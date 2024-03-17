Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Week In Review: Under Pressure From U.S. Congress, WuXi AppTec Resigns From BIO

Mar. 17, 2024 3:20 AM ETWUXIF, HNSPF, REGMF, ASLN, WUXAY
ChinaBio Today profile picture
ChinaBio Today
2.15K Followers

Summary

  • BIO, the global lobbying organization for biotechnology firms, forced WuXi AppTec to leave the group due to pressure from the US Congress.
  • Germany’s Boehringer Ingelheim acquired an option to license drug candidates that treat all symptoms of schizophrenia from Sosei Heptares of Japan in an agreement worth up to $822M.
  • Jiangsu Hansoh Pharma extended its partnership with Zhuhai Biotheus, acquiring global rights to Zuhai’s proprietary anti-EGFR/cMet bispecific antibody in a $700 million agreement.
  • PegBio, a Suzhou biotech, filed for a Hong Kong IPO to support commercialization of its long-acting pegylated GLP-1 receptor agonist for type 2 diabetes and obesity.

Abstract Science nanoparticles

koto_feja

Company News:

BIO, the global lobbying organization for biotechnology firms, forced WuXi AppTec (OTCPK:WUXIF) to leave the group due to pressure from the US Congress (see story). The Committee on the Chinese Communist Party, a US Congressional committee, objected

This article was written by

ChinaBio Today profile picture
ChinaBio Today
2.15K Followers
China has become the #2 pharmaceutical market years ahead of projections and continues to be the fastest growing market in the world. China is $50 billion dollars a year into life science and healthcare development through over 160 government funding programs. VC investment, M&A transactions and cross-border partnering deals in China were all up significantly in 2012. ChinaBio® Today focuses exclusively on the rapidly evolving life science industry in China, including biotech, pharma, medical device, diagnostics, services and tools. From our offices in Shanghai and San Diego, our industry analysts provide daily news, commentary and analysis on public and private China life science companies, as well as events and global issues affecting the China market. Visit: ChinaBio Today (http://www.chinabiotoday.com) ChinaBio LLC (http://www.chinabiollc.com)

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
WUXIF--
WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd.
HNSPF--
Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group Company Limited
REGMF--
RemeGen Co., Ltd.
ASLN--
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited
WUXAY--
WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.