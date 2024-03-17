Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

The Beauty Health Company: A Turnaround Post Earnings?

Moats and Monopolies profile picture
Moats and Monopolies
669 Followers

Summary

  • Moats and Monopolies focuses on long only, high quality businesses but occasionally likes to dabble in contrarian turnaround stories.
  • The Beauty Health Company recently saw a single day 60%+ drop, after botching a new product launch, losing their CEO and refusing to answer analyst questions.
  • Marla Beck has been appointed permanent CEO, and she brings a strong track record within the industry from the founding of the Bluemercury cosmetics chain and subsequent sale to Macy's.
  • Along with new CFO, Michael Monahan, the company is being transformed with a new singular focus on extracting value from and scaling its core product.
  • SKIN is a risky, long term opportunity that may reward those who can hold their nerves through high levels of volatility.

Rollercoaster Train

DNY59

Moats and Monopolies

Here at Moats and Monopolies, we do things a little bit differently. We write exclusively about companies that we own in our publicly shared portfolio, which beat the S&P 500 by nearly 10% in 2023.

This article was written by

Moats and Monopolies profile picture
Moats and Monopolies
669 Followers
Here at Moats and Monopolies, we look for the highest quality businesses around the world. We are part owners in companies with strong competitive advantages, high free cash flow margins, secure balance sheets and understandable business models.Our portfolio is openly shared exclusively on Seeking Alpha for you to follow along with our investing journey. In our analyses, we endeavour to be rationale and objective. Our aim is to find companies that will beat index funds over the long term.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SKIN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SKIN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SKIN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SKIN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.