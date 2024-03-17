RLTY: Invest In The Best Real Estate Stocks In 2024

gorodenkoff

What if you wanted to invest in real estate to generate passive income from your investments without the need to worry about choosing the best REITs? You probably already know that REITs as an asset class are good at generating income and are generally uncorrelated to stocks in the broader market so they can provide some diversification. Real estate can also offer a hedge against inflation in some cases. REITs tend to be large companies that can offer generous dividends.

You may also be aware by now that REITs can be harmed (in terms of performance) by rising interest rates. In fact, as an asset class the real estate equity sector has been the worst performing stock market sector over the past 3 years, in large part due to interest rates that went from 0 to near the 5% level. And while rates have not risen yet in 2024, they have not come down yet either.

Over the last six months however, the real estate sector has begun to make a recovery beginning in November 2023 when Fed Chairman Jerome Powell first hinted that rates may start to come down in 2024. Just last week, it was reported that real estate stocks began to outperform major market averages this year due to optimism around macroeconomic conditions.

Now that we are halfway through March and rates are still elevated and may not come down just yet due to the latest news and reports, the sector is once again under pressure as you can see on the 6-month chart of the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF (XLRE). Next week at the March 20 Fed meeting there should be some more clarity on rate movements and meanwhile real estate investors are remaining cautious.

While real estate has not yet fully recovered it may be an opportune time to invest in some quality REITs before rates do start to come down and equity values shoot higher. According to this March 5, 2024 story from US News and World Report, 9 of the best REITs to buy now are shown in the graphic below.

As an income-oriented investor, I enjoy the high yield income stream from a CEF that invests in real estate assets. There are several real estate CEFs offered by Cohen and Steers, some of which hold several of those top 9 REITs shown above as top holdings in their funds. In fact, listed on the company’s website are 4 different CEFs to choose from that invest in real estate (and other) assets.

Of the four that they offer: RQI, RLTY, RNP, and RFI, the one that I would like to recommend investors buy today is the Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:RLTY). With the highest distribution yield and the widest discount to NAV of the 4 funds, along with top holdings of the best REITs for 2024, I believe that RLTY is currently a Buy.

The RLTY fund has a stated primary investment objective of high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The fund currently yields 9.5% and trades at a discount to NAV of about -11%. According to CEFconnect, that yield is just slightly narrower than the 1-year average discount of -12%.

RLTY Top Holdings

The top 10 holdings in RLTY make up nearly 45% of the total portfolio value. Out of those 10 holdings, three are included in the US News report of the 9 best REITS for 2024: American Tower (AMT), Welltower (WELL), and Realty Income (O).

AMT

Taking a quick look at some of those we find that AMT is rated Buy by both Wall Street and SA analysts and has very good Quant factor grades. The stock has risen about 10% in the past 6 months and offers a dividend yield of about 3.4%.

PLD

Next on the list is Prologis (PLD). Prologis has Buy ratings from Wall Street, has good Quant factor grades, offers a yield of about 2.9% and has risen by nearly 5% in the past 6 months.

WELL

Next up is WELL, which is also rated one of the top 9 by US News, gets Buy ratings from Wall Street, offers a yield of about 2.66%, and is up over 8% in the past 6 months.

SPG

Another highly regarded REIT is Simon Property Group (SPG). That stock also gets Buy ratings from both Wall Street and SA analysts, is up nearly 30% in the past 6 months, and offers a dividend yield of about 5.2%.

DLR

Digital Realty Trust (DLR) is a data center REIT that also gets Buy ratings from both Wall Street and SA analysts, has fair Quant factor grades, offers a 3.4% dividend yield, and is up more than 9% in the past 6 months.

You can do your own research on the other top holdings if you wish, but I believe that the charts and summaries that I provided for the top 5 holdings indicate a clear trend. There has been a slight pullback in the past two weeks with recent jobs and inflation reports causing some consternation regarding the timing of potential interest rate cuts this year. But the longer-term trends are apparent, and the real estate sector is continuing to recover from the past 3 years of underperformance.

Market Commentary

From the fund’s Annual report dated 12/31/23, this paragraph from the market review section of the report summarizes nicely what is now apparent in the third month of 2024:

Real estate shares rose in 2023, bolstered by generally healthy real estate fundamentals and, toward year-end, optimism around a “soft landing” for the economy. Interest rates played an outsized role in influencing share prices throughout the year, with the market focused on the potential timing and magnitude of a Federal Reserve pivot following extensive monetary policy tightening. The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield fell to a low of 3.3% during the March banking crisis; it then rose steadily to 5.0% by October, only to fall back below 4.0% (ending the year where it began). The year-end rally in real estate shares occurred as real (inflation-adjusted) rates declined and REIT debt spreads tightened, with the market increasingly optimistic about a Fed pivot as inflation cooled. Expectations rose that the Fed could start cutting its benchmark lending rate as early as the first half of 2024.

What worked for RLTY in 2023 and what did not?

Again, using the information from the Annual report to dissect the fund performance in 2023, we can see that the fund had a positive total return in 2023 of about 12.9% and outperformed its benchmark (which I represented using XLRE in the chart below).

We can also see that the use of leverage contributed to fund performance in 2023:

In connection with its use of leverage, the Fund pays interest on its borrowings based on a floating rate under the terms of its credit agreement. To reduce the impact that an increase in interest rates could have on the performance of the Fund with respect to these borrowings, the Fund used interest rate swaps to exchange a portion of the floating rate for a fixed rate. The Fund’s use of swaps contributed to the Fund’s total return for the 12 months ended December 31, 2023.

On the other hand, the use of derivatives such as options trading detracted from fund performance.

The Fund engaged in the buying and selling of single stock and index options with the intention of enhancing current income and hedging against volatility. These contracts detracted from the Fund’s total return for the 12 months ended December 31, 2023.

Distributions

While total return was reasonable in 2023, the distributions were better than many comparable CEFs that invest in real estate assets. In fact, RLTY has only been around for a little over two years (inception date of 2/21/22) but already increased the distribution from $.104 per month to $.110 starting in July 2023.

When you consider that 2022 was one of the worst years in decades for the stock market, it is rather impressive to me that the fund was able to increase the dividend after its first full year of operation. Although the estimated sources of distribution from the fund website does indicate that some ROC was included each month, it has not necessarily been “destructive” ROC as the fund NAV continues to rise.

In fact, the NAV rose from a 52-week low of about $13.34 in October 2023 to $15.63 as of 3/14/24. The current distribution at market price offers investors a 9.5% yield.

Summary

The RLTY closed end fund from Cohen and Steers includes about $404 million in managed assets with 175 total holdings, uses leverage of about 35%, and currently trades at a discount to NAV of -13.5%. The fund has a managed assets expense ratio of 1.59%. The fund does offer some sector diversification with about 70% equities, 29% fixed income and 1.5% in cash and derivatives. There is also some geographic diversification as shown in this graphic from the fund’s website.

As the real estate sector continues its recovery in 2024, I rate RLTY a Buy at a price under $14 and a Strong Buy below $13.50. The most recent dividend declaration was through March and the fund is due to announce the next 3 months of dividend payouts any day now. I do not expect a change in the dividend amount, but if there is a change announced, I would expect the share price to adjust accordingly. If the dividend is raised again, the price is likely to jump higher but if the dividend is reduced, the share price is likely to fall substantially, potentially widening the discount even further.

Based on the two latest section 19a notices, 100% of the January distribution and about 75% of the February distribution was estimated to consist of ROC. That does not imply strong distribution coverage; however, the net income may have increased in the past six weeks and there may be some capital gains available to supplement the distributions. Also, the fund leverage may provide additional distribution coverage while interest rates remain high.

There are risks to the fund’s performance based on what happens in the short term with interest rates, so if you do not already own shares you may want to wait until the next dividend announcement to initiate a new position. Also, the Fed meeting on March 20 may dictate market direction in the short term and any hint that interest rates might not get cut this year could lead to a selloff which might also offer a potential buying opportunity. Conversely, any dovish comments that indicate a rate cut could happen sooner may cause real estate stocks especially to jump higher on the news.

I own some shares of RLTY in my Income Compounder portfolio and I will be watching the news next week to determine whether to add more shares to my long position, or just Hold for now and see what happens in the second half of the year.