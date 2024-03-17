bjdlzx

I had previously discussed how Logan Energy (OTCPK:LOECF) was going to be spun off from Spartan Delta (OTCPK:DALXF) to be its own company. Logan is going to begin with a management that has long brought value to shareholders in the past. That is a huge advantage that is rarely seen in lower-priced stocks. Additionally, this small company raised a lot of cash to more than double the initial production by the end of fiscal year 2024. Time will tell how that works. But this company is that legitimate speculation in a sea of pretenders at the current price.

This stock of Logan was originally spun off with a value of C$.35 a share along with options that raised roughly C$100 million in cash. The difference between the actual amount was expired options that were not exercised. The stock price has gyrated somewhat since the initial going public. But the price is overall up from the original price. Liquidity is better in Canada. But patience and limited orders would be advised.

Management Experience And Track Record

For me, the consideration that overshadows everything else is management experience and track record. As this management notes "we are builders" and they are very good at what they do.

(Note: This is a Canadian company that reports in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.)

Logan Energy Management Past Accomplishments (Logan Energy Corporate Presentation November 2023)

Note that this management has had considerable success and that Spartan Delta paid a big cash dividend in Canadian dollars. Not only did investors get their original startup investment back (and then some), but those same investors have an interest in two basically brand-new companies.

Of course, those new companies can be sold for still more cash depending upon the investor's objective. But the management experience shown above is extremely important in eliminating a lot of startup company risks and fast growth risks.

In this presentation, management states they intend to grow production very fast. Unlike many companies this size, management raised some cash to have an unusually large capital budget that should get that ambitious guidance off to a good start.

The other thing is that management experience makes this company "the real thing" despite the low stock price. I often avoid low stock prices due to manipulation and usually really poor management. That is very unlikely to be the case with this management. That is a rare hurdle that was surmounted in the current stock price range.

Earnings

Note that management is spending a lot of money on things that can be expensed and things that can be capitalized. But the spending levels are far in excess of what the production would indicate. Furthermore, management notes that existing wells have "been around a while". These are older wells that are likely higher cost due to the age of the wells, the lower production that goes with that age, and older design methods.

As management goes on to show, newer wells are having a very different cost structure. It is going to take some time for earnings to be meaningful in a way that most investors expect.

Cash flow is going to be highly negative as management intends to spend that cash to whip these properties into shape while drilling new wells. But, by the end of the fiscal year, cash flow should be a lot higher if all goes as planned.

Logan Energy Production And AFFO Guidance (Logan Energy Corporate Presentation November 2023)

Management has already raised guidance for the fourth quarter to 6,000 BOED. That means that results are unexpectedly good so far. However, the original 4,000 BOED of older production does not automatically disappear the minute new lower-cost production comes online. Instead, it will be a steady progress downward for costs as more lower-cost production outweighs the effects of existing production.

Early Well Results

As noted before, management has already raised guidance for the fourth quarter of 2023. That augurs very well for the guidance for the current fiscal year. There could be periodic guidance raises as the fiscal year unfolds. This is likely an area where technology advances likely revolutionized the play. If a small company like this succeeds, it may well attract the attention of bigger players if it has not already.

Logan Initial Well Results On The South Simonette Play (Logan Energy Corporate Presentation November 2023)

With any project, more cash sooner from initial flow rates is always better. What has to be determined is that this is not coming at the expense of something later in the life of the well. Management experience would dictate that the issue is likely controlled. However, for shareholders, it is well worth watching.

In the meantime, the initial rate is far exceeding the guidance that is also on the graph. Continuing technology improvements may make future wells even more profitable. But this is where we are right now.

This is one example of others listed in the company presentation. If the outperformance keeps up, management may achieve its budgeted production using less cash. Management could also decide to raise production guidance from the outperformance of the wells.

For many companies, there is a minimal production achievement that often allows savings. That first level of production is often in the 10,000 BOED level of production. That would make the goal of getting there by the end of the fiscal year very sensible. There are likely others as the company continues to grow.

The Future

As can be seen from the guidance update, costs are going to bounce around.

Logan Energy Updated Fiscal Year 2024 Guidance (Logan Energy Presentation November 2024)

This first fiscal year will be heavily influenced by rapid growth as well as the progress made in executing guidance. As a result, average costs can vary significantly from guidance depending on progress and success.

What is shown there is the latest costs. Now there are also likely infrastructure costs as these properties probably have deferred maintenance as well as reworks and other operational optimizing projects.

Risks

Any startup situation has a lack of operating history.

Well expectations could turn out to be overstated.

Management has a lot of experience building and selling companies. That sharply reduces a lot of small company risks. But it does not eliminate them.

For any upstream company, commodity prices heavily influence budget updates. Canada in particular has Spring Breakup where activity often drops sharply until sometime in the third quarter. That is also a time when many managements update the second half expenditures.

The strong balance sheet mitigates many financial risks. Shareholders need to constantly monitor the company balance sheet to make sure it remains strong.

Rapid growth has its own risk as logistical challenges mount from increasing size. Here, management experience can reduce (but not eliminate) those risks.

Results

This company would be a speculative strong buy with the advantage of an experienced management to guide it through the initial new company stages as well as the projected rapid growth. This is not a company for income or conservative investors.

If the company is successful, the returns should be worth the risk as indicated by the past record of management. But there is no guarantee of that.

Value

Now, the company is guiding to cash flow from operating activities of $64 million. But obviously the cash flow is going to grow every quarter and management projects a high growth rate at least in the beginning. That would imply very profitable wells with fast paybacks to fund that growth as it is probably not feasible for management to keep either doing options (as they did this time) or selling stock.

With this in mind, the latest quarter in 2023 is likely to be in the C$8 million range. But to get to $64 million that means that the Q4 cash flow is likely to be at least C$26 million. Since the company intends to grow again the following year, cash flow from operating activities will be more. Free cash flow at this stage is not as important to management as is getting past the 10,000 BOED mark where a lot of cost savings can begin for many companies. This management may have higher aims.

Without a dividend and a share buyback, but with growth, that C$26 million is likely to be annualized. A very rough assumption would be 4 times cash flow but that can vary widely with market and political conditions. That would mean a market value for the stock of roughly $425 million. That would imply at least a double of the stock price and I suspect there is a good chance for outperformance.

A similar company that did this is Headwater Exploration (OTCPK:CDDRF). That management got in at around C$.40 per share and it's now 1,000% at least over a few years. Fast growth makes Logan every bit as speculative as that one was with all the warning that goes with it. But with experienced management, it's worth a shot. Just make sure you understand the risks that go with that kind of potential return.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.