITDA ratio.
  • I do not take a bullish view on adidas AG at this time.

adidas sports retail store at night.

Robert Way/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis: I take the view that adidas AG is likely overvalued at this time, given pressure on net sales and a high EV/EBITDA ratio.

In a previous article back in November, I made

This article was written by

Discount Fountain profile picture
Discount Fountain
4.49K Followers
I am an independent investor with an interest in analyzing stocks across the consumer, finance, telecommunication, and travel sectors. As a data scientist, I also have a great interest in using data tools to better understand a company's financial position.Some examples include:- Analysing total room revenue across brands for Hyatt Hotels using data visualisation: https://seekingalpha.com/article/4632039-hyatt-hotels-stock-hyatt-regency-and-china-revpar-growth-impressive- Building a Monte Carlo simulation in Python to analyze loss ratios for Zurich Insurance Group (ZURVY): https://seekingalpha.com/article/4605533-zurich-insurance-group-premium-growth-low-loss-ratio-encouraging- Calculating seasonality of customer lifetime value (LTV) for AT&T: https://seekingalpha.com/article/4634204-att-stock-growth-customer-lifetime-value-necessary-upsideDisclaimer: All of the author's articles are written on an "as is" basis and without warranty, with no guarantee of accuracy or completeness. They represent the author's opinion only and in no way constitute professional investment advice. It is the responsibility of the reader to conduct their due diligence and seek investment advice from a licensed professional before making any investment decisions. The author disclaims all liability for any actions taken based on the information contained in any articles published.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ADDYY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Long adidas AG (ADS:Xetra) stock as listed on the German XETRA exchange. This article is written on an "as is" basis and without warranty. The content represents my opinion only and in no way constitutes professional investment advice. It is the responsibility of the reader to conduct their due diligence and seek investment advice from a licensed professional before making any investment decisions. The author disclaims all liability for any actions taken based on the information contained in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ADDYY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ADDYY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ADDYY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.