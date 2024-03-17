Galeanu Mihai

Please note all $ figures in $CAD, not $USD, unless otherwise stated.

Introduction

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSX:ENGH:CA) is a software company that serves different verticals selling enterprise software. These targets are generally mission-critical software that focus in one of many verticals like transportation, video collaboration/conferencing, fleet management and supply chain, customer experience, public safety, and transit and fare collection.

Over the years, the company has had an impressive growth-by-acquisition strategy that has allowed them to outperform over the long term. More recently however, despite decent growth, the multiple has contracted and shares have gone nowhere over the last five years. With the latest Q1 2024 results behind us, the market reacted negatively to the news and shares dropped 7%. In this article, I'll discuss the latest results of the company, my outlook and thoughts on valuation, and why I see the company as undervalued in the market today.

Background

When looking at the historical price performance of Enghouse Systems, the company has delivered a total return of 1703%, outpacing the TSX's return of just 526%. On an annualized basis, shares Enghouse has delivered a compounded annual return of 15.6% on average per year, which is certainly a respectable return, delivering above-market returns through both capital appreciation and dividends. More recently however, the company's shares have underperformed delivering a total return of just 18% compared to the TSX's return of 59% over the last five years.

When looking at what's been driving these long-term returns, it's been nearly a direct result of the company's financial performance. Over the last 20 years, the company has compounded revenues at a CAGR of 11.9% and EBITDA at a CAGR of 11.2%. More recently, in the last decade, the company has grown revenues and EBTIDA at CAGRs of 9.7% and 11.3%, respectively, indicating that the growth rate hasn't really slowed down (source: S&P Capital IQ).

Recent Results and Outlook

Based on the company's latest quarter for Q1 2024 that was released on March 13, the market didn't seem to like the quarterly results as shares were down about 7% the following day. For the quarter, the company had revenue clock in at $120.5 million, which was up 13.2% against the same quarter last year. The recurring revenue side of the business (i.e., all the SaaS and maintenance sales that make up the majority of the company's revenues) increased by 27.2%.

Surprisingly, EBITDA didn't grow as fast as revenues. Adjusted EBITDA came in at $32.6 million, implying a 28.8% EBITDA margin. Compared to EBITDA of $32.3 million in Q1 2023, this was an increase of only 7.4%, so the EBITDA margin actually contracted by about 150 basis points.

For a software company like Enghouse Systems, this isn't something you want to see. Historically, the company had kept margins steady in the low 30s range but it hasn't really been able to increase that over time. Much less not increasing margins, a contraction is certainly not positive.

Analyzing the income statement to unpack what led to the margin contraction, this was mostly as a result of items not impacting key operating expenses, as operating expenses as a percentage of revenue actually declined. So as long as Enghouse keeps SG&A as a percentage of revenue low, I'm not too concerned about the minor fluctuations in the EBITDA margin.

The company generally has pretty high free cash flow conversion because it's an asset light business with minimal capex and practically no debt. At quarter end, the company had cash on hand of $247.4 million with its only major liabilities being its accounts payables, which is more than covered by receivables. As such, the company is in a pretty good spot to invest back into the business and make acquisitions.

Speaking of acquisitions, one of the recent acquisitions that occurred after quarter end was an acquisition that Enghouse did of a company called Mediasite Assets. Mediasite Assets is a software company that basically does SaaS video solutions primarily in the Japanese market. Sonic Foundry (OTCPK:SOFO), the company who sold Mediasite Assets to Enghouse, was in the process of focusing on other businesses and likely cleaning up its balance sheet as it had a lot of debt. With the cash on hand that Enghouse had, it paid USD$15.5 million, which was probably a good deal considering the predicament Sonic Foundry was in.

Over the last few months, Enghouse Systems has done a number of acquisitions like Qumu and Lifesize. M&A isn't new to the company's playbook and it's historically had a good track record of finding, purchasing, and integrating acquisitions. It certainly seems to have the balance sheet to continue making good acquisitions, preferring to rely on cash flow from operations to finance the deals as well, rarely taking on debt or issuing stock to complete them. Over the last ten years, the share count is essentially flat (source: S&P Capital IQ).

In my view, I think the market overreacted to some negative news during the quarter. We discussed margins, but another would be the revenue decline from Lifesize, which had a drop in sales compared to the previous quarter. Some near-term decline should have been expected in my view since the company was basically taking this company from a bankruptcy situation and a few customers migrated to alternatives due to the fears that they wouldn't be around. Clearly, that was a temporary issue and now that Enghouse is spearheading Lifesize, we shouldn't expect future declines in my view.

Overall, I think the outlook looks pretty strong for Enghouse. The company should be able to generate about $130 million in free cash flow in 2024 with the added bump of $20 million in revenue from the latest Mediasite acquisition. So going forward, consistent with historical growth rates, I believe about 7-10% growth can be expected. Enghouse essentially has the highest level of cash it's ever had on its books so the company seems very well positioned to do more M&A and take advantage of lower multiples this year.

Finally, what leaves me confident in the future outlook is management's skin in the game. According to S&P Capital IQ, CEO Stephen J. Sadler has an 11% stake in the company so his interests are aligned with shareholders. As a testament to the management's confidence in the business, a dividend increase of 18.2% was announced, bringing the quarterly dividend to $0.26 per share. This will mark the 16th consecutive increase in the company's history and implies a yield on the stock of around 3.2%, making it an attractive investment opportunity for both growth and income oriented investors.

Valuation

Currently, there are 3 analysts who cover Enghouse Systems' stock, two of which have 'buy' ratings and the other which has a 'hold' rating. Collectively, the analysts have an average price target is $39.55, with a high estimate of $43.24 and a low estimate of $37.21 (source: TD Securities). From the current price to the average price target one year out, this implies about 22.4% upside, not including the 3.2% dividend yield. With total return potential of 25.6%, this implies that analysts are very bullish on the near-term outlook of the company. In addition, with just 3 sell side analysts, it seems that Enghouse is underfollowed by the analyst community and likely doesn't have the institutional following it deserves as a high-quality Canadian company.

Over the last few years, Enghouse Systems' multiple has underwent compression. Some of this might be due to lower growth expectations, but the company is now traded well below its historical average EV/EBITDA multiple at around 12.3x EV/EBITDA at present.

When comparing to other software peers, Enghouse Systems stands out as one of the cheaper companies in the group. Particularly against Canadian enterprise software companies like Descartes (DSG:CA), Constellation Software (CSU:CA), and Open Text (OTEX:CA), it seems that Enghouse Systems has roughly half the multiple of these peers despite having 70% of its revenues being recurring, no debt, a healthy cash position for M&A, and high-single digit free cash flow growth potential. So to me, Enghouse is the no-brainer buy of the group.

In terms of the risks to the investment thesis, while there isn't many, the main ones would be related to the acquisition strategy. So far, the company has had a good track record but integrated acquisitions and realizing synergies can be tricky. There's also risks that Enghouse doesn't find attractive targets to buy or the risk that the company overpays for targets. Another risk would be security breaches. Any sort of technological failures and breaches could have serious financial consequences and reputational damages, so this is something to watch too. Finally, the technological landscape is ever evolving and while some of its software has competitive advantages that differentiates itself in the marketplace, competition from well-capitalized vendors is a risk to monitor.

Conclusion

At a time when it can be hard to find value in an ever increasing market, I think Enghouse stands out as a high-quality company that has growth at a value price. In my view, I think the company has proven that it has been a disciplined acquirer and strong capital allocator, rarely using debt and never issuing stock to fund deals. All of its growth is as a direct result of reinvesting cash flows into acquisitions at high rates of return. Despite impressive long-term performance, the market is completely sleeping on the opportunity as the valuation multiple has diverged considerably from Canadian software peers. For a company that should grow free cash flow at 7-10% long-term, a 12.3x EBITDA multiple seems like a bargain price to pay for an asset light software company that's debt free and cashed up for more deals. As such, I rate shares as a 'buy'.

