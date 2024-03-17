Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Coca-Cola: Accelerating Dividend Growth Makes This Dividend King A Buy

Mar. 17, 2024 8:00 AM ETThe Coca-Cola Company (KO) Stock
Kody's Dividends profile picture
Kody's Dividends
8.5K Followers

Summary

  • Coca-Cola's most recent dividend boost came in ahead of my prediction of 4.3%.
  • The company's net revenue and comparable EPS jumped in Q4.
  • Coca-Cola enjoys an A+ credit rating from S&P on a stable outlook.
  • Shares of the consumer staple could be priced 4% below fair value.
  • Coca-Cola could have enticing near-term total returns ahead and basically match the S&P in the coming decade.

Coins stacked in layers and increasing steadily.

Growing coin stacks representing compounding.

pong-photo9/iStock via Getty Images

Finding out that an investment holding is going to send me more cash than I anticipated is one of many things that I love about dividend growth investing. When this happens, it's

This article was written by

Kody's Dividends profile picture
Kody's Dividends
8.5K Followers
Hi, my name is Kody. Aside from my articles here on Seeking Alpha, I am also a contributor to Dividend Kings and iREIT on Alpha. I have been investing since September 2017 and interested in dividend investing since about 2009.Since July 2018, I have ran Kody's Dividends. This is a blog that is documenting my journey towards financial independence using dividend growth investing as the means to transform the dream of financial independence into a reality. It's also the inspiration of my pseudonym here on Seeking Alpha.By God's grace, I owe everything to my blog for introducing me to the Seeking Alpha community as an analyst. That's my story and I hope you enjoy my work examining dividend growth stocks and the occasional growth stock!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of KO, PEP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About KO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on KO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
KO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.