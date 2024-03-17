Cecilie_Arcurs

No matter what, it seems that some stocks are completely incapable of avoiding the so-called "penalty box." Each and every earnings quarter is read in a negative light, and momentum only works in the downward direction.

It's these types of overlooked value plays, however, that can be the most appealing investments in an otherwise expensive stock market, and I have my eye on Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR). The collaboration and work management tool has slipped more after releasing Q4 earnings, bringing year-to-date losses to nearly 20%. It's a great time, in my view, for investors to re-assess the bull case for this name.

Data by YCharts

I last wrote a bullish note on Smartsheet in December, when the stock was trading at $48 per share. Now substantially lower than that, I'm willing to overlook slight deceleration in top-line growth rates as a tradeoff to a lower valuation and improving margins.

All considered, Smartsheet's risk factors are not materially different than the broader software sector. The company has seen bigger churn rates in the SMB segment, a function of companies tightening their belts in a tougher macro environment. In my view, Smartsheet is at the bottom of a macro-driven cycle and still has both the sales engine and the product to overcome it.

Here's a refresher as to what I believe will drive long-term gains for Smartsheet:

Companies continue to look for ways to streamline processes and drive efficiencies. 2023 brought a wave of layoffs and headcount reductions, but with it a focus on efficiency as well. That is Smartsheet's bread and butter: making sure projects are moving smoothly, and that resources are used to capacity.

2023 brought a wave of layoffs and headcount reductions, but with it a focus on efficiency as well. That is Smartsheet's bread and butter: making sure projects are moving smoothly, and that resources are used to capacity. Remote work and distributed teams are gaining in prominence. Now realizing that productivity doesn't suffer as much as originally thought when teams go remote, some companies are relaxing their expectations for employees to be fully back in the office even after the pandemic subsides. Some companies have even let their employees know it's okay to work remotely indefinitely. But remote teams need a workspace to collaborate in, and tools like Smartsheet are perfect complements for that. This is especially true for distributed teams, where people are in different locations and some are in-person while others are remote: tools like Smartsheet help to rein in the geographic distance.

Now realizing that productivity doesn't suffer as much as originally thought when teams go remote, some companies are relaxing their expectations for employees to be fully back in the office even after the pandemic subsides. Some companies have even let their employees know it's okay to work remotely indefinitely. But remote teams need a workspace to collaborate in, and tools like Smartsheet are perfect complements for that. This is especially true for distributed teams, where people are in different locations and some are in-person while others are remote: tools like Smartsheet help to rein in the geographic distance. Smartsheet is moving upmarket and reducing its reliance on SMB. As Smartsheet has proven its utility and flexed its muscles as a more prominent public company, the company has been able to sign larger deals. Though the company is currently exposed to SMB weakness, in the long run it will have a more stable enterprise customer base. The company has nearly 2,000 customers that generate more than $100,000 in ARR. The average customer is also upgrading their relationship with Smartsheet: net revenue retention rates are clocking in around 120%, which exceeds most other SaaS stocks.

As Smartsheet has proven its utility and flexed its muscles as a more prominent public company, the company has been able to sign larger deals. Though the company is currently exposed to SMB weakness, in the long run it will have a more stable enterprise customer base. The company has nearly 2,000 customers that generate more than $100,000 in ARR. The average customer is also upgrading their relationship with Smartsheet: net revenue retention rates are clocking in around 120%, which exceeds most other SaaS stocks. Horizontal software and broad use cases. "Horizontal" is a term for a software company that is broadly applicable to virtually any industry and virtually any team or function within a company, making it addressable market-wide.

"Horizontal" is a term for a software company that is broadly applicable to virtually any industry and virtually any team or function within a company, making it addressable market-wide. High gross margins. Smartsheet's 80%+ pro forma gross margins are among the highest in the software industry, and enable the company to achieve significant operating leverage as it scales.

Against these opportunities, the only risk that is more company-specific to Smartsheet is heightened competition. The collaboration software space has gotten crowded, with newer entrants like Asana (ASAN) competing in a market traditionally dominated by Atlassian's (TEAM) Jira. Yet that being considered, Smartsheet is holding up better than some rivals like Asana, whose growth has decelerated to the ~10% range.

In my view, the market continues to undervalue this stock: take the post-earnings dip as an opportunity to buy.

Q4 download

Let's now go through Smartsheet's latest quarterly results in greater detail. The Q4 earnings summary is shown below:

Smartsheet Q4 results (Smartsheet Q4 earnings release)

Revenue grew 21% y/y to $256.9 million, only slightly ahead of Wall Street's $255.8 million (+20% y/y) expectations. Revenue growth also decelerated slightly versus 23% y/y growth in Q3.

Perhaps more disappointing was the fact that billings growth fell to 19% y/y, a three-point deceleration versus Q3. We note, however, that billings still came in ahead of Q2 at 18% y/y - demonstrating that there is going to be lumpiness in this metric driven by deal timing.

Smartsheet billings (Smartsheet Q4 earnings release)

The company still added $50 million of net new ARR in the quarter, crossing the $1 billion threshold for the first time. Again, however, ARR growth did decelerate three points from Q3's pace.

Smartsheet ARR (Smartsheet Q4 earnings release)

Here's helpful commentary from CFO Peter Godbole on the Q4 earnings call, highlighting the SMB softness the company has experienced, as well as the company's action plan to trim down expenses in response:

We outperformed our guidance in Q4, however, similar to prior quarters, we continue to see tighter domestic spending tied to the current macro environment negatively impacted expansion, particularly in the SMB segment of our business. This served as a headwind to our overall growth rate. The macro impact on our SMB segment in Q4 was worse than Q3, and we're expecting the segment of our business to continue to be under pressure in FY ‘25. In FY ‘24, we took steps to reduce our use of stock and compensation structure. This resulted in our stock-based compensation as a percentage of revenue to decline in FY ‘24 from the previous year. We expect our SBC as a percent of revenue to continue to decrease in FY ‘25 and beyond."

We note, however, that operating margins continued to see very healthy expansion, with Q4 margins rising to 15%, an 11 point jump y/y. Smartsheet is within spitting distance of the so-called "Rule of 40", which makes its low valuation look even more appealing.

Smartsheet Q4 operating margins (Smartsheet Q4 earnings release)

Valuation and key takeaways

At current share prices near $37, Smartsheet trades at a market cap of $5.11 billion. After we net off the $628.8 million of cash on Smartsheet's balance sheet (another reason to like the company: lots of cash with no debt), its resulting enterprise value is $4.48 billion.

Meanwhile, for the current fiscal year FY25, Smartsheet has guided to $1.11-$1.12 billion in revenue, or 16-17% y/y growth. Note again that this is better than Asana, which is guiding to 10-11% y/y growth for the year despite being at only a ~$700 million annualized revenue scale.

Smartsheet outlook (Smartsheet Q4 earnings release)

This puts Smartsheet's valuation at just 4.0x EV/FY25 revenue - which, in my view, is an appealing multiple to compensate for its risks. Stay long here and buy the dip.