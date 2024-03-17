Gian Lorenzo Ferretti Photography

Real Estate Weekly Outlook

U.S. equity markets declined for a second straight week as benchmark interest surged to the cusp of three-month highs after a critical slate of inflation data showed uncomfortably elevated price pressures in February. Fueled by a reacceleration in energy prices driven by ongoing geopolitical turmoil, both the Consumer and Producer Price Index reports were hotter-than-anticipated, while survey data reflected pessimism that inflation is indeed under control. Ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting this week, the insidious inflation prints pushed expectations of the Fed's first rate cut to the back half of 2024.

Hoya Capital

Posting a second week of declines following a stretch of 16-of-18 weekly gains, the S&P 500 declined by 0.4% this week. Consistent with the theme throughout the Fed's tightening cycle, the jump in benchmark interest rates hit small- and mid-caps particularly hard, as the Small-Cap 600 slid nearly 2%, while the Mid-Cap 400 posted declines of 1.0%. Real estate equities - the most "Fed-sensitive" segment of the economy - were slammed this week as renewed rate headwinds sapped much of the remaining upside momentum following an otherwise strong quarter of earnings results. The Equity REIT Index tumbled 2.9% on the week, with 17-of-18 property sectors in positive territory, while the Mortgage REIT Index slipped 0.6%. Homebuilders were also laggards after mixed results from Lennar indicated that the prospects of a housing market rebound in 2024 remain largely at the feet of the Fed.

Hoya Capital

Bonds were also under pressure across the yield and maturity curve this week as benchmark interest rates jumped to the cusp of three-month highs on the heels of disappointing inflation data and a further jump in energy prices. The 10-Year Treasury Yield closed the week at 4.30% - up 22 basis points on the week - finishing barely below its three-month high of 4.33%. Meanwhile, the policy-sensitive 2-Year Treasury Yield jumped 24 basis points to 4.73%. Crude Oil prices - which has been the key "swing" inflation input over the past year - jumped another 4% this week to four-month highs. Swaps markets are now pricing in a 59% probability that the Fed will cut rates in June - down from 70% last week - and see a 76% likelihood that rate cuts will begin by July. Markets now anticipate just 2.9 rate cuts this year, which actually dipped below the Fed's median dot plot for the first time this year. As recently as January, markets had priced in 7 rate cuts for the year.

Hoya Capital

Real Estate Economic Data

Below, we recap the most important macroeconomic data points over this past week affecting the residential and commercial real estate marketplace.

Hoya Capital

All eyes were on the Consumer Price Index report this week, which was perhaps best characterized as "lukewarm" - showing some conflicting signals in February following a period of definitive disinflation in the back half of 2023. Headline CPI increased 0.4% month-over-month and increased by 3.2% from a year ago - slightly above consensus estimates of 0.3% and 3.1%, respectively. Core CPI - which excludes food and energy - rose 0.4% on the month and 3.8% on the year, which was also slightly above expectations. Beneath the surface of the CPI report, we see a continued distortion from the lagged recognition of shelter inflation, which accounted for more than half of the increase in both the Core CPI and Headline CPI Index.

Hoya Capital

CPI-ex-Shelter - the metric we watch most closely given the substantial lags in the BLS' shelter inflation metrics - posted an annual increase of 1.8% - which marked the ninth consecutive month below the Fed's 2% policy objective. The CPI Shelter Index rose 0.4% for the month and 5.7% for the year, which clashes with private market data from Apartment List, Zillow, and Redfin showing that annual rent inflation has trended around 0% over the past quarter. Substituting the Apartment List National Rent Index (ALNRI) for the CPI Housing component shows that Core CPI would have instead shown a 0.8% year-over-year increase in February. While shelter drove about 40% of the monthly increase, r ising gasoline prices explained another 40% while transportation services (airfares, insurance) drove the remaining 20%.

Hoya Capital

Following the relatively "lukewarm" Consumer Price Index report, the Producer Price Index was outright "hot," showing a more uncomfortable reversal in the recent deflationary trends in goods prices, driven by a jump in fuel prices amid ongoing geopolitical disruptions. The Headline PPI increased 0.6% in February from the prior month - well above the 0.3% consensus estimate - while the Core PPI and Core ex-Trade metrics were also hotter than forecast. On an annual basis, Headline PPI rose 1.6% - the highest year-over-year increase since September 2023. Driving the increase was a sudden jump in the PPI Goods index, which surged 1.2% during the month and 0.3% from a year earlier, which follows five straight months of declines. Much of this increase was traced to a 7% sequential jump in gasoline prices and a 16% surge in diesel fuel prices, while food prices also unexpectedly jumped in February. The report could have been even worse, if not for a cooldown in the PPI Services index - which had been an area of "sticky" inflation - which posted a 0.3% increase - down from 0.6% last month.

Hoya Capital

Other data points provided conflicting signals on the economic outlook. Following a relatively soft slate of economic data in the prior week, weekly Jobless Claims data this week was stronger than anticipated, including a sharp downward revision to Continuing Claims metrics. Meanwhile, a key look into the health and sentiment of the U.S. consumer, data this week showed that Retail Sales rebounded modestly in February after seeing their steepest decline in nearly a year during the month prior. Total Retail Sales rose 0.6% in February - slightly below the 0.8% consensus expectation - which translated to a year-over-year increase of 1.5%. On the upside, home improvement stores reported a solid rebound in sales in February following a period of notable weakness in 2023 as higher rates chilled housing market activity and delayed remodeling and repair activity. Curiously, home furnishing stores posted weak sales in February, dragging their year-over-year declines to over 10%.

Hoya Capital

Meanwhile, data released by both the University of Michigan and the NY Fed showed that consumers expressed more pessimistic views on inflation and the broader economy than in prior months. The NY Fed's Survey of Consumer Expectations showed that median five-year expectations climbed to a six-month high of 2.9% in February. Consumers also indicated more anxiety over job prospects, with 14.5% of respondents concerned about losing their job this year - the highest in three years. The Michigan Consumer Confidence Index also declined in March for the first time in four months, which follows a notable improvement from the recession-like levels seen for much of 2022 and 2023. The survey's reading of one-year inflation expectations was steady at 3.0% - down from the recent peak at above 5% in 2022, but still well above the pre-pandemic average of around 2.5%. The survey's five-year inflation outlook held steady at 2.9% for the fourth straight month.

Hoya Capital

Equity REIT & Homebuilder Week In Review

Best & Worst Performance This Week Across the REIT Sector

Hoya Capital

This week, we published Losers of REIT Earnings Season. After covering the Winners of REIT Earnings Season last week, Part 2 of our Earnings Recap focused on the worst-performing property sectors and common threads shared by these laggards. While there were no major "bombshells" this earnings season, there were pockets of relative weakness seen in the interest-rate-sensitive property sectors - net lease and office - along with goods-oriented sectors. Surging interest expense - not property-level fundamentals - was again the culprit behind much of this pain, underscoring the continued challenges facing more highly leveraged private real estate portfolios. Office REIT results were actually decent relative to the dismal narrative - showing a much-needed pickup in leasing activity in late 2023 - but the prospects for a recovery rest largely at the feet of the Fed, as elevated rates continue to put downward pressure on both valuations and free cash flows, thereby fueling the self-reinforcing cycle of distress. Oversupply headwinds have pressured fundamentals for the long-outperforming multifamily and storage sectors, but noted a modest uptick in demand in early 2024, while the Fed-induced slowdown in construction activity should soon ease supply pressures.

Hoya Capital

Consistent with this "Winners and Losers" theme, we a half-dozen changes in dividend payouts this week - four on the upside and two on the downside. We saw dividend hikes this week from four equity REITs: Equity Residential (EQR) raised its dividend by 2%, UDR (UDR) raised by 1%, W. P. Carey (WPC) raised by 1%, and NewLake Capital (OTCQX:NLCP) while raised its dividend by 2.5%. As telegraphed in its earnings call last month, we also saw a 5% dividend reduction from American Tower (AMT), and a 25% reduction from mortgage REIT Granite Point (GPMT). NAREIT's newly-published T-Tracker data this week showed that REITs reported average FFO growth of 2.0% in 2023 - led by strength from industrial, residential, and hotel REITs, which was roughly 9% above the pre-pandemic level. Slowing from the 15% FFO growth rate in 2023, the sluggish growth in 2023 resulted primarily from rising interest expense, which offset solid property-level NOI growth of nearly 4%. While REITs noted that 91% of debt is fixed-rate, the 9% sleeve of variable-rate debt still had a material impact. Also of note, REIT dividends were roughly flat in 2023 compared to the prior year, which kept the dividend payout ratio at 72% in Q4 - still below the longer-run averages of around 80%.

Hoya Capital

Cannabis: We saw fourth-quarter results from the final half-dozen REITs this week. Beginning with the upside standouts, small-cap NewLake Capital rallied 5% after reporting solid fourth-quarter results, noting that it collected 100% of rents despite the "very challenging environment for the cannabis industry." As previously noted, NLCP also hiked its quarterly dividend by 2.5% to $0.41/share (10.2% dividend yield). NCLP - which owns 31 properties across 12 states - reported that its full-year AFFO increased 5.2% in 2023 to $1.89/share, while maintaining 100% occupancy rates after resolving delinquencies from two tenants: Revolutionary Clinics and Calypso. NLCP highlighted several potential regulatory catalysts in the quarters ahead at both the federal and state level, including the potential federal rescheduling of cannabis, which would result in a "meaningful improvement in credit risk profile and a significant increase in cash flow." NLCP - which has traded OTC since its 2021 IPO - also expressed frustration on its earnings call that it continues to be blocked from "uplisting" by both Nasdaq and NYSE due to its cannabis activity, pointing out that its NYSE-listed cannabis REIT peer Innovative Industrial (IIPR) is "identical" to NLCP.

Hoya Capital

Sticking in the cannabis space, small-cap cannabis-focused mortgage REIT Chicago Atlantic Real Estate (REFI) - which went public in 2021 and manages a loan book totaling $356M - was little-changed this week after reporting fourth-quarter results showing steady loan performance across its portfolio despite the ongoing headwinds on its tenant operators. REFI reported distributable EPS of $0.53 in Q4 - which covered its $0.47/share quarterly dividend - and noted that its Book Value Per Share declined by 1.5% to $14.94, primarily due to the special dividend of $0.29 declared Q4. REFI noted that it is "incrementally positive with our outlook on the industry and our operators, as they benefit from the improving sentiment and strong demand." Like its aforementioned peer, REFI cited potential catalyst related to pending federal legislation, noting the "positive credit quality impact that would result from the elimination of 280E associated without rescheduling. The elimination of this tax burden will be a huge win for the industry as a whole, leading to significantly improved cash flow generation among our borrowers." REFI reiterated that it expects to maintain a dividend payout ratio based on Distributable Earnings per share of 90% to 100% on a full year basis.

Hoya Capital

Apartment: Small-cap BRT Apartments (BRT) - which owns 28 apartment communities across roughly a dozen Sunbelt markets totaling 7,707 units - gained 2% this week after it reported solid fourth-quarter results. The final apartment REIT to post results this earnings season, BRT reported that its full-year adjusted FFO was flat in 2023 compared to the prior year at $1.52, as higher interest expense negated solid property-level performance. BRT reported same-store NOI growth of 5.5% in 2023, but interest expense jumped more than 40% from the prior year, representing an incremental $0.37/share drag on its full-year earnings. Leasing trends were a bit stronger than its other Sunbelt-focused peers, with BRT recording blended spreads of 1.1% in Q4 (+3.9% on renewals, -2.5% on new leases), which was above the -1.5% average among the four other Sunbelt REITs. Unlike its peers which reported a sequential acceleration in early 2024, however, BRT noted that blended spreads cooled to 0.1% QTD (+2.9% renewals, -3.3% on new leases). BRT did not provide formal guidance, but instead provided descriptive commentary, noting that it expects the "operational environment to be consistent with other Sunbelt-focused operators with new supply muting new and renewal lease rent growth until at least the second half of 2024."

Hoya Capital

Data Center: On the downside this week, Equinix (EQIX) - the largest data center REIT and one of the top-performing REITs over the past year - dipped nearly 7% after it announced a "planned leadership transition" whereby its current President and CEO Charles Meyers will transition to the role of Executive Chairman. Meyers had been CEO for the past six years, during which time EQIX has produced total returns that are roughly 5x above the broader REIT index. Equinix hired Google Cloud Go-to-Market President Adaire Fox-Martin to serve as Equinix's President and CEO. Fox-Martin, who has been on Equinix's board since 2020, has been at Google Cloud for three years and has also held global positions at software companies such as SAP. As discussed in Winners of REIT Earnings Season, Data Center REITs - the physical hub of Artificial Intelligence - delivered the strongest returns this earnings season despite a mixed slate of results. EQIX was the clear upside standout, citing "accelerating AI demand, robust pricing dynamics, and continued momentum" across its data center and digital services portfolios. EQIX reported full-year FFO growth of 8.7% in 2023 and expects growth to accelerate to 8.8% in 2024. Pricing power remained impressive, with EQIX recording same-store revenue growth of 10% - its fourth-straight quarter of double-digit growth.

Hoya Capital

Mortgage REIT Week In Review

Mortgage REITs posted more muted declines than their equity REIT peers this week, with the iShares Mortgage REIT ETF (REM) finishing lower by 0.6% led by strength from commercial mREITs. We're in the heart of "dividend declaration season" for the mREIT sector, and news this week was generally quite positive, as expected, on the heels of a solid earnings season in which dividend coverage improved significantly with the limited exception of a handful of office-focused lenders. Of the 16 mREITs that declared dividends this week, 15 held their dividends steady while 1 - the aforementioned Granite Point (GPMT) - lowered its payout by 25%. Among the notable mREITs to maintain their payouts were the two largest residential mREITs - Annaly Capital (NLY) and AGNC Investment (AGNC) - and the two largest commercial mREITs - Starwood Property (STWD) and Blackstone Mortgage (BXMT).

Hoya Capital

As noted in our Earnings Recap, macroeconomic conditions finally turned favorable for residential mortgage REITs in late 2023, fueling one of the strongest quarters in recent history for residential mREITs, but the party may be short-lived as interest rate headwinds have re-emerged in early 2024. Overall, residential mREITs reported an average 2.2% increase in BVPS, while distributable EPS more-than-doubled in Q4 compared to the prior quarter, which resulted in a far-more-comfortable dividend payout ratio compared to the prior quarter. As expected, the rate-sensitive agency-focused names reported a solid mid-to-high single-digit sequential increase in Q4. Among the leaders this week, Cherry Hill (CHMI) gained nearly 5% after it held its dividend steady despite its disappointing fourth-quarter results.

Hoya Capital

Results from commercial mortgage REITs showed a worsening of office delinquency rates, but relatively stable loan performance across other major property sectors. Commercial mREITs reported an average 1% decline in Book Value Per Share ("BVPS") in Q4 and reported aggregate EPS that was exactly even with the prior quarter - not a bad quarter overall - but there were several notably weak reports including the two private-equity sponsored mREITs with a high degree of office loan exposure - KKR Real Estate (KREF) and Ares Commercial (ACRE) - which each cut their dividend. While the office sector was responsible for the majority of loan issues, we did see some limited pockets of loan distress in multifamily and in construction loans, but certainly not the types of widespread issues that recent reporting would suggest.

Hoya Capital

2024 Performance Recap & 2023 Review

Through eleven weeks of 2024, real estate equities have lagged the broader equity benchmarks following a powerful year-end rebound in 2023. The Equity REIT Index is lower by -3.4%, while the Mortgage REIT Index is lower by -4.3%. This compares with the 7.5% gain on the S&P 500, the 5.4% gain for the S&P Mid-Cap 400, and the -2.2% decline for the S&P Small-Cap 600. Within the REIT sector, 5 of the 18 property sectors are higher for the year, led on the upside by Billboard, Regional Mall, and Data Center REITs, while Cell Tower and Farmland REITs have lagged on the downside. At 4.30%, the 10-Year Treasury Yield is higher by 43 basis points on the year, while the 2-Year Treasury Yield has risen 30 basis points to 4.73%. Following a late-year rally in the final months of 2023, the Bloomberg US Bond Index is lower by -1.7% this year. WTI Crude Oil is higher by 14.5% this year, lifting the broader Commodities complex higher by 1.9% on the year.

Hoya Capital

Economic Calendar In The Week Ahead

All eyes will be on the Federal Reserve in the week ahead. While the FOMC will surely hold benchmark interest rates steady at the current 5.5% upper bound, investors will be focused on updated "dot plots" and commentary from Fed Chair Powell for indications on when rate cuts will begin - and how many cuts to expect in 2024. We'll see a busy slate of housing market data - the sector that has borne the brunt of the Fed's policy shifts - which is expected to show that the early-2024 housing market rebound has been more muted than once expected as mortgage rates have retraced half of their late-2023 pull-back. On Monday, we'll see NAHB Homebuilder Sentiment data for March, which is expected to remain below the "neutral" 50-level for a seventh straight month. On Tuesday, we'll see Housing Starts and Building Permits data for February, which is expected to show a continued moderation in construction activity amid a still-challenging financing environment for both single-family and multi-family development. We'll also see Existing Home Sales data on Thursday, which is expected to show that sales activity remained near three-decade lows in February. We'll also be watching the CB Leading Index - a composite of ten forward-looking economic indicators - which is expected to post a remarkable 23rd consecutive month of declines, underscoring the unique duplicity observed in the economic data over the past two years.

Hoya Capital

For an in-depth analysis of all real estate sectors, check out all of our quarterly reports: Apartments, Homebuilders, Manufactured Housing, Student Housing, Single-Family Rentals, Cell Towers, Casinos, Industrial, Data Center, Malls, Healthcare, Net Lease, Shopping Centers, Hotels, Billboards, Office, Farmland, Storage, Timber, Mortgage, and Cannabis.

Disclosure: Hoya Capital Real Estate advises two Exchange-Traded Funds listed on the NYSE. In addition to any long positions listed below, Hoya Capital is long all components in the Hoya Capital Housing 100 Index and in the Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield Index. Index definitions and a complete list of holdings are available on our website.

Hoya Capital

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.