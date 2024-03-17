Maskot

Introduction and thesis

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSX:CTS:CA) is a North American-based IT solutions provider. Specializing in delivering transformative technologies and services, Converge aims to help clients navigate the complexities of the digital world. The company operates through a network of subsidiaries, each offering specialized expertise in various aspects of IT solutions.

CTS has the hallmarks of an attractive investment, with impressive growth and scope for margin improvement. This is underpinned by a talented team, deep expertise, and industry tailwinds. Management has executed exceptionally to rapidly gain market share and differentiate itself from many of its peers.

This said, we suspect the coming half-decade will be a period of consolidation, as growth slows and a focus on margins is required. Further, the company could benefit from a transition in its business model toward services, again, requiring internal development.

We believe this will reduce the scope for upside with its share price, particularly following a sharp reversal that heightens the expectations of investors. At a FCF yield of ~10%, investors with higher risk appetites may find this an attractive entry point, however, we suggest patience.

Share price

Data by YCharts

CTS' share price performance has been highly volatile, with returns of over 1000% at its peak, currently sitting at over 330% and far above the wider market. This is a reflection of its impressive growth trajectory and broader financial improvement.

Financial analysis

Capital IQ

Presented above are CTS' financial results.

Business model and strategy

CTS provides comprehensive IT solutions, covering various aspects such as cloud services, cybersecurity, advanced analytics, and digital infrastructure. This focus on developing an end-to-end approach allows the company to cater to diverse client needs and service larger clients who are seeking an all-in-one solution that scales.

CTS has adopted an aggressive acquisition strategy, acquiring various IT companies with specialized expertise. This strategy helps in expanding its service offerings and client base rapidly.

The company currently targets a diverse client base, including enterprises, government organizations, and small to medium-sized businesses. This allows it to maximize its reach and rapidly develop its expertise, rather than specifically seeking to specialize in particular industries.

CTS has expanded its geographical presence by acquiring companies in different regions and broadening its brands. This expansion strategy allows the company to tap into diverse markets, widen its growth potential, and attract international clients.

Establishing partnerships with key technology providers is absolutely critical to creating a compelling offering to leading businesses, as this reflects key expertise, credibility, and the ability to integrate different services efficiently. CTS is building out its relationships rapidly, including the following businesses.

CTS

The company has benefited from the following three industry trends, which we expect to continue in the coming years:

Cloud - Investment in cloud infrastructure is a snowballing trend as costs have declined on a global scale, given the enormous benefits universally for businesses, particularly as the collection and utilization of data increases.

Cybersecurity Solutions: Given the increasing threats to digital assets (and the creation of digital assets themselves), the need for high-quality cybersecurity infrastructure is increasing. This includes threat detection, risk assessment, and the implementation of security measures to protect clients from cyber threats.

Data Analytics and AI: CTS is currently investing heavily in its analytics capabilities and AI solutions. This is primed to be the key innovation in the coming decades, with significant value offered to almost every business. This will contribute to significant spending as corporates seek the expertise to maximize their value extraction for the technology.

Lesser services provided that will support the consistency of revenue generation include:

Managed Services: This includes ongoing maintenance, support, and monitoring, contributing to long-term client relationships and steady revenue generation.

Consultancy Services: The company provides consultancy services to help clients plan and implement IT strategies. Given the growing complexity of the environment, this is increasingly important.

Financials

CTS' revenue growth has been impressive, with a CAGR of +43% since FY18. Growth has consistently been in the double-digits, with the business currently up +25% in the LTM period.

CTS' recent performance has been strong, albeit exhibiting a clear slowdown, with top-line revenue growth of +37.3%, +29.2%, +38.0%, and +1.6% in its last four quarters. In conjunction with this, margins have broadly flatlined.

CTS is facing a combination of long-term tailwinds and near-term headwinds, which is likely why its growth rate is lower than historically achieved but still impressive. With the current macroeconomic environment dominated by inflation and interest rates, corporates are scrutinizing budgets as consumer demand softens, contributing to cost-cutting. This contributes to delayed IT projects and reduced mandates.

Offsetting this, however, is the broader increased demand for transformational technology projects we have discussed previously. AI, Cloud, and Cyber are the three key factors Management highlights, which aligns with our observations.

Key takeaways from CTS' most recent quarter are:

Backlog has declined by $67m compared to Q3, reaching $412m (15% of FY23 revenue).

Management is seeing growth from higher-end services, while also deepening its relationships with existing clients. The expectation is for pipeline momentum to be driven by modernization and interest in AI.

Product revenue comprises 75% of revenue in Q4 (Hardware and Software) while Services comprises 25%. There continues to be a transition to the latter, which should allow for margin improvement.

Capital IQ

Presented above is Wall Street's consensus view on the coming years.

Analysts are forecasting a slowdown in growth, with a CAGR of +6% into FY27F. In conjunction with this, margins are expected to remain flat at the current levels.

These forecasts imply a disappointing medium-term ahead. Although material M&A is not priced in, we would expect CTS to achieve a superior rate to this, owing to its aggressive go-to-market strategy and industry tailwinds, alongside its expertise acquired. Further, we are expecting margin improvement through optimization and scale. Analysts likely suspect its cost base has run away sufficiently that any synergies are already reflected.

Capital IQ

CTS' margins have persistently trended up, with EBITDA-M increasing from 3% in FY18 to 6% in FY23. This is primarily driven by scale advantages, with GPM up 6ppts. Offsetting this is greater investment in its operating capabilities, with S&A spending as a % of revenue increasing by 4ppts.

The trajectory is not overly surprising given the degree to which scale has increased, although we are slightly concerned that improvement has slowed to a halt in the last few quarters. The acceleration in S&A spending at a rate beyond revenue growth, which is slowing, implies a degree of slippage with scale. This is particularly the case given the number of acquisitions conducted during the historical period, although we must allow Management time to deliver synergies.

Balance sheet consideration

CTS is conservatively financed, with a ND/EBITDA ratio of 1.3x. This positions the company well to maintain its M&A strategy alongside initiating consistent distributions to shareholders.

Although we are supportive of M&A, it must be accretive on a margin and returns basis, thus being beneficial for existing shareholders and the long-term success of the business. This is not so clear-cut, at least from an overarching perspective. The M&A has certainly been dilutive on a returns basis, with ROE declining to single digits (when adjusting for non-recurring restructuring costs). Margins are less clear, although its larger acquisitions do coincide with margins flatlining. We suggest investors keenly follow the level of costs falling away through synergies.

Competitive positioning

The company's business model is fairly competitive in our view, reflecting clearly impressive competence and an understanding of how to scale at a c-suite level. This said, differentiation is difficult and so materially exceeding the industry consistently is unlikely. This said, the following factors are important considerations in our view:

Adaptation to Technological Trends: The company's focus on emerging technologies positions it well in an evolving IT landscape.

Global Demand for IT Services: The increasing reliance on digital technologies globally has led to a growing demand for IT services.

Cross-Selling Opportunities: Its increasingly diversified service portfolio resulting from acquisitions creates healthy cross-selling opportunities.

Investment in Talent: Its growing brands position CTS better to acquire expertise and new clients through recruitment.

Industry analysis

Seeking Alpha

Presented above is a comparison of CTS' growth and profitability to the average of its industry, as defined by Seeking Alpha (22 companies).

CTS' performance relative to its peers is a reflection of its current lifecycle trajectory. The business is currently in its growth phase, allowing it to materially outperform from this perspective. Interestingly, its peers have achieved an impressive level, in spite of the maturity of the industry, reflecting the strength of its tailwinds.

Its margins, however, are lower than its peers, and noticeably so. To a degree, this is expected and so the question is whether there is sufficient runway to revert toward its peer group's mean. We are hesitant to suggest this given the current delta present and the slowing margin improvement.

Valuation

Capital IQ

CTS is currently trading at 8x LTM EBITDA and 7x NTM EBITDA. This is a discount to its historical average.

A discount to its historical average is warranted in our view, primarily due to expectation. Investors priced in a continuation of its strong growth, alongside the associated margin improvement. The latter, at a minimum, appears to be derailed, requiring a discount to sufficiently price this in.

Further, CTS is trading at a deep discount to its peers on both a LTM EBITDA basis and NTM PE basis. This suggests investors are expecting the business to normalize below its peers on both growth and margins, alongside further factors such as its weighting toward Hardware and Services (rather than recurring software, which is more lucrative). We concur with a discount, although believe the degree is too high given its FCF yield exceeds 9%.

Overall, we do believe the stock is undervalued, although not materially so. This is due to its FCF yield being below its historical average, which suggests new investors are buying in at a premium on a cash basis.

Key risks with our thesis

The risks to our current thesis are:

[Upside] Successful adaptation to emerging technologies in a superior fashion to its peers.

[Upside] Expansion of strategic partnerships and into new geographies.

[Downside] Failure to keep pace with industry trends.

[Downside] Economic downturn impacting IT spending.

Final thoughts

CTS has experienced an impressive few years and rewarded investors for this. The business has developed an impressive business model and is primed to benefit from industry tailwinds. This said, it is far larger and so is expected to face greater competition and lower contribution from M&A.

Further, it now needs to deliver margin improvement but we struggle to see the scope for this, particularly given the recent years of limited improvement. This will make CTS less attractive relative to its peers in the long-term and so investors need to consider this in conjunction with its valuation.

Following a sharp decline in its share price, we suspect investors will require clear evidence of a noticeable improvement before material positive price action. We see limited scope for this.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.