Logan Energy: Experienced Management Is The Big Advantage

Long Player
Summary

  • Logan Energy was spun off from Spartan Delta and will have a management team with a strong track record.
  • The company raised a significant amount of cash to more than double its production from the initial production to the end of fiscal year 2024.
  • The management's experience and success in the industry make Logan Energy a legitimate speculation opportunity at its current price.
  • The company has a large more than C$100 million budget to carry out its guidance.
  • The initial income statements (or really any statements) may not mean much until management gets the company "up and running" normally.
I had previously discussed how Logan Energy (OTCPK:LOECF) was going to be spun off from Spartan Delta (OTCPK:DALXF) to be its own company. Logan is going to begin with a management that has long brought

Long Player believes oil and gas is a boom-bust, cyclical industry. It takes patience, and it certainly helps to have experience. He has been focusing on this industry for years. He is a retired CPA, and holds an MBA and MA.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in LOECF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation for the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits its own investment qualifications.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

