Introduction

In addition to being heavily overweight in railroad investments, I sometimes watch live streams on YouTube from railfans who film busy sections close to major railyards. For example, Elkhart in Indiana, which is close to Chicago.

Chicago handles roughly a quarter of all railroad goods in the United States.

I watch these live streams, as it's fascinating to see the various goods that are shipped throughout the U.S., including intermodal, coal, military tanks, tractors, nuclear waste, and so much more.

The reason I'm bringing this up is because it reminded me of the reason why I'm so focused on supply chains: I want to own companies in key industries that have wide moats due to their importance in the economy.

Railroads are a part of that. However, the millions of tonnes of goods they ship often end up as trash a few years later. This includes consumer goods and related items.

Using the latest EPA data, the United States produced roughly 300 million tonnes of waste in 2018.

A big part of this ended up in landfills - although it's nothing compared to 1960 when almost everything went into landfills. Now, a large part of the waste is recycled.

While the most recent data is turning six years old this year, I think it's fair to assume that total waste in 2024 won't be lower than in 2018.

Having said all of this, waste management and recycling is a huge business, a business that I want to invest in, as it would fit my portfolio of critical companies very well.

Hence, on November 1, 2023, I wrote my most recent article on a company I have highlighted on my watchlist, using the title "Republic Services: Dividend Growth Brilliance."

Since then, Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) has returned 26%, beating the stellar 21% return of the S&P 500 by roughly five points.

This performance has helped RSG to return more than 580% over the past ten years! That's more than twice the already elevated 234% return of the S&P 500!

In other words, I'm writing this article with bittersweet feelings. I'm glad the bull case worked out well. However, I'm not invested, as I did not get my correction opportunity before the market went off.

Hence, in this article, I'll update my bull case and explain why I expect RSG to maintain elevated long-term returns, despite giving it a Hold rating to reflect its current valuation.

I hope to get a good buying opportunity soon, as this is a stock that belongs in my portfolio. The same goes for its bigger peer, Waste Management (WM), which I covered in this article.

So, let's get to it!

A Fantastic Business Model

Republic Services is a giant. With a market cap close to $60 billion, it's one of the largest waste management companies on the planet.

The company, which has an 80% annuity-type revenue profile, operates close to 200 business units that service major markets in the United States and Canada.

Republic Services

In order to grow a footprint that consists of more than 70 recycling centers, 200 landfills, and 240 transfer stations, the company has both internal and external growth measures.

Internally, the company aims for volume growth, price increases, and expansion of recycling capabilities.

The company also secures long-term waste collection contracts, invests in recycling infrastructure, and develops recycling programs.

For example, this includes the company's Polymer Center in Las Vegas. This facility started operations in December of last year.

Republic Services

Externally, the company focuses on acquisitions and public-private partnerships to expand its business platform.

RSG strategically acquires recycling and waste companies and environmental solutions businesses and leverages its capabilities to create synergies. This is very typical for serial acquirers. They find good companies that have a "special something." After buying them, they integrate them and improve the overall value of the business.

Additionally, the company uses partnerships with municipalities and local governments to boost external growth.

Through internal and external growth, the company aims to capitalize on the opportunities that come with a total addressable market of more than $110 billion.

In order to grow faster than its peers, the company uses something it calls "Customer Zeal."

Essentially, this customer-centric approach aims to improve loyalty by offering tailored products and services to meet a wide range of customer needs.

Republic Services

The company prioritizes customer satisfaction through innovative sales techniques like Priority Based Selling ("PBS") and Capture pricing tools. These allow the company to identify customer needs and offer solutions that less advanced competitors may not be able to offer.

As we can see in the overview above, the company has a 94% customer retention rate, which is a fantastic number.

Adding to that, the company uses digital capabilities to further stand out.

For example, by increasing its "web-based" capabilities and introducing new tools like online account management and e-commerce channels, the company aims to further improve customer service.

It also has a dispatch platform called "RISE," which connects customers, drivers, and supervisors. The aim here is to improve overall productivity.

Republic Services

With all of this in mind, I want to add a few more facts that make RSG a great long-term play.

As I already briefly mentioned, 80% of the company's revenue has an annuity-type profile. This increases visibility and lowers income volatility.

The collection business represents 70% of total revenue.

55% of its pricing is open market pricing, which means prices are negotiated directly with customers. This adds pricing power.

45% of its revenue is restricted. However, this does not make RSG prone to inflation. Most of these deals are tied to CPI-based indicators or a fixed rate of 4% or higher.

Republic Services

In other words, we're dealing with a business that has pricing power, anti-cyclical demand drivers, and a growth strategy that allows it to capture growth both internally and externally.

Data by YCharts

The biggest risk, to me, is a severe recession that lowered overall economic output and consumption (less trash). Lower commodity prices are also a factor, as the value of recycled materials tends to rise when commodities (in general) become more expensive.

This brings me to the next part of this article.

Recent Events & Shareholder Returns

Last month, RSG reported Q4'23 numbers, which, as the stock price may suggest, were quite good.

On a full-year basis, the company saw 11% higher revenue. This growth was boosted by acquisitions, which contributed 5% to the overall revenue increase.

Both pricing and volumes were tailwinds as well.

Republic Services

Moreover, as we can see above, the company achieved a 60 basis points improvement in adjusted EBITDA margins. This resulted in 13% EBITDA growth.

Even better, looking ahead, the company remains optimistic.

Republic expects revenue to be in the range of $16.100 billion to $16.200 billion. The Company expects growth from average yield on total revenue to be in the range of 5.5% to 6.0% and volume growth to be in the range of 0.0% to 0.5%. Average yield on related business revenue is expected to be in the range of 6.5% to 7.0%. - RSG Q4'23 Earnings Release

This brings me to another very important topic. How does the company spend its cash?

The quote below answers that question:

The predictability of our free cash flows allows us to efficiently execute our capital allocation strategy, which includes investing in acquisitions and returning free cash flow to our shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. We are committed to an efficient capital structure and maintaining our investment grade credit ratings on our senior debt, which was rated BBB+ by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services, A- by Fitch Ratings, Inc. and Baa1 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc. Such ratings have allowed us, and should continue to allow us, to readily access capital markets at competitive rates. - RSG 2023 10-K

In other words, the company is saying that because of its healthy balance sheet and predictable cash flow, it is in a great spot to reward shareholders without taking too much risk.

After hiking its dividend by 8.1% on July 28, 2023, RSG currently yields 1.1%.

This yield is low. For that, we have investors to "blame," who caused RSG's stock price to fly.

After all, RSG has a five-year dividend CAGR of 7.4%. If it weren't for the massive stock price surge in recent years, it would have a much higher yield.

Data by YCharts

It also has a sub-40% payout ratio, which adds a lot of safety.

Moreover, RSG is just five years away from potentially becoming a Dividend Aristocrat, as it has hiked its dividend for 20 consecutive years.

On a side note, while its yield may be low, RSG is a great example of why a lot of low-yielding stocks are fantastic total-return investments.

Sure, income-dependent investors may not like RSG. However, other dividend investor may still enjoy a low-yielding dividend growth stock like RSG, as it has enough growth potential to provide a strong total return.

While its yield does not bother me, I'm a bit bothered by its valuation, as RSG is far from cheap. That's also why I did not buy it last year, just to miss another 25% rally.

Valuation

There's good and bad news.

The good news is that analysts expect the company to maintain elevated growth. This year, EPS is expected to grow by 7%. In 2025 and 2026, EPS growth is expected to average 13%.

These numbers are visible in the chart below.

FAST Graphs

What we also see in the chart above is the bad news I'm going to give you now.

RSG currently trades at a blended P/E ratio of 32.8x

Its 20-year normalized P/E ratio is 21.8x, which is way below the current valuation.

Even its five-year normalized P/E ratio is roughly 27x.

If we combine expected EPS growth, its 1% dividend yield, and a 27x multiple, we get an implied annual return of 4.9% through 2026.

As much as I love RSG and believe that it is a superior dividend growth stock, I cannot make the case that it's a buy at these levels.

Hence, I change my rating to Hold after the latest 25% rally.

My strategy remains unchanged, which is to keep a close eye on the stock for a potential entry in the months ahead.

Takeaway

My fascination with railroads and their important role in the economy led me to explore related investment opportunities, including waste management.

By buying investing in rails and waste management companies, I can own critical companies in various supply chains.

Republic Services stands out as a major player in waste management, as it has an impressive track record of growth and shareholder returns.

While its recent surge in stock price reduces its attractiveness, its strategic positioning, customer-centric approach, and resilient business model make it a compelling long-term investment.

Despite current valuation concerns, I remain on the lookout for an entry, as I believe that RSG would be a fantastic addition to my dividend growth portfolio.

Pros & Cons

Pros:

Stellar Performance : Republic Services has outperformed the S&P 500 by a wide margin over the past ten years (and before that).

: Republic Services has outperformed the S&P 500 by a wide margin over the past ten years (and before that). Robust Business Model : With an 80% annuity-type revenue profile and a diverse portfolio of services, RSG enjoys stability and brings a lot of safety to the table.

: With an 80% annuity-type revenue profile and a diverse portfolio of services, RSG enjoys stability and brings a lot of safety to the table. Strategic Growth Initiatives: RSG's focus on internal growth measures, acquisitions, and partnerships positions it well to capitalize on the growing waste management market, with a total size estimated to be north of $110 billion.

Cons: